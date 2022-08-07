Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Lisa Kudrow Explained Why Jerry Seinfeld Can Partially Take Credit For The Success Of "Friends"
"I said, 'Hi,' and he said, 'You’re welcome.'"
Kathy Hilton Mistook Lizzo For Precious — A Fictional Character — On Live TV, And People Aren't Happy About It
"Precious isn't even a real person!"
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Scores Early Season 3 Renewal At Starz
Click here to read the full article. Starz has renewed Power Book III: Raising Kanan for a third season ahead of the show’s sophomore return on August 14. Production on Season 3 will begin this summer in New York. The third installment of the hit Power Universe Raising Kanan tells the origin story of the ultimate franchise baddy, the titular Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis). The series shares insight into Kanan’s journey into the criminal world through his mother Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas (Patina Miller) who runs the family’s drug empire. Kanan was first portrayed by Power Universe co-creator Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in...
Chris Evans’ Dog Dodger Gets Shrunken ‘The Gray Man’ Shirt
It’s no secret that Chris Evans is obsessed with his dog, Dodger. And we’re kind of obsessed with him, too. When the actor posted a photo of his adorable pup in a form-fitting, collared cotton shirt from his film “The Gray Man,” we couldn’t help but take the bait. ‘The Gray Man’ Recast “While filming #thegrayman the […] The post Chris Evans’ Dog Dodger Gets Shrunken ‘The Gray Man’ Shirt appeared first on DogTime.
SFGate
‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Casts Jon Hamm
Hamm will appear in the third season of the drama series as Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston), and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit. More from Variety. In addition to Crudup, Aniston, and Witherspoon, Hamm joins...
SFGate
David Bowie Tops Sky Arts List of 50 Most Influential British Artists of The Last 50 Years
Musician and actor David Bowie has topped a Sky Arts list celebrating the 50 most influential British artists of the last 50 years. Bowie was named most influential by judges as they commended his influence across the industry and ability to transcend a variety of mediums including music, film and fashion.
'Crazy Woke Asians' takes jabs at San Francisco's tech culture and rent prices
Nine different performers drew on their impressions of the city.
SFGate
Rob Mitchell, Bold Pictures CFO and Veteran Finance Executive, Dies at 55
Rob Mitchell, chief financial officer of Bold Films and a veteran film and TV executive, died July 28 of a pulmonary embolism at his home in Thousand Oaks, Calif. He was 55. Mitchell worked in the entertainment industry for more than three decades in executive posts involving finance, production, distribution, operations, development and strategic planning. He was involved in the production, finance and distribution of 40 films over his long career. He was the twin brother of Gregg Mitchell, longtime communications executive for the Writers Guild of America West.
