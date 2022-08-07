Two people seriously injured after Saturday night crash on Troost Avenue in Kansas City

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night in Kansas City that seriously injured two people, according to police.

Police responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when a black Chevrolet Caprice traveling over 100 miles per hour northbound on Troost Avenue collided with a gray Hyundai that was turning east from Troost to 77th Street, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department , in a news release.

The Chevrolet tore down a six-foot tall chain fence surrounding a business after hitting the Hyundai, Foreman said.

The driver of the Hyundai, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the pavement. They were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Foreman said.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet left the scene in a private vehicle before police and emergency medical crews arrived, Foreman said. They were later located at a hospital.

The Chevrolet’s driver was seriously injured, and the passenger did not have life threatening injuries, police said.