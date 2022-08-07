‘Luna’ most popular dog name in 35 states, including both Carolinas, study finds
(NEXSTAR) — It’s time for America’s dog owners to start getting more creative.
A new study has determined that “Luna” is the most popular name for dogs in a whopping 35 states, including both Carolinas. Other popular names nationwide included Bella, Max, Cooper, and Daisy.
Conducted by Bark, a pet-toy company specializing in subscription services for dogs, the study pulled from 10 years of subscriber data and included information on 3.2 million dogs.
Of the 15 states that managed to buck the “Luna” trend, there were only two states — Hawaii and Mississippi — where the most popular dog names were not among the nation’s top 10: Hawaii’s most common name for dogs is Kona (ranked 55th nationally) and Mississippi’s is Sadie (ranked 11th nationally), according to Bark.
“When we analyze the names of dogs by state, the data is surprisingly homogenous,” Bark wrote of its study in a recent blog post. “Regardless of region or political leaning, we have commonality in what we name our pups as Americans, and the most popular name is Luna.”
Bark’s findings on each state’s favored dog name — and the runners-up — are listed below.
StateMost PopularSecondThird
Alabama BellaMaxCooper
Alaska BellaWillowBlue
Arizona LunaBellaBear
ArkansasLunaCooperBella
CaliforniaLunaBellaCharlie
ColoradoLunaCharlieBella
ConnecticutLunaBellaTucker
DelawareLunaFinnBella
FloridaLunaBellaCooper
GeorgiaLunaBellaCharlie
HawaiiKonaBellaCharlie
IdahoLunaCooperDaisy
IllinoisBellaLunaCharlie
IndianaLunaCharlieDaisy
IowaBellaLunaCharlie
KansasCharlieLunaBella
KentuckyLunaCharlieBella
LouisianaLunaCharlieBella
MaineLunaBellaCooper
MarylandLunaCharlieBella
MassachusettsLunaBellaDaisy
MichiganBellaLunaLucy
MinnesotaLunaCharlieNova
MississippiSadieLucyCharlie
MissouriLunaBellaCooper
MontanaLucyBellaCharlie
NebraskaLunaCharlieDaisy
NevadaLunaBellaRocky
New HampshireCharlieCooperLola
New JerseyLunaBellaBailey
New MexicoBalleLunaBailey
New YorkLunaBellaBailey
North CarolinaLunaBellaCharlie
North DakotaBellaBaileyLuna
OhioLunaBellaCharlie
OklahomaLunaCharlieBella
OregonLunaCharlieBella
PennsylvaniaLunaBellaCooper
Rhode IslandMaxLunaBella
South CarolinaLunaCooperBella
South DakotaCharlieLunaLucy
LunaBellaBailey
TexasLunaBellaCharlie
UtahLunaCharlieKoda
VermontLunaCooperBuddy
VirginiaLunaBellaLucy
WashingtonLunaBellaCharlie
Washington, D.C.CharlieMaxWinnie
West VirginiaLunaBellaSadie
WisconsinLunaCharlieBella
WyomingDaisyLunaWillow
In addition to the most popular dog names by state, Bark gathered data on some of the most popular names by breed, which included the top name for Shih Tzus (Gizmo) and the breed with the most unique name (Huskies, which were the only breed to have names such as “Ghost,” “Shadow,” “Aspen” and “Storm” within the top 20).
More information from Bark, including the 100 most popular dog names in the country and the most popular breeds by state, can be found at the company’s official site.
