Detroit, MI

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Zack Greinke at Home, Kelly Is an Ace, and Juiced Balls in Iowa)

I’ve spent this week down at the beach. The beautiful Isle of Palms in South Carolina. And in a way, a great beach vacation is a lot like a parlay. You have all of these different things that come together to make the perfect week. You have family and friends that all have to get along, the sun and the ocean and the sand and the weather all creating paradise, and most importantly you have the beer in your hand to sweeten the odds a little bit.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Buccaneers quarterbacks coach has shocking update on Tom Brady

Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.
Cubs: 3 players we can’t believe Jed Hoyer didn’t trade

The Chicago Cubs were expected to be one of the more active teams at the trade deadline, but Jed Hoyer, surprisingly, did not trade these three players. Okay, so the Chicago Cubs didn’t keep everybody at this year’s trade deadline. But president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer didn’t commit to a full-on rebuild either. The Cubbies were supposed to be sellers at the deadline, and while they certainly weren’t buyers, the team hung on to a few likely trade candidates.
CHICAGO, IL
Braves latest call-up could make Dansby Swanson sweat

The Atlanta Braves are calling up their top prospect Vaughn Grissom … and like Dansby Swanson, he’s shortstop. The Atlanta Braves announced a flurry of roster moves on Wednesday morning, changing the landscape of their roster. The biggest move was in calling up their top prospect, shortstop Vaughn Grissom. And calling him up could make Dansby Swanson sweat a bit.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB hates corn and good marketing, gets rid of Field of Dreams

MLB has officially announced disappointing news. They won’t be bringing the Field of Dreams game back to Dyersville in 2023. Former MLB first baseman and current Field of Dreams owner Frank Thomas announced the Field of Dreams game won’t be coming back to Dyersville, IA in 2023 due to site construction. The actual Field of Dreams site will also never be the original after construction is complete.
Giants vs. Patriots NFL live stream reddit for preseason Week 1

The New England Patriots will host the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Aug. 11 at 7 pm ET. The New York Giants and New England Patriots are set to kick off another season embroiled in one one of the strangest rivalries in the NFL. Bill Belichick earned his first two Super Bowl rings coaching Lawrence Taylor, and his love for the Giants has remained as constant as his hatred of the Jets.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
