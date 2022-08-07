Read full article on original website
Juwan Howard wants a Michigan basketball collective to keep pace in recruiting arms race
For much of the spring and summer, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh was the athletic department’s most visible proponent of expanding the scope of name, image and likeness (NIL) applications to benefit athletes in Ann Arbor. He stopped short of embracing the pay-for-play inducements certain schools have arranged to work the margins of a largely unregulated space, but his most recent suggestion to have the Big Ten share its television revenue directly with players was innovative. ...
swimswam.com
CIF San Diego DII Champion Keirlyn Mullica Verbally Commits to Richmond
2022 Futures qualifier Keirlyn Mullica has announced her decision to swim for the University of Richmond's class of 2027.
swimswam.com
Cassie Churnside Named Head Water Polo Coach At Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics Warde Manuel announced Monday (Aug. 1) that Cassie Churnside has been named the program’s fourth head water polo coach. “I am thrilled to welcome Cassie to U-M as our head coach,” said Manuel. “Cassie is...
swimswam.com
Do You Love Swimming? See 3,835 Swim Jobs You Might Love
If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3,835 Swim Jobs Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. If you don’t like the career you’re in, you...
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Breakdown: ASU Pro Group, NCAA 5th Years, & The “2-Year Taper”
We discuss Regan Smith and others moving to ASU to train with Bob Bowman, the fairness of NCAA 5th years, and not "fully tapering" for 2 years. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Regan Smith and others moving to ASU to train with Bob Bowman, the fairness of NCAA 5th years, and not “fully tapering” for 2 years. See full list of topics below:
swimswam.com
A Brief History of Female Swimmers Turning Pro Early & Forgoing NCAA Eligibility
Regan Smith is the latest in a long line of female swimmers who have turned pro early, and history shows us it's a decision that doesn't always work out. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Following Tuesday morning’s bombshell news that Regan Smith was turning pro and forgoing her final...
swimswam.com
Judge Rules Michigan State Is Not Title IX Compliant; Swim Team Not Reinstated
Rather than reinstating the women's swim and dive team, Michigan State now must submit a plan in 60 days displaying how it can become Title IX compliant. Archive photo via Michigan State Athletics. The district court judge for the women’s swim and dive team lawsuit against Michigan State University ruled...
swimswam.com
Tokyo 400 IM Silver Medalist Jay Litherland Joining Rapidly Growing ASU Pro Group
Olympic Silver medalist Jay Litherland has confirmed to SwimSwam that he will be moving to Arizona to train under Bob Bowman with the ASU pro group. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Well, the news just keeps on churning today, doesn’t it? The European Championships are less than 2 days...
swimswam.com
Ashley Sallows Hands Commitment to In-State Ohio University for 2023
Ashley Sallows has announced her commitment to remain in-state to study and swim at NCAA Division I Ohio University in the fall of 2023.
swimswam.com
Northwestern Names Sarah Stockwell-Gregson Assistant Head Coach
Stockwell-Gregson comes to Northwestern with 12 years of collegiate coaching experience under her belt. Current photo via @NUSwimDive on Twitter. Northwestern has announced the hiring of Sarah Stockwell-Gregson as assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator. Stockwell-Gregson most recently served as the director of recruiting for the University of Iowa men’s and women’s teams before the programs were eliminated in 2021. The women’s swim & dive team was subsequently reinstated, but Stockwell-Gregson didn’t return to her position.
swimswam.com
Kongrong Li Named New Diving Coach At James Madison
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The James Madison swimming & diving program has added Kongrong “KR” Li to the coaching staff as the diving coach, as announced by Head Coach Dane Pedersen Wednesday afternoon. “I am so excited to have KR join our swimming & diving family,” said Pedersen....
swimswam.com
Olympic Champ Chase Kalisz Will Leave Georgia, Set To Train At ASU With Bob Bowman
Kalisz's move means he will reunite at Arizona State with Bob Bowman, who was his age group coach at the North Baltimore Aquatic Club. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Did you think Regan Smith moving to Arizona State was enough big swim news for today? Well, you thought wrong....
swimswam.com
Watch Bentley University Swimmer Emily Sweet On CBS Sports’ “Defying the Odds”
WALTHAM, Mass. – In case you missed it when it aired, click here to view the outstanding profile story that CBS Sports aired earlier this summer about former Bentley University swimmer Emily Sweet ’22, a finalist for the 2022 Honda Inspiration Award. Sweet, one of three finalists for...
swimswam.com
Herrmann Making The Most Of Her Return To The Pool: U.S. Masters Nationals Wrap Up
The Clovis Swim Club Masters member set a FINA Masters world record at Summer Nationals. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Danielle Herrmann was finished with swimming. After competing at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials, she retired from the sport, moved halfway across the country to start working as...
swimswam.com
Pennsylvania State A-Finalist Megan Unruh Commits to the University of Houston
Pennsylvania High School State A-Finalist, Megan Unruh, has announced her commitment to the University of Houston for the 2023-2024 season.
swimswam.com
YMCA Nationals Finalist Jane Brierley Commits to UNC Asheville
Jane Brierly, a YMCA Nationals finalist in the 100 breastroke, has announced her commitment to the University of North Carolina Asheville for 2023-2024.
swimswam.com
Virginia Tech Hires Klaudia Nazieblo as New Assistant Coach
Klaudia Nazieblo was an eight-time All-American at Virginia Tech, and continued to train with Sergio Lopez as a post-grad. Virginia Tech has added Klaudia Nazieblo to its swimming & diving coaching staff for the 2022-2023 season. She fills the slot previously occupied by Jacy Dyer, who last week was announced as the new head coach at Division I Fairfield University.
swimswam.com
William & Mary Gains First 2023 Commitment from Versatile Will Juricak
Will Juricak from New Hill, North Carolina has announced his commitment to stay in-state and attend the College of William and Mary.
