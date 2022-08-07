A bear in Suffield, Connecticut chose to beat the heat in a resident’s backyard pond. In a hilarious video, it even looks like the bear is practicing for a synchronized swimming competition. Or maybe that’s his talent in the local bear pageant. Either way, he looks to be having the time of his life in the pond, and we’re lucky Suffield resident Kim L. Freedman got it all on video.

SUFFIELD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO