ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Juwan Howard wants a Michigan basketball collective to keep pace in recruiting arms race

For much of the spring and summer, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh was the athletic department’s most visible proponent of expanding the scope of name, image and likeness (NIL) applications to benefit athletes in Ann Arbor. He stopped short of embracing the pay-for-play inducements certain schools have arranged to work the margins of a largely unregulated space, but his most recent suggestion to have the Big Ten share its television revenue directly with players was innovative. ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
swimswam.com

CIF San Diego DII Champion Keirlyn Mullica Verbally Commits to Richmond

2022 Futures qualifier Keirlyn Mullica has announced her decision to swim for the University of Richmond's class of 2027. Current photo via Keirlyn Mullica. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
RICHMOND, VA
swimswam.com

Cassie Churnside Named Head Water Polo Coach At Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics Warde Manuel announced Monday (Aug. 1) that Cassie Churnside has been named the program’s fourth head water polo coach. “I am thrilled to welcome Cassie to U-M as our head coach,” said Manuel. “Cassie is...
ANN ARBOR, MI
swimswam.com

Do You Love Swimming? See 3,835 Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3,835 Swim Jobs Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. If you don’t like the career you’re in, you...
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
swimswam.com

SwimSwam Breakdown: ASU Pro Group, NCAA 5th Years, & The “2-Year Taper”

We discuss Regan Smith and others moving to ASU to train with Bob Bowman, the fairness of NCAA 5th years, and not "fully tapering" for 2 years. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Regan Smith and others moving to ASU to train with Bob Bowman, the fairness of NCAA 5th years, and not “fully tapering” for 2 years. See full list of topics below:
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championships#Swimming#Stanford University#Arizona St
swimswam.com

Ashley Sallows Hands Commitment to In-State Ohio University for 2023

Ashley Sallows has announced her commitment to remain in-state to study and swim at NCAA Division I Ohio University in the fall of 2023. Current photo via Ashley Sallows. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
ATHENS, OH
swimswam.com

Northwestern Names Sarah Stockwell-Gregson Assistant Head Coach

Stockwell-Gregson comes to Northwestern with 12 years of collegiate coaching experience under her belt. Current photo via @NUSwimDive on Twitter. Northwestern has announced the hiring of Sarah Stockwell-Gregson as assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator. Stockwell-Gregson most recently served as the director of recruiting for the University of Iowa men’s and women’s teams before the programs were eliminated in 2021. The women’s swim & dive team was subsequently reinstated, but Stockwell-Gregson didn’t return to her position.
EVANSTON, IL
swimswam.com

Kongrong Li Named New Diving Coach At James Madison

HARRISONBURG, Va. – The James Madison swimming & diving program has added Kongrong “KR” Li to the coaching staff as the diving coach, as announced by Head Coach Dane Pedersen Wednesday afternoon. “I am so excited to have KR join our swimming & diving family,” said Pedersen....
HARRISONBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
swimswam.com

Pennsylvania State A-Finalist Megan Unruh Commits to the University of Houston

Pennsylvania High School State A-Finalist, Megan Unruh, has announced her commitment to the University of Houston for the 2023-2024 season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
HOUSTON, TX
swimswam.com

YMCA Nationals Finalist Jane Brierley Commits to UNC Asheville

Jane Brierly, a YMCA Nationals finalist in the 100 breastroke, has announced her commitment to the University of North Carolina Asheville for 2023-2024. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
ASHEVILLE, NC
swimswam.com

Virginia Tech Hires Klaudia Nazieblo as New Assistant Coach

Klaudia Nazieblo was an eight-time All-American at Virginia Tech, and continued to train with Sergio Lopez as a post-grad. Virginia Tech has added Klaudia Nazieblo to its swimming & diving coaching staff for the 2022-2023 season. She fills the slot previously occupied by Jacy Dyer, who last week was announced as the new head coach at Division I Fairfield University.
BLACKSBURG, VA
swimswam.com

William & Mary Gains First 2023 Commitment from Versatile Will Juricak

Will Juricak from New Hill, North Carolina has announced his commitment to stay in-state and attend the College of William and Mary. Stock photo via Tribe Athletics. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
NEW HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy