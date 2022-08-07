Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A New Texas Tech Store is Coming to Lubbock
In Lubbock we love Texas Tech so when a new store to support and show love for our school comes out we get excited. This is the first time I have heard of Sideline but I have seen the sign and progression for the store coming along so I have been excited for it.
The Lubbock Economy Is About To Pop Off!
We need to re-launch Lubbock. We've all seen old and family products relaunch and rebrand. Right now is the perfect time for Lubbock to stand head and shoulders above everybody in West Texas. The Lubbock economy has always stayed remarkably consistent and resisted so many nationwide trends. Now, while I'll...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Cowboy Wes O’Neal named Working Cowboy Award recipient
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Wes O’Neal, a Texas cowboy who has worked on three of the largest and best-known ranches in the nation, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award during the 44th Annual National Golden Spur Award dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, October 15 at the Overton Hotel in Lubbock.
First Of Its Kind Allsup’s Express Sets Lubbock Grand Opening [Photos]
Back in February 2022, I told y'all about this new first ever concept coming to Allsup's well their first one is ready to open here in Lubbock. You've probably been to an Allsup's before even though there currently is not one open in Lubbock. It's kind of that staple gas station where you can get good food, gas and whatever snacks you need. While you may have been to one like that, this one is going to be different.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
17 Lubbock Celebrities As Sandwiches
My friend and frequent RockShow contributor, Adam Wolfe, has an excellent one-liner. He said:. I don't think I'll ever be famous enough to get a sandwich named after me...so I'm just going to legally change my name to Reuben. This really stuck in my mind. We've all seen those stories...
Girlfriend accused of stabbing Texas Tech alum to death arrested, charged: reports
MIAMI, Fla. — A woman accused of stabbing and killing Texas Tech University alumnus Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli in April, was arrested and charged with his murder Wednesday, according to the Miami Herald. The Miami Herald said Courtney Clenney, 26, was charged in connection to his death. The Miami Herald identified her as Obumseli’s girlfriend. A […]
Video: Lubbock TikToker Gets A Mouth Full Of Feathers From Local Chicken Restaurant
The ick factor on this one is pretty extreme. It's not the first time I've heard of someone finding feathers in their chicken, but it's definitely the first time someone has described to me exactly what they tasted like. "It was like a mix of thread soaked in 4-week-old thigh...
East Lubbock neighborhood gets new home thanks to LISD students
LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Independent School District students spent the 2021-22 school year building a house for Habitat for Humanity. On Tuesday, several groups came together to move the 80-ton home across town. The trek from the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center to the east Lubbock Habitat for Humanity neighborhood took four hours at a speed […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Video: South Lubbock Residents Are Complaining About The West Texas Dirt
Well, they don't call us 'Dirt City' for nothing, folks. Apparently, Lubbock residents that have moved into recently developed luxury areas on the outskirts of town, namely in south Lubbock, have been complaining about not being able to enjoy their fancy new patios because of all of the dust. It's...
Is This The Taco Tuesday Hookup That Lubbock Doesn’t Know It Needs?
Yeah, we know...Lubbock needs another taco shop like we need a hole in the head. Well, GRAB THE DRILL, BRAIN SURGEON! Because you NEED this place. Trust me. Damn right, that's some big burrito energy. Jimboy's Tacos has been a West Coast staple for nearly 70 years, and yes...started out...
Apparently Lubbock Is The Most Boring City in America?
We all love Lubbock so I don't believe this to be true but people are saying Lubbock is the most boring city in America. I got sent this Tik Tok and was honestly shocked at what I saw. Matthew Jordan claims to be an actor and comedian on Tik Tok...
Did Chip and Joanna Gaines' 'Fixer Upper' break Waco?
A city made famous by the popular HGTV show is now seeing skyrocketing property taxes, and the demand for short-term rentals are driving some Waco residents out of their homes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Has Lubbock Gone Pickle Crazy?
What is going on with all of the pickle stuff out there?. Some people are just plain nutty for pickles. Right now in particular I feel like I'm being surrounded by pickles. Now, I'm not a pickle hater, in fact I go through nearly a jar a week because pickles are one of the few things I can eat late at night and not suffer any reflux from. Still, what's with all the pickles? I think we need to have a talk, but with pictures too so you can enjoy a pickle while you check this out.
Missing infant and mother possibly in Lubbock area, authorities said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A missing mother and infant from Hobbs, New Mexico could be in the Lubbock area, according to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 1-year-old Bella Sinnett and her mother, Gina Marie Dunn, 27, were last seen on Friday, August 5. They were possibly in the area of University Medical Center in […]
KCBD
Holding on... to a chance of rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected today. Today and tonight’s activity again will be hit and miss. Some spots, however, may receive heavy rain. Over the past two to three days many locations in the KCBD area received rain. Much of it light. Some...
Don’t Panic, Lubbock. This Strange Discharge From The Sky Is Called “Rain”.
It seems like we are due for a good old-fashioned freak-out here in the Hub City, and all of the ingredients are coming together to create a sense of panic and confusion among Lubbockites (Lubbockers? Lubbockians? Hub City Hustlas?) This is Rain. It's what happens when it gets too hot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
6 Places Killer Clowns Could Be Hiding In Lubbock
It's that time of year again. Over the last 5-10 years killer clown sightings have become a thing. No actual clowns have ever been caught. This brings to mind a whole host of questions like, "Who are they?", "Where are the victims?", and "Where do they hide while they wait to murder?"
CAUTION: Construction Has Started At Popular Lubbock Intersection, Avoid The Area
Well guys we have another area for you to avoid for a little bit in Lubbock if you want to skip some traffic. Construction has now started near 82nd street and Quaker Avenue and things are already getting crazy. I have to obviously drive on those roads because its where...
A Peach Thief Is On The Loose In Lubbock
A peach thief is the loose in Lubbock and one resident has taken to an app to voice frustration and to alert others. Peaches are delicious and on a hot summer day, sitting down and having a peach can be refreshing, and for many, there is nothing better than a peach that is homegrown. Some homeowners enjoy growing and taking care of their own peaches and peach trees, but for at least one Lubbock resident, she is now missing peaches from three sides of her own peach tree on her property that she had planned on saving or selling at a farmers market.
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
FanSided
273K+
Followers
518K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0