Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 08/14 – Jimmie D. Martin
Jimmie D. Martin, age 93 of Salem, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Twin Willows Nursing Home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 08/28 – Gary L. Rice
Gary L. Rice, age 56, of Central City, IL, passed to his Heavenly home on Sunday, August 7th. He passed peacefully in his sleep, after battling aggressive cancer, in his home with his loving wife Sandy by his side. Gary L. Rice was born May 9th, 1966 son of James...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 08/16 – Donna Joyce Lowery
Donna Joyce Lowery, 77, of Centralia passed away at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo, on August 6th, 2022. Donna was born January 31, 1945, in Centralia, the daughter of Wayne and Elsie (Benifiel) Etheridge. Donna married Michael Lowery in Clinton County on October 23, 1963, and he survives her.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 08/13 – Janet Anderson Mullins
Janet Anderson Mullins, age 64, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, formerly of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. There will be no funeral or burial service. Janet had spent most of her career in the hospitality industry and loved being around people. She enjoyed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 08/12 – Carl Lindell Anderson
Carl Lindell Anderson, 81, of Johnston City, formerly of Salem, went home to be with his Lord and Savior at 7:18 a.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his home. Lindell was born on August 14, 1940, in Marion to Carl “Preach” and Sylvia (Harris) Anderson. He was united in marriage to Merilee Anne Saxe on November 29, 1958, in Benton. They shared 63 years of marriage together.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 08/10 – Marge Hoskey
Marge Hoskey 69, of Centralia, passed away on August 7th at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon with her son and sister by her side. She was born March 7, 1953, to Walter and Dorothy (Foster) Herring at East St. Louis. Marge married Greg Hoskey and they later divorced.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 08/13 – Sally May Kapp
Sally May Kapp, 86, of Walnut Hill, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her home. She was born on January 22, 1936, in Minnesota, the daughter of Edward Ware and Margaret (Cameron) Ware. She married Kenneth Kapp on June 2, 1954, in Highland, Illinois. In addition to her husband...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 08/13 – Robin L. Williams
Robin L. “Porkey” Williams, 67, of Sandoval passed away on August 4, 2022, at SLU Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on February 1, 1955, the son of Bill and Irma (Owens) Williams. He married Betty on April 18, 1973, and she survives in Sandoval.
RELATED PEOPLE
southernillinoisnow.com
July 31st crash claims life of Breese Mater Dei student
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has released details on an early morning July 31st crash that has now claimed the life of a 16-year-old Breese female. Bella Brefeld passed away Friday, August 5th, at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. She was a member of the Breese Mater Dei class of 2024.
Shelter in Place: One injured in Madison, Illinois warehouse fire
A warehouse was on fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday near the World Wide Technology Raceway. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed.
wgel.com
Bond County Fair Demo Derby Results
The grandstand and pit were filled with fans for the annual Bond County Fair demolition derby Saturday night. A total of 48 cars were at the track for the night. Eleven drivers were in the Limited Weld Class final. Winning the $2,000 first place prize was Michael Voss of Carlyle, and Cody Kluemke of Bartelso took home $1,000 for second place.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, August 10th, 2022
A 34-year-old Salem woman has been arrested by Salem Police for aggravated battery and criminal trespass to property. Bailey Lyday of East Boone allegedly struck another woman in a disagreement at the Huck’s store. She reportedly had been trespassed from the store earlier, resulting in the criminal trespass arrest. Police say the alleged victim did not require hospitalization. Lyday was taken to the Marion County Jail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, August 9th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 31-year-old Salem woman for possession of methamphetamine. Maleah Durham was arrested during a Monday night traffic stop in the 500 block of West Main while she was a passenger in the vehicle. Centralia Police arrested 32-year-old Riley Sanders of Ridge Road in Centralia for aggravated assault.
advantagenews.com
One injured in massive Madison fire
One person was injured in a massive warehouse fire in Madison on Wednesday. Fire crews remain on the scene Thursday to deal with hot spots from the blaze that took several hours to bring under control. The fire at Interco, an industrial recycling business, broke out late Wednesday morning and required help from more than 40 area fire departments from Illinois and Missouri.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Fire Department unveils new pumper truck
The Salem Fire Protection District has a new Class A pumper. Fire Chief Dave Duncan says the pumper will replace a 35-year-old pumper and not only has firefighting capabilities but also carries rescue equipment. “It will be the first out engine on most all structure fires and many other incidents...
westkentuckystar.com
Construction on pace at newest southern IL casino, resort
Construction on southern Illinois' latest casino is making steady progress at Walker's Bluff between Herrin and Carbondale. Ground was broken last December for the casino, 116-room hotel, restaurants and events center. This week, crews began nearing completion on the framing for the new hotel, began work on the parking lot and hope to complete construction on the new water tower.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
freedom929.com
MARION COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(SALEM) The District 12 Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred late this past Monday morning at around 11:30 on Interstate 57, three miles south of Salem. Involving two semi-trucks, the State Police report 61 year old Matthew Shuman from Flora was northbound hauling crude oil when his semi-truck ran off the roadway, crossed the grass median, and struck the trailer of a southbound FedEx semi driven by 55 year old Mio Drasko from Hoffman Estates. While Shuman was airlifted from the scene to a regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries, he was ticketed for improper lane usage. Drasko declined medical treatment. Amazingly, no crude oil from the semi-trailer was spilled. The southbound lanes of I-57 were closed for nearly three hours.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for August 8th, 2022
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has arrested an Iuka woman on outstanding Clay and Effingham County warrants. Erica Kessler of South Avenue was taken into custody when they responded to an unwanted person report at a home in the 600 block of Slater Road in rural Salem. She was later transferred to the Clay County Jail at Louisville.
wlds.com
RECC Seeking Tips On Theft
Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative who services customers in Sangamon, Morgan, Macoupin, Christian and Montgomery counties is asking for tips about a recent theft that occurred at their headquarters on Illinois Route 104 in rural Auburn. RECC is offering $500 for information about a theft that occurred at their property around...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged following altercation between two employees of Fairways Restaurant
A 32-year-old Centralia man has been charged with two misdemeanor offenses after allegedly getting a handgun from his vehicle during an argument with another employee in the parking lot of the Fairways Restaurant in Centralia Monday night. Riley Sanders of Ridge Road was charged in Marion County Court Tuesday with...
Comments / 0