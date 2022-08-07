ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Deadline

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Scores Early Season 3 Renewal At Starz

Click here to read the full article. Starz has renewed Power Book III: Raising Kanan for a third season ahead of the show’s sophomore return on August 14. Production on Season 3 will begin this summer in New York. The third installment of the hit Power Universe Raising Kanan tells the origin story of the ultimate franchise baddy, the titular Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis). The series shares insight into Kanan’s journey into the criminal world through his mother Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas (Patina Miller) who runs the family’s drug empire. Kanan was first portrayed by Power Universe co-creator Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in...
DogTime

Chris Evans’ Dog Dodger Gets Shrunken ‘The Gray Man’ Shirt

It’s no secret that Chris Evans is obsessed with his dog, Dodger. And we’re kind of obsessed with him, too. When the actor posted a photo of his adorable pup in a form-fitting, collared cotton shirt from his film “The Gray Man,” we couldn’t help but take the bait. ‘The Gray Man’ Recast “While filming #thegrayman the […] The post Chris Evans’ Dog Dodger Gets Shrunken ‘The Gray Man’ Shirt appeared first on DogTime.
SFGate

‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Casts Jon Hamm

Hamm will appear in the third season of the drama series as Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston), and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit. More from Variety. In addition to Crudup, Aniston, and Witherspoon, Hamm joins...
SFGate

Rob Mitchell, Bold Pictures CFO and Veteran Finance Executive, Dies at 55

Rob Mitchell, chief financial officer of Bold Films and a veteran film and TV executive, died July 28 of a pulmonary embolism at his home in Thousand Oaks, Calif. He was 55. Mitchell worked in the entertainment industry for more than three decades in executive posts involving finance, production, distribution, operations, development and strategic planning. He was involved in the production, finance and distribution of 40 films over his long career. He was the twin brother of Gregg Mitchell, longtime communications executive for the Writers Guild of America West.
