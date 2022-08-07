ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisburg, KS

gardnernews.com

Construction begins on I-35 between Gardner, Edgerton

Nightly lane closures are scheduled as part of a pavement improvement project on northbound and southbound I-35 from 215th Street to 167th Street beginning Monday, Aug. 8. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) project includes placing pavement markings on all northbound and southbound I-35 lanes as well as entrance and exit ramps at Sunflower Road, Homestead Lane and Gardner Road.
GARDNER, KS
KCTV 5

Construction begins on 87th St. underground pedestrian tunnel

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Construction is underway on an underground pedestrian tunnel connecting one of Lenexa’s most popular trails to its most popular parks. Currently, walkers and cyclists must walk up four flights of stairs and cross four lanes of busy traffic on 87th St. to get from the Little Mill Creek Trail to Sar Ko Par Trails Park.
LENEXA, KS
KMBC.com

Dogs near Katy Trail causing concern for Cass County residents

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating complaints about dogs on a one-acre property just feet away from the Katy Trail. The property south of Pleasant Hill near East State Route P and Roush Road is full of debris, old vehicles, and scrap metal. It...
CASS COUNTY, MO
Louisburg, KS
republic-online.com

Louisburg council endorses plan to go revenue neutral

LOUISBURG — The Louisburg City Council has endorsed a plan to not only make the 2023 budget revenue neutral but possibly go below it. The city’s current proposal for 2023 is 20.872 mills, below the revenue neutral rate of 28.069 mills supplied by the Miami County Clerk’s Office.
LOUISBURG, KS
republic-online.com

Vera Lee Cowin

Vera Lee Cowin, age 87, died August 6, 2022, at home in Spring Hill, KS. Vera was born January 17, 1935, in Urich, Missouri. Visitation will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, KS. (913) 592-2244. Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022 at Spring Hill Cemetery.
SPRING HILL, KS
KTTS

Body Found in Missouri River

(KTTS News) – A body was found in the Missouri river on Wednesday afternoon. A boater spotted a man’s body on a sandbar near the Ameristar Casino around 3 pm. The identity of the man has not yet been released. The Kansas City Police Department says they’re still...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

The King of Cass County’s bold vision for Harrisonville imploded. Can anyone revive it?

It’s 5 pm on a Monday night in downtown Harrisonville. Only one other car is parked in the square. The clock tower that sits atop City Hall strikes five times, and tiny American flags are planted six inches apart on the ground below, hanging limp in the humid air. An unseen motorcycle’s revving engine is the only noise puncturing the eerily quiet town square.
HARRISONVILLE, MO
republic-online.com

Merle A. Beckman

Merle A. Beckman, age 86, Mound City, Kansas passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was born in rural La Cygne, Kansas on October 5, 1935 the son of Charles and Neeva(Neal) Beckman. He graduated from La Cygne Rural High School in the Class of 1954 He began a career in the auto industry in 1957, in a sales position with Kipper Chevrolet in Pleasanton, Kansas. In 1977, he began working at Pointer Motors in Garnett, Kansas. He bought the dealership in 1983 and acquired Anderson Ford in 1988, the two becoming Beckman Motors. He was involved in the business until 2017. Merle was united in marriage to Gloria Daly March 2, 1961. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Mound City, the Scottish Rite and Mirza Temple in Pittsburg, Kansas. Merle loved his family, even though he might not have verbalized it. He had a passion for pulling horses. He and longtime friend, Kendall Hutton began pulling ponies in 1962. Before the duo's career was finished, they pulled ponies and draft horses in eight different states and amassed thousands of miles together. Merle won the Kansas State Fair pulling match in Hutchinson for seven straight years, six of them with the famous team of Bonnie and Clyde. Total, he won eighty-three matches with that team. He was preceded in death by his parents, six siblings, Elmer Beckman, Lisle Beckman, Fern Bazules, Little Bernard Beckman, Seth Beckman, Gladys Lane, and one grandson, Brant Beckman. Merle is survived by his wife, Gloria, four sons, Raymond Beckman(Lori), Richard Beckman(Lauri), Rande Beckman(Sharon), and Cleve Beckman(Brenda), a daughter, Chilesa Bruner(Van), a sister, Edna Debrick, sister in law and running partner, Joyce and Kendall Hutton, sixteen grandchildren, twenty four great grandchildren and one on the way.
MOUND CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Raytown teen dead after being thrown from Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old died Tuesday afternoon after an incident at Blue Springs Lake. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that on Saturday evening, a good Samaritan found 17-year-old Owen Westendorf lying face down in the water near his watercraft. An incident report stated the teen had been ejected from a 2020 Sea-Doo Spark.
RAYTOWN, MO
WIBW

Driver fell asleep at wheel causing 3-car wreck in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver fell asleep at the wheel causing a 3-car accident - including a parked car and pedestrian - on I-35 in Shawnee. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway with reports of a 3-vehicle crash.
SHAWNEE, KS

