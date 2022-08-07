Read full article on original website
South Dakota man who fled from police shooting arrested
Police have arrested a driver who fled from a fatal police shooting in Sioux Falls, officials said. Police tweeted Wednesday night that the man was arrested after a brief pursuit in a stolen vehicle. He was driving a car with three other occupants when the vehicle was stopped by law enforcement in the parking lot of a Burger King restaurant in Sioux Falls Tuesday about 5:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City man accused of stealing an excavator and 'randomly digging up the ground' in a parking lot is in police custody
The 46-year-old suspect faces felony theft and felony criminal mischief charges. It's unclear what sparked the theft and destruction.
Florida 30-year-old cold case cracked after suspect's family members talk to police
Florida law enforcement officials have solved a 30-year-old cold case because the suspect's family decided to come forward and provide investigators with information related to the death of John Stagner, who was 53 when he died in 1992. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in...
Utah mom says items continuously being stolen from son's gravesite
A Davis County mother is calling on the city to step up and do something after things keep getting stolen off her son’s grave.
Family brawl at California funeral that knocked over casket was stoked over ‘bad blood’: report
One person was arrested after a brawl between family members broke out at a funeral for an elderly relative in Northern California on Saturday over what authorities believe is "bad blood," according to authorities and a local report. Officers responded to the Rolling Hills Memorial Park cemetery in Richmond for...
Oregon State Police asking for help in locating the killer of a two-year-old wolf
BAKER COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is asking for the public’s help in locating the person(s) responsible for killing a wolf in the Pine Creek Wildlife Management Unit. Police say on August 5, Fish and Wildlife troopers received information that a collared wolf,...
Widow of West Virginia man killed on Myrtle Beach vacation wants 'death penalty or life' in prison for suspect
A West Virginia woman wants "the death penalty or life without parole" for the suspect accused of shooting at her husband eight times and killing him while they were on vacation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in July. The Myrtle Beach Police Department on July 7 charged Quentin Ahmad Jean,...
UPDATED: Shots fired at indoor swap meet in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A shooting in West Valley City injured two and left two crime scenes. The incident took place at an indoor swap meet in the area of 1500 W 3500 S. Police responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, they located someone matching the suspects description in the parking lot next to the swap meet.
Five-time convicted felon with 2 open cases suspected of robbing man on train
A man with five prior felony convictions and two pending felony cases in Wisconsin was arrested for allegedly robbing a man on a Chicago train early Tuesday morning. Prosecutor Tilesha Jackson said a 40-year-old man was riding a Red Line train when suspect Dontrell Hollie, 29, commented on the man’s bag before forcibly taking it from him, according to CWBChicago.
Bystanders lift car off victim hit by DUI driver in West Valley City
A group of bystanders lifted a car off a person who was run over in West Valley City and police say the driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence.
California police officer shot to death in gym parking lot
An off-duty Southern California police officer was shot to death in a parking lot near a gym, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 3:25 p.m. Monday in the city of Downey and the victim died at the scene, a Downey police statement said. "Detectives were able to identify the victim...
Pennsylvania man who was out on bail during alleged murder is arrested in California
A Pennsylvania man accused of shooting and killing someone in May was out on bail for aggravated assault charges related to another shooting at the time, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said on Wednesday. Tyshaun Harvey, 21, was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a motel in Susanville, California, a...
New Mexico driver arrested in death of passenger after driving into floodwater
A Guadalupita man has been arrested for driving a pickup truck into floodwaters in Mora, allegedly leading to the death of his passenger, authorities said Tuesday. New Mexico State Police said 30-year-old John Vasquez has been booked into the San Miguel County jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and fleeing an accident with knowledge of death or great bodily harm.
15-year-old boy accidentally shot in the back in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot a 15-year-old boy in the back while riding in a car, according to Sandy Police. Officers responded to Alta View Hospital on July 10 after the 15-year-old boy was reportedly dropped off at the front door of the emergency room. The boy was then flown by […]
Syracuse man convicted of selling $720k of meth along Wasatch Front
SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – A Syracuse man has been convicted of selling $720,000 of methamphetamine across the Wasatch Front Christopher Flynn, 38, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. According […]
Kristin Smart murder trial: California police received 75-80 reports of sightings in weeks after disappearance
California investigators searching for Kristin Smart or answers regarding her whereabouts received dozens of reports of sightings of the missing woman in the weeks and months after her disappearance, authorities testified. Paul Flores is accused of killing Smart on May 25, 1996, while both were freshmen at California Polytechnic State...
Man sentenced to prison in fatal Ogden shooting
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced to jail after he was involved in a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in October 2021. Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree possession of a dangerous weapon and 3rd-degree obstruction of justice. He was given 1-15 years in prison on July 27 and […]
Texas father arrested for allegedly leaving 5 kids in sweltering hot car without air conditioning
A father has been arrested in Texas after allegedly leaving five children in a sweltering hot car. Jose Leal, 29, was booked into Tarrant County Jail on five counts of abandonment/ endangerment of a child, FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported. Fort Worth officers responded to Littlejohn Avenue at approximately 8...
Suspect in I-80 chase ending at Nebraska state line charged with felony
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man who led authorities on a chase last week that led to a traffic halt on the bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa was in court Tuesday to face charges. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, was arrested Friday after authorities said he fled a traffic stop...
Virginia man sentenced to 12 years in prison on federal bank robbery charges
A Virginia man has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison on federal bank robbery charges in a case that tested the constitutionality of broad search warrants that use Google location history to identify people who were near the scene of a crime. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Okello...
