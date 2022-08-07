ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Wichita Eagle

Kansas Jayhawks among four finalists for Texas high school basketball recruit

Jamari McDowell, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound senior combo guard from Manvel (Texas) High School, has narrowed his list of college choices to four schools, he announced Wednesday on Twitter. McDowell, the No. 141-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2023 according to 247sports.com and 143-ranked player according to Rivals.com, has a...
LAWRENCE, KS

