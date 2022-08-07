ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 5

Related
CarBuzz.com

Toyota GR86 Catches Fire Just Hours After 4-Month Dealership Repair

Toyota can't catch a break with the GR86. After we discovered a GR86 owner complaining online that Toyota would not honor an engine failure warranty claim after discovering a social media image, more owners came out of the woodwork complaining of engine failures due to some grey sealant debris found in the oiling system. Now, after a four-month long repair, a Toyota GR86 owner in southern California alleges that his car caught fire hours after picking the car up from the Toyota of Orange dealership.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Vehicles#Luggage#Music Festival#Computers#Possi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Brazil
Place
Vancouver, CA
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Loudwire

Loudwire

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy