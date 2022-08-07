Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Save big on drawing tablets, wireless earbuds and smart bulbs with these Amazon deals available today. Hisense / Wacom / Apple / Sony / ConAir / Phillips / Amazon / Reviewed

Below, you'll find the best Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on a compact drawing tablet, some Reviewed-favorite earbuds and an affordable queen mattress.

1. 20% off: This versatile drawing tablet

This Wacom drawing tablet is responsive, easy to use and now 20% off at Amazon. Wacom / Amazon / Reviewed

Digital artists can take their virtual canvases on the go with the One by Wacom small drawing tablet . Typically listed for $49.95, you can get this 8.3- by 5.7-inch graphics tablet for 20% off at $39.95. Wacom says the device is easy to set up and compatible with Apple Mac, Windows and Chromebook operating systems so almost anyone can give it a go. Its ergonomic 2048 pressure-sensitive pen is very responsive to your movement with precision for control and accuracy while working on your favorite design.

One by Wacom Drawing Tablet for $39.95 (Save $10)

2. Under $70: These convenient smart bulbs

For the ultimate smart home, pick up these Philips light bulbs on sale now at Amazon. Reviewed/Philips

Add convenience to your life by picking up a three-pack of Philips Hue white and color smart bulbs . With 25,000 lifetime hours—or 22 years—these lights will stand the test of time. Easy to install, the bulbs can be effortlessly controlled using your cellphone or Alexa device. Usually priced at $134.99, you can get the Bluetooth-compatible bulbs today for just $67.99 thanks to a 41% markdown and an additional 15% discount when you click the on-page coupon.

Philips Hue LED Smart Bulbs for $67.99 (Save $67)

3. 15% off: This customer-favorite mattress

If you're expecting company this Labor Day 2022, consider giving your guest room a refresh by picking up the Best Price Mattress 12-inch signature green team memory foam mattress , down from $308.61 to just $262.32 in the queen size—a $46.29 savings. Designed to provide pressure relief and support throughout the night, the best-selling mattress is made with a breathable open cell design, according to the brand, and comes with a 10-year manufacturer's warranty.

Best Price Mattress 12-Inch Queen Mattress for $262.32 (Save $46.29)

4. Up to 33% off: These stylish earbuds

Take your favorite tunes to the gym and on the go with these Beats earbuds on sale at Amazon today. Apple / Amazon / Reviewed

Get amazing music quality in an eye-catching package with these Beats earbuds on sale at Amazon today. If you need a sturdy set for the gym, consider the Beats Fit Pro on sale for 10% off at $179.95. As one of our favorite workout headphones , the Fit Pro impressed us with clear and balanced sound and a more secure fit thanks to its rubbery top fins. For something more traditional (and chic), you can get the Beats Studio Buds for 33% off at $99.95. The light and comfy design of the buds support solid active noise cancelation and an easy set-up process (especially if you have an iPhone), making for one of our favorite wireless earbuds .

Save up to 33% on select Beats earbuds

5. Save $90: This mid-century modern sofa

Save big on this mid-century modern sofa right now at Amazon. Reviewed/Mellow

Add a modern flare to your living room or den with the Mellow Adair mid-century modern sofa . Usually priced at $452.23, you can pick up this tufted couch for just $361.78 today at Amazon—an impressive $90.45 markdown for the ivory color. Perfect for smaller spaces, like college dorm rooms and offices, the sofa features a Eucalyptus wood frame and handy side storage pockets.

Mellow Adair Sofa for $361.78 (Save $90.45)

1. Sony LinkBuds S

Scoop these Reviewed-approved earbuds for more than $50 today at Amazon. Reviewed/Sony

Catch up on your favorite podcasts on your commute to work or tune into today's hottest songs on your morning run by picking up a pair of Sony LinkBuds S truly wireless noise canceling earbuds . Down from $199.99 to just $148, you can save a whopping $51.99 on the Alexa built-in headphones today at Amazon. In testing , we were impressed with the comfortable fit, improved battery life and noise canceling features, although we found the Adaptive Sound Control to be inconsistent.

Sony LinkBuds S for $148 (Save $51.99)

2. Conair Turbo Hand Held Fabric Steamer

This Amazon deal lets you save more than 20% on this customer-favorite Conair clothes steamer. Reviewed/Conair

Conair makes several of our favorite clothes steamers , and, right now, you can pick up the Conair Turbo extreme steam hand held fabric steamer for as little as $48.99—a 22% markdown from the full $62.99 list price. The easy-to-use steamer is designed to heat up in just 40 seconds and features a 7.3-ounce tank for up to 15 minutes of continuous steam. Better still, according to the brand, the steamer kills as much as 99.9% of germs while smoothing out wrinkles apparel, upholstery and more.

Conair Turbo Steamer from $48.99 (Save $10.04 to $14)

3. Amazon Echo Show 5 (Second Generation)

Get entertainment essentials in a compact device with the second-generation Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for 47% off. Reviewed.com

Combine your video calls, home security and streaming sites into one package with the second-generation Amazon Echo Show 5 . Normally priced at $84.99, this compact smart display can be yours for just $29.99 thanks to a 53% discount and an additional $10 coupon if you use the code SHOWBED30 . When we tested the Echo Show 5, we appreciated the two-megapixel camera that produced ever-so-slightly sharper and clearer image quality on video calls and home security footage. It can also be a great desk assistant or entertainment hub with its ability to stream the likes of Apple Music and Netflix.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) for $29.99 (Save $55)

4. Hisense 65-Inch Android 4K Smart TV

Head to Amazon to take home this Hisense TV for $350 off right now. Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

You can watch your favorite shows and movies in a more colorful way with the Hisense U8G QLED Android 4K TV . Normally priced at $1,299.99, you can get the 65-inch screen at a $350 price cut for $949.99. When we tested the U8G, we were impressed with how its quantum dot technology and full-array backlight produced incredible brightness and excellent colors in its imagery. You'll also get four HDMI ports, two of which are HDMI 2.1-certified, that support 4K content at 120fps so it can run the latest gaming consoles.

Hisense 65-Inch Android 4K Smart TV for $949.99 (Save $350)

5. Apple TV 4K (2021)

Save big on the Apple TV 4K (2021) with this amazing Amazon deal. Reviewed.com

The newest iteration of the Apple TV 4K (2021) earned high praise during our testing for its improved remote, stellar compatibility with other Apple gear and higher-end features like 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. As an easy-to-use streaming device, the Apple TV 4K has snappy software, a smooth interface and an intuitive new remote. The only major downside was the steep price tag but right now, you can save $59.01 on this streaming device at Amazon, bringing the price down to $139.99 for the larger 64GB storage capacity.

2021 Apple TV 4K 64GB for $139.99 (Save $59.01)

