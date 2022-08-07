My husband and I are on our first trip out west. After having to cancel our plans for 8/5 twice we decided to hike at Lake Mead. We stopped at Alan Bible visitor center and ask about the Historic railroad tour. We were told its a great day since it was only 93 with some humidity. We were about a mile in and I saw something flittering in the tree it was a quilted heart. It will head back to VA with us.

BOULDER CITY, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO