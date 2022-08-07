Click here to read the full article. Starz has renewed Power Book III: Raising Kanan for a third season ahead of the show’s sophomore return on August 14. Production on Season 3 will begin this summer in New York. The third installment of the hit Power Universe Raising Kanan tells the origin story of the ultimate franchise baddy, the titular Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis). The series shares insight into Kanan’s journey into the criminal world through his mother Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas (Patina Miller) who runs the family’s drug empire. Kanan was first portrayed by Power Universe co-creator Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in...

