Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Pedestrian warning system going in on Warm Springs outside Green Valley High School

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Some teachers are applauding the city of Henderson for installing a pedestrian warning system on busy Warm Springs outside Green Valley High School. “I’m extremely happy to see this crossing going up right now. I’ve had other teachers and parents comment that they’re happy that it’s finally getting put in place for the school,” said Green Valley High teacher Phillip Postier.
HENDERSON, NV
bouldercityreview.com

Council gets first look at Nevada Way remodel

The Boulder City Council was introduced to a project that will remodel and rehabilitate the stretch of Nevada Way from Wyoming to Park streets during its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9. Electric car parking/charging stations, increased crosswalk lighting, new crosswalk bollards, bistro lighting and added bike racks were all discussed. Completing...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Human remains discovered at Lake Mead Saturday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More human remains have been located at Lake Mead National Recreation Area as water levels continue to drop. The National Park Service said rangers received a call reporting the human skeletal remains at Swim Beach at about 11:15 a.m. Aug. 6. Rangers responded and recovered...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash in front of Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a deadly crash in front of Resorts World Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. between two sedans. The driver of one car was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver and passenger of the other car were taken to the hospital with minor […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

CCSD school bus catches fire on the 215 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a Clark County school bus traveling on the 215 just west of Hualapai caught fire due to mechanical issues. There were no passengers on the bus except for the driver, who was able to exit the bus safely. The driver was able to safely pull […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
mynews4.com

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles ending most walk-in services

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, Aug. 15. Beginning Aug. 15, only customers with an appointment will be served at the six metro locations Monday...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Police: Road rage shooter arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman’s car wheel was shot during a road rage incident on I-15 near Silverado Ranch, police said. According to police, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and following the incident, the woman whose car was struck called the police, giving them a description of the shooter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Boulder City, NV USA

My husband and I are on our first trip out west. After having to cancel our plans for 8/5 twice we decided to hike at Lake Mead. We stopped at Alan Bible visitor center and ask about the Historic railroad tour. We were told its a great day since it was only 93 with some humidity. We were about a mile in and I saw something flittering in the tree it was a quilted heart. It will head back to VA with us.
BOULDER CITY, NV

