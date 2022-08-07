Read full article on original website
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
Register Citizen
2 CT state swimming areas reopen, 1 still closed due to water bacteria, officials say
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two state park swimming areas reopened Thursday, while another remains closed due to bacteria levels in the water, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Swimming is again allowed at Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield...
Eyewitness News
3 state park swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns
(WFSB) - Three Connecticut state park swimming areas were deemed off limits on Wednesday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the beaches at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswwold, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield were closed to swimmers.
New Britain Herald
Water levels in New Britain reservoirs above average right now, despite drought conditions
NEW BRITAIN – Water levels in the city’s reservoirs are actually above average right now, despite recent drought conditions. New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart told the Herald Wednesday that local citizens have been calling and writing in to inquire about this issue amidst the longest heat wave so far this year.
Register Citizen
‘Pretty exciting’: Portland to use state funding for new park along Connecticut River
PORTLAND — The town was recently awarded a substantial state grant that will allow them to inch closer toward achieving a decades-long goal of providing public access to the Connecticut River. Last week, state officials representing Portland announced that the town will receive $300,000 in grant funding from the...
Register Citizen
West Haven City Council delays vote on trash pickup pilot program
WEST HAVEN — City officials believe a state grant can save taxpayers money on waste manegement in the long run, but plans to accept that grant were derailed Wednesday over concerns of transparency and communication. The City Council canceled a special meeting during which it was to consider accepting...
Register Citizen
Milkcraft in West Hartford fails August health inspection, report shows
WEST HARTFORD — The local Milkcraft location failed a routine health inspection by the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department on Aug. 5, documents show. The health inspection report detailed 27 violations, ranging from a “heavily unclean” microwave to “unlabeled food powder” in the basement. Milkcraft is...
Register Citizen
‘Long time coming’: Ground broken in New Haven’s Dixwell neighborhood for 69-unit complex with 55 affordable units
NEW HAVEN — Developers connected to a nearby city church broke ground Tuesday on a project to build 69 units of housing — including 55 affordable units — on the triangular former “Joe Grates” property off Dixwell Avenue and Orchard Street in the heart of the Dixwell neighborhood.
Register Citizen
Decades in the works, ‘city within a city’ project set to begin in Windsor
WINDSOR — A 650-acre mixed-use development is coming to the site of a former brownfield. Great Pond Village, located off of Day Hill Road, entered its next phase Tuesday after two decades of planning and brownfield redevelopment challenges delayed the project. The total investment in the phase is $14.4 million. The first phase of the project debuted in 2019 with the opening of a 230-unit luxury apartment complex.
Some local escapes that are worth the drive (and gas prices)
At a party once, I sat next to a girl, named Autumn Sunshine — you don’t easily forget a name like that — who was telling me about her new Alfa Romeo, a car of intense coolness back in the day. I was impressed. I was 16...
Dangerous levels of mercury inside a New Britain home send seven to the hospital
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dangerous levels of mercury inside a New Britain home sent seven people, including two children, to the hospital on Tuesday. “I’ve been living over here for a pretty long time and never seen anything like this,” said Francisco Rivera, a neighbor. “I was surprised!” The DEEP Emergency Response Unit (ERU) […]
Proposed warehouse in Willington raises traffic concerns in Stafford
STAFFORD — A proposed 1.5 million square foot warehouse building in Willington is raising concerns from both Stafford and Willington residents about the additional traffic that could result from the development. The proposed warehouse, if approved by Willington’s Planning and Zoning Commission, would be located off Exit 70 on...
Isolated storm kills power, damage trees in Springfield & East Longmeadow
Hampden County was hit by some strong storms Sunday afternoon, leaving behind damage in parts of East Longmeadow and Springfield.
Register Citizen
DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity Sunday
Two state parks have closed Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was the first to close to more visitors at about 11:20 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered a few minutes later, officials said.
Register Citizen
Plane makes emergency landing at Bradley airport, official says
WINDSOR LOCKS — A plane made an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport Thursday morning, an official said. The iAero Airways plane was diverted to Bradley after reporting a problem during its flight, said Ryan Tenny, of the Connecticut Airport Authority. He didn’t elaborate. “The flight landed safely...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Body found in gazebo of Enfield town green
A food delivery driver in Wallingford was carjacked and dragged 500 feet, according to police. There were a few surprises following Connecticut’s Primary Day. Meteorologist Connor Lewis said there were no 90 degree temperatures in the forecast. Here is his Wednesday noon forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Superintendent...
Connecticut Bear Practices ‘Synchronized Swimming’ in Backyard Pond in Hilarious Clip
A bear in Suffield, Connecticut chose to beat the heat in a resident’s backyard pond. In a hilarious video, it even looks like the bear is practicing for a synchronized swimming competition. Or maybe that’s his talent in the local bear pageant. Either way, he looks to be having the time of his life in the pond, and we’re lucky Suffield resident Kim L. Freedman got it all on video.
How many red light and stop sign violations occurred in your area?
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Driving running red lights is a frustrating issue that can have dangerous results. Stop On Red Week is observed across the country every year during the first full week of August — Aug. 7 to 13 — to highlight the significance of red traffic lights and reduce crashes caused by breaking […]
PHOTOS: Goose stuck in AC unit of LI home for 2 days rescued
A goose was rescued after becoming stuck in an air conditioning well at a Long Island home over the weekend, Suffolk County officials said.
Register Citizen
‘Catastrophic’ Middletown water main break a ‘wake-up call,’ mayor says
MIDDLETOWN — The city recently earmarked $120,000 to finance a large coordinated effort to fix a “catastrophic” water main break downtown on a busy weekend evening in June. The 127-year-old pipe was breached after a side section broke around the dinner hour that Friday, a night that...
Eyewitness News
Historic Meriden building torn down after partial collapse
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A historic but unoccupied building in Meriden was torn down Wednesday night following a partial collapse. Meriden firefighters said they received a report of a building collapse around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Meriden police said Broad Street was closed between Liberty Street and East Main Street.
