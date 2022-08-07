Three dead after boating incident on the Tennessee River

Three people are dead after a boating incident on the Tennessee River in Decatur County.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating the fatal incident that happened on Saturday, August 6. Officials said that the incident happened around 9 p.m.

TWRA reports that a Baja boat collided with a barge that was moving downstream near mile marker 171. Following the collision, a 57-year-old woman was pronounced dead after her body was recovered from the scene.

Two other bodies were declared missing — an 18-year-old male and a 19-year-old male. They were found later in the day around river mile marker 171.

Search crews used surface and sonar scans to find them. The Decatur County EMA, Decatur County Rescue, Decatur County Sheriff Department, Decatur County EMS, Benton County Rescue, Henderson County Rescue, Carroll County Rescue, Carroll County Dive Team, West TN Dive Team, Lake County Rescue, Hardin County Rescue, Hardin County EMA, Tennessee Highway Patrol and TWRA assisted in the search.

This incident is the 22nd boating-related fatality reported in 2022.