Read full article on original website
Related
radioplusinfo.com
8-10-22 jury picked in 2nd trial in governor whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury has been selected in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The judge and lawyers on Tuesday settled on 18 people, including six alternates, to hear the case against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. A jury in April couldn’t reach a verdict on the two men. Two co-defendants were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty. Dozens of prospective jurors from western and northern Michigan reported to the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids. The government says the plot to kidnap the Democratic governor followed training in Wisconsin and Michigan and two trips to scout her second home in northern Michigan. Defense attorneys say Fox and Croft were entrapped.
radioplusinfo.com
8-9-22 kleefisch downplays trump endorsement
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch is downplaying Donald Trump’s endorsement and rally for her opponent on a final campaign push across Wisconsin, declining to respond to the former president’s criticisms. Kleefisch faces Trump-endorsed Tim Michels in Tuesday’s primary, with the winner advancing to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Trump derided Kleefisch as the “handpicked candidate of the failed establishment” during a Friday night rally for Michels in suburban Milwaukee. When asked at an early morning campaign stop Monday whether she had any comment on Trump’s criticisms, Kleefisch responded: “No thoughts that I can share.”
radioplusinfo.com
8-11-22 jury is told two men wanted to kidnap whitmer, start revolt
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A second trial is underway for two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Jurors are getting two views of Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox. A prosecutor says Fox and Croft wanted to ignite a “second American revolution” in 2020 by kidnapping Whitmer. Defense attorneys say it’s a case of entrapment with undercover agents and informants embedded at every critical turn. Fox and Croft are on trial for a second time. In April, a different jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict while acquitting two other men. Jurors will hear evidence of a “shoot house” for gun drills as well as two trips to see Whitmer’s northern Michigan home. Two men who pleaded guilty will testify for the government.
radioplusinfo.com
8-10-22 michels wins wisconsin gop gubenatorial primary
Construction company owner Tim Michels has won the GOP primary for Wisconsin governor. Michels defeated former Lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch in Tuesday’s primary election. He will square off against Democratic governor Tony Evers in the November election. Michels had the backing of former president Donald Trump. With 80 percent of the vote counted Tuesday night Michels had a more than 20,000 vote lead or 47-percent of the vote total.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radioplusinfo.com
8-9-22 dems rally around abortion. are they reaching black voters?
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Democratic hopefuls in Wisconsin see abortion as the issue that will carry them to election wins in November, but efforts to reach Black voters on the topic are sparse. Several organizing groups said it’s a complicated issue in the Black community, with a legacy of views long handed down from the more prominent and conservative denominations in the Black church. Polling data shows that abortion is a slightly more potent issue for white voters in the Democratic coalition than for Black voters. Most of the groups organizing in the Milwaukee area, a critical area for Democrats to win statewide races, are steering away from messaging solely on the issue.
Comments / 0