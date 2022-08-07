ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers quarterbacks coach has shocking update on Tom Brady

Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.
Former ESPN Host Michael Smith Reportedly Lands New Job

Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" continues to stack talent for its inaugural NFL broadcast. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, former ESPN "SportsCenter" host Michael Smith is the latest to join Prime's team. Sharing that he will reportedly serve as a news analyst for TNF. Smith left ESPN to...
XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player

Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
Is Snyder on his way out?

Ever since Daniel Snyder obtained team ownership in 1999, the Washington football franchise has been shaky to say the least. Not only does their record reflect so with the 156 wins verses 212 losses in that time, but they have not advanced past the divisional round since he took over. The newly named Commanders have only made the playoffs and recorded a winning record a total of five times in his tenure. Ten different head coaches have been brought in over that 21 year span as well. Many now wonder if Snyder is on his way out.
Kansas Jayhawks among four finalists for Texas high school basketball recruit

Jamari McDowell, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound senior combo guard from Manvel (Texas) High School, has narrowed his list of college choices to four schools, he announced Wednesday on Twitter. McDowell, the No. 141-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2023 according to 247sports.com and 143-ranked player according to Rivals.com, has a...
