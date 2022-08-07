Disney has been anointed the new streaming king after reporting it now counts 221.1 million total subscriptions between Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. That’s about 400,000 greater than Netflix’s Q2 tally of 220.67 million global paid members. But is The Walt Disney Company truly the new leader in the ongoing streaming wars? An investigation. The Case for Disney as New Streaming King Is Pretty Straightforward As a company, Disney is now home to more streaming subscriptions than Netflix. Disney+ alone added 14.4 million subscribers in the June quarter, when Netflix lost 970,000 global paid subscribers. (April to June is Netflix’s Q2 but Disney’s fiscal Q3.)...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 MINUTES AGO