Read full article on original website
Related
Astros offseason predictions: 3 players the Houston should already be targeting
The Houston Astros are a good team but not a perfect team by any means. They will have to address some areas this offseason. The Houston Astros are a very good team. In fact, they are tied for the best record in the American League. However, they have a lot of impending free agents this offseason and some weaknesses on the team currently.
Matt Carpenter’s injury quote shows why he’s an ideal throwback Yankee
The second Matt Carpenter sliced a foul directly off his back foot in the first inning Monday night, the two-month Yankees icon knew something serious had happened. It didn’t stop him from settling back into the box and trying one last time to do his job before departing, though.
Cubs: 3 players we can’t believe Jed Hoyer didn’t trade
The Chicago Cubs were expected to be one of the more active teams at the trade deadline, but Jed Hoyer, surprisingly, did not trade these three players. Okay, so the Chicago Cubs didn’t keep everybody at this year’s trade deadline. But president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer didn’t commit to a full-on rebuild either. The Cubbies were supposed to be sellers at the deadline, and while they certainly weren’t buyers, the team hung on to a few likely trade candidates.
Braves infield suffers injury team can ill-afford to deal with
The Atlanta Braves are already trying to make up ground in the NL East but their matchup with the Red Sox on Tuesday proved costly due to a key injury. Given the injuries that the Atlanta Braves have been forced to endure over the past two seasons, it’s truly remarkable that they hoised the World Series trophy last year and just as much so that they remain in contention for a playoff spot again this year. But the hits just keep coming.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta Braves could have former All-Star closer for bullpen reinforcement
For the first time since the 2020 season, Kirby Yates could take the mound in a Major League Baseball game later this month. That appearance could be a boost for the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves. Yates signed to a two-year deal just before the MLB lockout went into place...
MLB hates corn and good marketing, gets rid of Field of Dreams
MLB has officially announced disappointing news. They won’t be bringing the Field of Dreams game back to Dyersville in 2023. Former MLB first baseman and current Field of Dreams owner Frank Thomas announced the Field of Dreams game won’t be coming back to Dyersville, IA in 2023 due to site construction. The actual Field of Dreams site will also never be the original after construction is complete.
MLB Field of Dreams game live stream, channel, start time: How to watch Reds-Cubs
The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will face each other in the Field of Dreams game on Thursday night. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will play in the 2022 Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, which is about a 70-mile drive northeast of Cedar Rapids and a 200-mile drive from Wrigley Field in Chicago.
FanSided
273K+
Followers
518K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0