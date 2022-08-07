Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Lee's Summit, Missouri's downtown historic district is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
Intoxicated Pilot Makes Emergency Landing on I-70 East of Grain Valley During Early Morning HoursEvan CrosbyGrain Valley, MO
Largest private investment in Kansas history will lead to thousands of new jobsEvan CrosbyDe Soto, KS
Related
gardnernews.com
Construction begins on I-35 between Gardner, Edgerton
Nightly lane closures are scheduled as part of a pavement improvement project on northbound and southbound I-35 from 215th Street to 167th Street beginning Monday, Aug. 8. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) project includes placing pavement markings on all northbound and southbound I-35 lanes as well as entrance and exit ramps at Sunflower Road, Homestead Lane and Gardner Road.
Construction on new pedestrian tunnel causing traffic delays in Lenexa
Crews are installing a pedestrian tunnel under 87th Street Parkway, which is closed just east of the entrance to Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park.
KCTV 5
Construction begins on 87th St. underground pedestrian tunnel
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Construction is underway on an underground pedestrian tunnel connecting one of Lenexa’s most popular trails to its most popular parks. Currently, walkers and cyclists must walk up four flights of stairs and cross four lanes of busy traffic on 87th St. to get from the Little Mill Creek Trail to Sar Ko Par Trails Park.
KMBC.com
Dogs near Katy Trail causing concern for Cass County residents
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating complaints about dogs on a one-acre property just feet away from the Katy Trail. The property south of Pleasant Hill near East State Route P and Roush Road is full of debris, old vehicles, and scrap metal. It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LJWORLD
Plans filed to convert old, vacant East Lawrence tavern building into neighborhood restaurant
An old tavern building on an East Lawrence corner may get new life as a neighborhood restaurant. Longtime Lawrence restaurant and bar owner Brad Ziegler has filed plans at City Hall to use the mid-1800s stone building at 900 Pennsylvania St. as a “neighborhood restaurant.”. Those of you who...
republic-online.com
Louisburg council endorses plan to go revenue neutral
LOUISBURG — The Louisburg City Council has endorsed a plan to not only make the 2023 budget revenue neutral but possibly go below it. The city’s current proposal for 2023 is 20.872 mills, below the revenue neutral rate of 28.069 mills supplied by the Miami County Clerk’s Office.
Crews work to repair sinkhole south of Lawrence
A six-foot deep sinkhole opened on U.S. 59 highway ramp south of Lawrence. KDOT is working with the county to make repairs, reopen ramp.
republic-online.com
Vera Lee Cowin
Vera Lee Cowin, age 87, died August 6, 2022, at home in Spring Hill, KS. Vera was born January 17, 1935, in Urich, Missouri. Visitation will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, KS. (913) 592-2244. Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022 at Spring Hill Cemetery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTTS
Body Found in Missouri River
(KTTS News) – A body was found in the Missouri river on Wednesday afternoon. A boater spotted a man’s body on a sandbar near the Ameristar Casino around 3 pm. The identity of the man has not yet been released. The Kansas City Police Department says they’re still...
Local medical manufacturer considers Olathe expansion
Artio Medical is seeking approval to build a 56,698-square-foot medical device manufacturing facility at Kansas Bioscience Park.
bluevalleypost.com
Company replaces Overland Park property owner’s roof after crew accidentally removed it
An Overland Park property owner received quite a shock last week after a huge mix up left him without a roof. What happened: Around 7 a.m. last Monday, Steve Kornspan received a call from guests staying at one of his rental properties asking why he would have the roof replaced knowing that he had rented out the home.
Bidders wanted more money than KDOT budgeted to build express lane on U.S. 69
Two initial bids to build an express lane on U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park were substantially higher than the Kansas Department of Transportation budgeted for the job.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kansascitymag.com
The King of Cass County’s bold vision for Harrisonville imploded. Can anyone revive it?
It’s 5 pm on a Monday night in downtown Harrisonville. Only one other car is parked in the square. The clock tower that sits atop City Hall strikes five times, and tiny American flags are planted six inches apart on the ground below, hanging limp in the humid air. An unseen motorcycle’s revving engine is the only noise puncturing the eerily quiet town square.
These cities have the fastest-growing home prices in Kansas
Data was available for 401 cities and towns in Kansas. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $153,385 over the last 12 months.
republic-online.com
Merle A. Beckman
Merle A. Beckman, age 86, Mound City, Kansas passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was born in rural La Cygne, Kansas on October 5, 1935 the son of Charles and Neeva(Neal) Beckman. He graduated from La Cygne Rural High School in the Class of 1954 He began a career in the auto industry in 1957, in a sales position with Kipper Chevrolet in Pleasanton, Kansas. In 1977, he began working at Pointer Motors in Garnett, Kansas. He bought the dealership in 1983 and acquired Anderson Ford in 1988, the two becoming Beckman Motors. He was involved in the business until 2017. Merle was united in marriage to Gloria Daly March 2, 1961. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Mound City, the Scottish Rite and Mirza Temple in Pittsburg, Kansas. Merle loved his family, even though he might not have verbalized it. He had a passion for pulling horses. He and longtime friend, Kendall Hutton began pulling ponies in 1962. Before the duo's career was finished, they pulled ponies and draft horses in eight different states and amassed thousands of miles together. Merle won the Kansas State Fair pulling match in Hutchinson for seven straight years, six of them with the famous team of Bonnie and Clyde. Total, he won eighty-three matches with that team. He was preceded in death by his parents, six siblings, Elmer Beckman, Lisle Beckman, Fern Bazules, Little Bernard Beckman, Seth Beckman, Gladys Lane, and one grandson, Brant Beckman. Merle is survived by his wife, Gloria, four sons, Raymond Beckman(Lori), Richard Beckman(Lauri), Rande Beckman(Sharon), and Cleve Beckman(Brenda), a daughter, Chilesa Bruner(Van), a sister, Edna Debrick, sister in law and running partner, Joyce and Kendall Hutton, sixteen grandchildren, twenty four great grandchildren and one on the way.
KCTV 5
Raytown teen dead after being thrown from Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old died Tuesday afternoon after an incident at Blue Springs Lake. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that on Saturday evening, a good Samaritan found 17-year-old Owen Westendorf lying face down in the water near his watercraft. An incident report stated the teen had been ejected from a 2020 Sea-Doo Spark.
inkansascity.com
Owner of Kansas City’s Newest Antique and Vintage Shop Got Her Start at Age Nine
In 2004, 9-year-old Sara Garcera started ordering collectible Star Wars figurines on eBay, a move that would lead to her parents buying the largest antique and vintage shop in California, and to eventually opening her own store, Slater St. Antiques, in Merriam, Kansas. “My mom had a friend who had...
1 injured in Independence house fire
One adult has moderate injuries after a house fire early Tuesday morning in the 3300 block of Willis Avenue in Independence, Missouri.
Worlds of Fun plans ‘major announcement’ Thursday
The parent company of Kansas City’s Worlds of Fun adventure park plans an announcement later this week about “major capital improvements.”
WIBW
Driver fell asleep at wheel causing 3-car wreck in Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver fell asleep at the wheel causing a 3-car accident - including a parked car and pedestrian - on I-35 in Shawnee. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway with reports of a 3-vehicle crash.
Comments / 0