FanSided

Cubs offseason predictions: 3 players Chicago should already be targeting

The Chicago Cubs should already have their eye on these three free agents for next season. Well, that was interesting. The Chicago Cubs didn’t trade Willson Contreras at the deadline. They held onto Ian Happ as well. While they did continue to rebuild by dealing away several veterans — mostly relief pitchers — they remain stuck in a sort of baseball purgatory.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Mariners pitcher takes beautiful potshot at Yankees after series win

The Seattle Mariners aren’t quite as developed as the New York Yankees, which made a victory even sweeter for a Mariners pitcher. The Seattle Mariners aren’t nearly as developed as the New York Yankees, so when Seattle won a three-game series against New York, the victory was especially meaningful. Mariners reliever Paul Sewald was impressed by the win.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Zack Greinke at Home, Kelly Is an Ace, and Juiced Balls in Iowa)

I’ve spent this week down at the beach. The beautiful Isle of Palms in South Carolina. And in a way, a great beach vacation is a lot like a parlay. You have all of these different things that come together to make the perfect week. You have family and friends that all have to get along, the sun and the ocean and the sand and the weather all creating paradise, and most importantly you have the beer in your hand to sweeten the odds a little bit.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Buccaneers quarterbacks coach has shocking update on Tom Brady

Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Cubs: 3 players we can’t believe Jed Hoyer didn’t trade

The Chicago Cubs were expected to be one of the more active teams at the trade deadline, but Jed Hoyer, surprisingly, did not trade these three players. Okay, so the Chicago Cubs didn’t keep everybody at this year’s trade deadline. But president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer didn’t commit to a full-on rebuild either. The Cubbies were supposed to be sellers at the deadline, and while they certainly weren’t buyers, the team hung on to a few likely trade candidates.
CHICAGO, IL
Kyle Schwarber
FanSided

Adam Shaheen heads back to Miami Dolphins after trade nixed

The Miami Dolphins will find themselves with another tight end as Adam Shaheen is heading back to Miami after the trade is nixed by the Texans. Earlier this week the Dolphins traded Shaheen and a 7th round pick to the Texans for their 2023 6th round draft pick. Shaheen will now head back to Miami with a failed physical.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Contract standoff between Bears, star LB Smith continues

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The contract standoff between the Chicago Bears and Roquan Smith continued Thursday with the star linebacker watching practice from the sideline and new coach Matt Eberflus saying he expects healthy players to participate on the field. The Bears removed Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, opening up the possibility of fines for missing practices, a day after he went public with a trade request. Eberflus declined to discuss what actions the team might take. “I’m not gonna get into the details of what discipline is there,” he said. “But we will certainly work through that when the time comes.” Eberflus did make one thing clear.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

What’s next for Blake Gallo in Chicago Fire season 11?

Blake Gallo started a business and tried to find love in Chicago Fire season 10. What’s coming for him in Chicago Fire season 11?. When it comes to new characters, Blake Gallo immediately made an impression. He’s a risk-taker, but he does it all in the hope that he can save lives. He has learned not to take so many risks over the seasons, but it doesn’t stop him doing whatever he can to save people.
TV SERIES
#The Cleveland Guardians#The Oakland A#The Cincinnati Reds#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Milwaukee Brewers#Espn
FanSided

MLB hates corn and good marketing, gets rid of Field of Dreams

MLB has officially announced disappointing news. They won’t be bringing the Field of Dreams game back to Dyersville in 2023. Former MLB first baseman and current Field of Dreams owner Frank Thomas announced the Field of Dreams game won’t be coming back to Dyersville, IA in 2023 due to site construction. The actual Field of Dreams site will also never be the original after construction is complete.
FanSided

FanSided

