Kansas City, MO

Two people seriously injured after Saturday night crash on Troost Avenue in Kansas City

By Andrea Klick
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night in Kansas City that seriously injured two people, according to police.

Police responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when a black Chevrolet Caprice traveling over 100 miles per hour northbound on Troost Avenue collided with a gray Hyundai that was turning east from Troost to 77th Street, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department , in a news release.

The Chevrolet tore down a six-foot tall chain fence surrounding a business after hitting the Hyundai, Foreman said.

The driver of the Hyundai, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the pavement. They were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Foreman said.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet left the scene in a private vehicle before police and emergency medical crews arrived, Foreman said. They were later located at a hospital.

The Chevrolet’s driver was seriously injured, and the passenger did not have life threatening injuries, police said.

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

