Windsor, CT

3 state park swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns

(WFSB) - Three Connecticut state park swimming areas were deemed off limits on Wednesday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the beaches at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswwold, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield were closed to swimmers.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven City Council delays vote on trash pickup pilot program

WEST HAVEN — City officials believe a state grant can save taxpayers money on waste manegement in the long run, but plans to accept that grant were derailed Wednesday over concerns of transparency and communication. The City Council canceled a special meeting during which it was to consider accepting...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Milkcraft in West Hartford fails August health inspection, report shows

WEST HARTFORD — The local Milkcraft location failed a routine health inspection by the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department on Aug. 5, documents show. The health inspection report detailed 27 violations, ranging from a “heavily unclean” microwave to “unlabeled food powder” in the basement. Milkcraft is...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Decades in the works, ‘city within a city’ project set to begin in Windsor

WINDSOR — A 650-acre mixed-use development is coming to the site of a former brownfield. Great Pond Village, located off of Day Hill Road, entered its next phase Tuesday after two decades of planning and brownfield redevelopment challenges delayed the project. The total investment in the phase is $14.4 million. The first phase of the project debuted in 2019 with the opening of a 230-unit luxury apartment complex.
WINDSOR, CT
Register Citizen

DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity Sunday

Two state parks have closed Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was the first to close to more visitors at about 11:20 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered a few minutes later, officials said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Plane makes emergency landing at Bradley airport, official says

WINDSOR LOCKS — A plane made an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport Thursday morning, an official said. The iAero Airways plane was diverted to Bradley after reporting a problem during its flight, said Ryan Tenny, of the Connecticut Airport Authority. He didn’t elaborate. “The flight landed safely...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Body found in gazebo of Enfield town green

A food delivery driver in Wallingford was carjacked and dragged 500 feet, according to police. There were a few surprises following Connecticut’s Primary Day. Meteorologist Connor Lewis said there were no 90 degree temperatures in the forecast. Here is his Wednesday noon forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Superintendent...
ENFIELD, CT
Outsider.com

Connecticut Bear Practices ‘Synchronized Swimming’ in Backyard Pond in Hilarious Clip

A bear in Suffield, Connecticut chose to beat the heat in a resident’s backyard pond. In a hilarious video, it even looks like the bear is practicing for a synchronized swimming competition. Or maybe that’s his talent in the local bear pageant. Either way, he looks to be having the time of his life in the pond, and we’re lucky Suffield resident Kim L. Freedman got it all on video.
SUFFIELD, CT
WTNH

How many red light and stop sign violations occurred in your area?

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Driving running red lights is a frustrating issue that can have dangerous results. Stop On Red Week is observed across the country every year during the first full week of August — Aug. 7 to 13 — to highlight the significance of red traffic lights and reduce crashes caused by breaking […]
CHESHIRE, CT
Eyewitness News

Historic Meriden building torn down after partial collapse

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A historic but unoccupied building in Meriden was torn down Wednesday night following a partial collapse. Meriden firefighters said they received a report of a building collapse around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Meriden police said Broad Street was closed between Liberty Street and East Main Street.
MERIDEN, CT

