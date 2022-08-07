ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan is not a part of U.S. but Chinese territory, says Chinese foreign minister

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Sunday that Taiwan is not part of the United States but Chinese territory, in the latest diplomatic invective against U.S. policy since a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The United States has been engaging in "sophistry" on the Taiwan question, and China's actions on Taiwan have been just, appropriate and legal, as well as being aimed at safeguarding the country's sacred sovereignty and territorial integrity, Wang said during a visit to Bangladesh.

Comments / 76

Waynw
4d ago

That’s an interesting take on history. The communists won the war to take over mainland China, but could not take Taiwan. That was 73 years ago and proves that it’s not their property to take. They, they the communists, have never “owned” Taiwan.

Reply(7)
19
Patriot37
3d ago

The United States Doesn't Want Taiwan To Be Part Of America , They Want To Help To Keep Them Free From Communist Regime China ....

Reply(1)
13
Will I AM DA man
4d ago

If Taiwan was a part of China, why did China put sanctions against Pelosi to prevent her from landing there ? 🤦🤦🤦😂😂😂 Should have considered her a national threat and prevented the plane from landing 🛬😂

Reply
15
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
