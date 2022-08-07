Merle A. Beckman, age 86, Mound City, Kansas passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was born in rural La Cygne, Kansas on October 5, 1935 the son of Charles and Neeva(Neal) Beckman. He graduated from La Cygne Rural High School in the Class of 1954 He began a career in the auto industry in 1957, in a sales position with Kipper Chevrolet in Pleasanton, Kansas. In 1977, he began working at Pointer Motors in Garnett, Kansas. He bought the dealership in 1983 and acquired Anderson Ford in 1988, the two becoming Beckman Motors. He was involved in the business until 2017. Merle was united in marriage to Gloria Daly March 2, 1961. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Mound City, the Scottish Rite and Mirza Temple in Pittsburg, Kansas. Merle loved his family, even though he might not have verbalized it. He had a passion for pulling horses. He and longtime friend, Kendall Hutton began pulling ponies in 1962. Before the duo's career was finished, they pulled ponies and draft horses in eight different states and amassed thousands of miles together. Merle won the Kansas State Fair pulling match in Hutchinson for seven straight years, six of them with the famous team of Bonnie and Clyde. Total, he won eighty-three matches with that team. He was preceded in death by his parents, six siblings, Elmer Beckman, Lisle Beckman, Fern Bazules, Little Bernard Beckman, Seth Beckman, Gladys Lane, and one grandson, Brant Beckman. Merle is survived by his wife, Gloria, four sons, Raymond Beckman(Lori), Richard Beckman(Lauri), Rande Beckman(Sharon), and Cleve Beckman(Brenda), a daughter, Chilesa Bruner(Van), a sister, Edna Debrick, sister in law and running partner, Joyce and Kendall Hutton, sixteen grandchildren, twenty four great grandchildren and one on the way.

