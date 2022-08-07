Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
I-Team: ‘He knew there was no way out for him,’ Las Vegas family suspects remains found at Lake Mead are Army veteran who drowned saving wife
The discovery of floating human remains at Lake Mead has a Las Vegas family hopeful they are an Army veteran who drowned two decades ago.
Fox5 KVVU
Pedestrian warning system going in on Warm Springs outside Green Valley High School
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Some teachers are applauding the city of Henderson for installing a pedestrian warning system on busy Warm Springs outside Green Valley High School. “I’m extremely happy to see this crossing going up right now. I’ve had other teachers and parents comment that they’re happy that it’s finally getting put in place for the school,” said Green Valley High teacher Phillip Postier.
bouldercityreview.com
Council gets first look at Nevada Way remodel
The Boulder City Council was introduced to a project that will remodel and rehabilitate the stretch of Nevada Way from Wyoming to Park streets during its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9. Electric car parking/charging stations, increased crosswalk lighting, new crosswalk bollards, bistro lighting and added bike racks were all discussed. Completing...
Coyote killing cat in east Las Vegas valley prompts awareness of pet safety
Keeping your pets safe from coyotes. An east valley resident has a warning to pet owners after she lost her cat in a coyote attack and it was all caught on security camera.
Fox5 KVVU
Lawsuit claims construction worker killed in northwest Las Vegas was ‘buried alive’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new lawsuit claims a construction worker was buried alive during a project in the Northwest valley this spring. 32-year-old Rigoberto Canas Ramos died in what the coroner determined was an accident on March 31 near Kyle Canyon and Oso Blanca roads. Ramos was doing...
Fox5 KVVU
Human remains discovered at Lake Mead Saturday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More human remains have been located at Lake Mead National Recreation Area as water levels continue to drop. The National Park Service said rangers received a call reporting the human skeletal remains at Swim Beach at about 11:15 a.m. Aug. 6. Rangers responded and recovered...
Sign of the times: Lake Mead bodies show up on billboard
Located at the corner of Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard, across from Sam's Town Casino, people are noticing a new billboard with the timely slogan, "Injured while searching for dead bodies at Lake Mead? Demand Compensation!"
DMV doing away with walk-ins beginning next week
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, August 15.
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash in front of Resorts World
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a deadly crash in front of Resorts World Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. between two sedans. The driver of one car was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver and passenger of the other car were taken to the hospital with minor […]
Nevada Highway Patrol investigating road rage shooting
Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident wherein one driver shot at another. The incident occurred on 1-15 and Starr Avenue.
I-15 southbound lanes near Primm reopen following flooding
The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol has closed down a portion of I-15 due to flooding.
CCSD school bus catches fire on the 215 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a Clark County school bus traveling on the 215 just west of Hualapai caught fire due to mechanical issues. There were no passengers on the bus except for the driver, who was able to exit the bus safely. The driver was able to safely pull […]
mynews4.com
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles ending most walk-in services
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, Aug. 15. Beginning Aug. 15, only customers with an appointment will be served at the six metro locations Monday...
kmvt
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Further details are being shared regarding the first set of skeletal remains found earlier this year at Lake Mead. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department first discovered the skeletal remains at the lake in May when investigators were called about possible remains being discovered in a barrel.
Puppy found at Las Vegas hotel with mouth taped shut in hot car, now adopted
A puppy who was found in a hot car at a hotel and casinoby Las Vegas police with its mouth taped shut has been adopted.
8newsnow.com
Police: Road rage shooter arrested in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman’s car wheel was shot during a road rage incident on I-15 near Silverado Ranch, police said. According to police, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and following the incident, the woman whose car was struck called the police, giving them a description of the shooter.
Couple cashes in on saving water, redecorating yard with SNWA turf rebate program
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With Lake Mead levels dipping to historic lows, water conservation has appeared to be on most people’s minds. One local couple is doing their part by saving water and cashing in on it, thanks to the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s turf rebate program, which translates into cash for grass. Wes and […]
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Boulder City, NV USA
My husband and I are on our first trip out west. After having to cancel our plans for 8/5 twice we decided to hike at Lake Mead. We stopped at Alan Bible visitor center and ask about the Historic railroad tour. We were told its a great day since it was only 93 with some humidity. We were about a mile in and I saw something flittering in the tree it was a quilted heart. It will head back to VA with us.
‘I was just heartbroken,’ Woman sues Henderson senior living center after brother’s roadway death
A woman tells 8 News Now she is suing a Henderson senior living facility after she said her brother died under their watch.
