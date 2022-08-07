Read full article on original website
kidnewsradio.com
COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,010 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,010 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
kidnewsradio.com
Labor market remains steady in Eastern and Southeast Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – In the Gem State, it was both a positive and negative July in the labor market. “Long story short, we are seeing some softening in the labor market,” said Idaho Department of Labor Economist Matthew Paskash said. “While employment and unemployment grew, unemployment grew a little bit faster. So, our unemployment rate ticked up a little bit.”
kidnewsradio.com
Degraded Air Quality and Burn Ban for Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory and Burn Ban for Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties. The Air Quality Advisory was issued due to degraded air quality from wildfire smoke. The Air Quality Index is forecast...
kidnewsradio.com
SIPH needs to speak to individual who dropped off a bat
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) needs to speak to the individual who dropped off a bat at their facility in Pocatello on Monday. SIPH has tried to call the individual many times but hasn’t been able to reach them. If you dropped off a...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho artists awarded fellowship in visual arts
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Three Idaho artists have been awarded Fellowships in Visual Arts. The artists are Dr. Garth Claassen (Caldwell), Caroline Earley (Boise), and Stephen Fisher (Boise). The awards, given every two years by the Idaho Commission on the Arts, recognize outstanding artists, honoring work deemed to...
kidnewsradio.com
New WSGS map depicts Wyoming’s precambrian basement
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) published a new map depicting the structural configuration of the Precambrian basement in Wyoming. “Basement” refers to very old crystalline rocks that comprise the core of most mountain ranges and define the structure of the adjacent basins. In...
kidnewsradio.com
Serve Idaho announces $375,000 in funding for AmeriCorps planning grants
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho nonprofit, educational, community and faith-based organizations, Indian tribes and local governments are eligible to apply for federal funding through Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism. Up to five organizations will receive funding up to $75,000 each for planning grants...
kidnewsradio.com
Teachers learn the SMART ways to teach reading
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s upcoming school students may be reading sooner than before. Teachers in the Bonneville School District were in the classroom themselves Tuesday reviewing new training to help children learn how to read. SMART training or ‘striving to meet achievement in reading together’ is...
kidnewsradio.com
Governor wishes troops well during deployment
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – More than 600 members of the Idaho National Guard are being deployed. Governor Brad Little tweeted these photos saying they are protecting our freedoms and our country. “The brave men and women of the 116th cavalry brigade combat team represent the very best of what...
kidnewsradio.com
Former TV Engineer honored with Lifetime Achievement Award
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – NPG of Idaho’s former Chief Broadcast engineer received a big honor this past weekend. Gary Smith was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Idaho State Broadcasters Association. Gary started his career at KIDK and stayed with the company for 47 years. He...
kidnewsradio.com
IDGOP names new chairwoman
BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Republican Party is pleased to welcome Dorothy Moon as its new Chairwoman. At the close of the Idaho Republican Party’s biennial convention in Twin Falls, Moon was elected by a wide margin to serve a two-year term as chair. “It is an...
