Raheem Sterling reveals why he joined Chelsea from Man City
Raheem Sterling has revealed his primary reasons for joining Chelsea from Premier League champions Manchester City.
Everton ditch club crest in new 2022/23 third kit
Everton have released their third kit for the 2022/23 season.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Tottenham.
Oscar Mingueza admits he failed to win over Xavi at Barcelona
Former Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza has said that he had to leave the club because he was unable to convince head coach Xavi that he could play at the level required of him.
Ballon d'Or: Every winner of men's football's top individual honour
Every player to win the Ballon d'Or since its inception.
Wilfried Zaha emerges as Chelsea option; Crystal Palace eye Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea are considering making a move for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, with Callum Hudson-Odoi potentially heading in the other direction.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Almeria - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Almeria.
Man Utd to play WSL match at Old Trafford in December
Man Utd announce WSL game to be played at Old Trafford in December 2022.
Nikola Vlasic joins Torino on loan from West Ham
West Ham forward Nikola Vlasic has joined Torino on loan for the 2022/23 season, with an option to buy.
Chelsea close to Barcelona agreement for Frenkie de Jong - Man Utd not yet given up
Chelsea are close to an agreement with Barcelona for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong but are not yet convinced he wants to leave his current club, 90min underst
Everton sign Conor Coady on season-long loan
Conor Coady has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Wolves for the 2022/23 campaign.
Matthew Hoppe completes transfer from Mallorca to Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough have completed the signing of American forward Matthew Hoppe from Mallorca, the club announced Wednesday.
Arnaud Kalimuendo set for Rennes move after rejecting Leeds offer
Arnaud Kalimuendo has turned down the chance to join Leeds United and is set to sign for Rennes, 90min understands.
West Ham squad: Confirmed shirt numbers for 2022/23
The confirmed squad numbers for West Ham during the 2022/23 season.
Bernardo Silva: Man City standing firm despite Barcelona pursuit
Man City don't want to sell Bernardo Silva to Barcelona.
Willian: Corinthians manager unsure over winger's future amid Fulham rumours
Corinthians manager Vitor Pereira responds to rumours about Willian's future amid interest from Fulham.
WSL transfer window: Summer 2022 completed deals
Every completed WSL transfer in the 2022 summer window.
Timo Werner bids farewell to Chelsea on social media ahead of RB Leipzig return
Timo Werner has posted a farewell message to Chelsea fans on social media as he prepares to rejoin RB Leipzig.
Monaco announce loan signing of Malang Sarr from Chelsea
Monaco announce loan signing of Malang Sarr from Chelsea.
