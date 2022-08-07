ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

A New Texas Tech Store is Coming to Lubbock

In Lubbock we love Texas Tech so when a new store to support and show love for our school comes out we get excited. This is the first time I have heard of Sideline but I have seen the sign and progression for the store coming along so I have been excited for it.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Lubbock Economy Is About To Pop Off!

We need to re-launch Lubbock. We've all seen old and family products relaunch and rebrand. Right now is the perfect time for Lubbock to stand head and shoulders above everybody in West Texas. The Lubbock economy has always stayed remarkably consistent and resisted so many nationwide trends. Now, while I'll...
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Cowboy Wes O’Neal named Working Cowboy Award recipient

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Wes O’Neal, a Texas cowboy who has worked on three of the largest and best-known ranches in the nation, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award during the 44th Annual National Golden Spur Award dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, October 15 at the Overton Hotel in Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

First Of Its Kind Allsup’s Express Sets Lubbock Grand Opening [Photos]

Back in February 2022, I told y'all about this new first ever concept coming to Allsup's well their first one is ready to open here in Lubbock. You've probably been to an Allsup's before even though there currently is not one open in Lubbock. It's kind of that staple gas station where you can get good food, gas and whatever snacks you need. While you may have been to one like that, this one is going to be different.
FMX 94.5

17 Lubbock Celebrities As Sandwiches

My friend and frequent RockShow contributor, Adam Wolfe, has an excellent one-liner. He said:. I don't think I'll ever be famous enough to get a sandwich named after me...so I'm just going to legally change my name to Reuben. This really stuck in my mind. We've all seen those stories...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

East Lubbock neighborhood gets new home thanks to LISD students

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Independent School District students spent the 2021-22 school year building a house for Habitat for Humanity. On Tuesday, several groups came together to move the 80-ton home across town. The trek from the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center to the east Lubbock Habitat for Humanity neighborhood took four hours at a speed […]
FMX 94.5

Has Lubbock Gone Pickle Crazy?

What is going on with all of the pickle stuff out there?. Some people are just plain nutty for pickles. Right now in particular I feel like I'm being surrounded by pickles. Now, I'm not a pickle hater, in fact I go through nearly a jar a week because pickles are one of the few things I can eat late at night and not suffer any reflux from. Still, what's with all the pickles? I think we need to have a talk, but with pictures too so you can enjoy a pickle while you check this out.
KCBD

Holding on... to a chance of rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected today. Today and tonight’s activity again will be hit and miss. Some spots, however, may receive heavy rain. Over the past two to three days many locations in the KCBD area received rain. Much of it light. Some...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

6 Places Killer Clowns Could Be Hiding In Lubbock

It's that time of year again. Over the last 5-10 years killer clown sightings have become a thing. No actual clowns have ever been caught. This brings to mind a whole host of questions like, "Who are they?", "Where are the victims?", and "Where do they hide while they wait to murder?"
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

A Peach Thief Is On The Loose In Lubbock

A peach thief is the loose in Lubbock and one resident has taken to an app to voice frustration and to alert others. Peaches are delicious and on a hot summer day, sitting down and having a peach can be refreshing, and for many, there is nothing better than a peach that is homegrown. Some homeowners enjoy growing and taking care of their own peaches and peach trees, but for at least one Lubbock resident, she is now missing peaches from three sides of her own peach tree on her property that she had planned on saving or selling at a farmers market.
LUBBOCK, TX
Tom Handy

O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
TEXAS STATE
