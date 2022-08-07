Read full article on original website
Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho
South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
Five-star Mookie Cook to decide Friday
For a second time, five-star wing Mookie Cook is ready to announce a college decision. A 6-foot-7 small forward from Portland who attends Compass Prep in the Phoenix area and currently ranks No. 4 nationally in 247Sports ranking of the class 0f 2023, Cook originally committed to Dana Altman his home state school Oregon at the end of March before re-opening his recruitment in June.
Stock rising combo guard Jamari McDowell is down to four schools
One of the stock rising guards of the summer, Jamari McDowell is down to four schools. The 6-foot-4 combo guard out of Manvel (Texas) is down to Kansas, Texas A&M, Wake Forest and Xavier. “These are my final four schools and they made it because of the people and resources,”...
2025 QB Cole Geer holds an early offer from Virginia Tech
With a broken fibula sidelining Class of 2025 quarterback Cole Geer (Deerfield Academy/Deerfield, MA), schools had to wait until the evaluation period to get their eyes on the 6-foot 1-inch prospect. This spring, Geer netted scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, UMass, and UConn. He added an offer from Boston College...
247Sports
National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M
Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
TMZ.com
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender
ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
Biscardi, Raybon getting their preseason kicks in as Mississippi State transfer specialists
Tag-team interviews aren’t always easy or comfortable. But getting Massimo Biscardi and Ben Raybon together to talk about Mississippi State’s placekicking competition? This was good fun for them and media, and ought be great encouragement for Bulldog fans. Because if both deliver on the field the way they did off it, one of 2021’s costly--as in at least two games--weak links is suddenly a 2022 strong point.
Matt Landers making noise through five Arkansas practices
Check out what Razorback wide receivers, defensive backs and coaches are saying about the performance of Toledo transfer wide receiver Matt Landers.
Ohio State freshman Sonny Styles is 'gonna be a secret weapon' for Buckeyes
Fall camp is a time in the college football calendar when teams get ready for the start of a new season. Throughout the 25 practices, coaches look for players who can make an impact in Week 1, be it as returning starters or guys who are ready to step into bigger roles.
Fran McCaffery on Payton Sandfort: That dude is a player
Sophomore wing Payton Sandfort could emerge as one of the best shooters in the country this upcoming season. Sandfort averaged five points and totaled 65 rebounds during his first season. His 34 3-pointers made were fourth most on the team and are the eighth most ever by a Hawkeye freshman.
Arkansas 99, Catalan Elite 86: Scores, Results, Highlights
The Arkansas Razorbacks defeated Catalan Elite, 99-86, in the second game of the team's foreign exhibition tour from Pavello Paliesportiu de Tiana in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday. The Hogs return to action on Saturday when they face Orange 1 Basket Bassano at 12:30 p.m. (CT) in Como, Italy. **Refresh Page...
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo agrees to 'Spartan for Life' rollover contract
Not that anyone expected him to go anywhere, but Tom Izzo is formally locked in to ride out his Hall of Fame career at Michigan State. Athletic Director Alan Haller on Thursday announced MSU and Izzo have agreed to a new five-year rolling contract worth over $6 million per year.
WATCH: OL Bless Harris on Thursday practice in Jacksonville, talks transition from FCS to FBS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florida State offensive lineman Bless Harris was made available to the media on Thursday after FSU finished their first of two practices in Jacksonville this week. Harris spoke about his transition from the FCS to the FBS level, being coached by Alex Atkins and the adversity that comes with playing out of your comfort zone. The video of that interview can be seen below:
Ohio State's DeaMonte Trayanum has black stripe removed
When DeaMonte Trayanum made the decision to transfer from Arizona State to Ohio State, he did so with the knowledge that he would move from running back to linebacker. It appears that transition is going about as well as could be expected. While it has not yet been announced by...
2025 ATH Trey McNutt a name to know in Ohio
The state of Ohio is shaping up to have a talented 2025 class and on the defensive side of the ball, safety Trey McNutt out of Cleveland (Ohio) Shaker Heights is a name to know. McNutt currently has five offers and only went to two camps in the month of...
Healthy, confident and ready to roll
For Tyreek Johnson, it was like somebody kept hitting the pause button. Injuries played an all-too-common theme throughout the first couple of years of his career as a South Carolina football player. Actually, the run began before he even joined the team. A torn labrum, suffered during his senior season at Lakewood High School (Sumter, S.C.), wound up delaying his enrollment from the summer of 2017 until the following January.
New Ole Miss commit Jordan Burks: 'I feel like I can create a second home at Ole Miss and make my mark there.'
Jordan Burks will soon be an Ole Miss Rebel. He made it official Thursday afternoon, choosing the Rebels over Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas Tech, Eastern Michigan and the G-League Ignite. Additionally, Burks held offers from Additionally, Burks also held other college offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas Pine-Bluff, DePaul, Florida, Florida...
Kelsey Pope updates how transfer WR Bru McCoy is progressing in camp
Three weeks out from its season opener, Tennessee continues to look for a starter to emerge on the other side from star wide receiver Cedric Tillman. When the Vols opened preseason training camp this month, Southern California transfer Bru McCoy was viewed as the favorite to take over that important role in the offense as Tennessee looks for quality complements to one of its top playmakers, but the former five-star prospect is still a work in progress in addition to waiting on a ruling on his eligibility (the Vols remain optimistic). Wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope provided an update of how McCoy is coming along after Thursday’s practice, Tennessee’s ninth of the preseason.
