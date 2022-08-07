ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WATCH: Bill Maher quips Biden had best week of presidency amid COVID-19 rebound

By Heather Hamilton
 4 days ago

C omedian and talk show host Bill Maher mocked the Democratic Party , saying President Joe Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 brought his best week yet in office.

“Listen to this, Biden got COVID again and had the best week of his presidency,” Maher said to audience laughter during his HBO show , Real Time with Bill Maher , on Friday.

“He got his big climate bill,” Maher continued. “It’s good to see the Democrats can be bipartisan with themselves.”

Maher’s comments referred to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) offering her support for a deal struck by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on a healthcare, tax, and climate spending bill called the Inflation Reduction Act.


Maher made note of a tax loophole that was let go in order to win over Sinema.

“She was holding this up for something called the carried interest loophole. This was very important to her, and they gave it up,” Maher said. “It’s, you know, something only hedge fund managers care about. Do you care about this? She looked around Scottsdale and said, ‘It’s about time someone stood up for the wealthy.’”

The HBO host also noted that gas prices have dropped and July’s jobs report showed unemployment was down to 3.5% — a return to pre-pandemic levels.

