Rancho Cordova, CA

11 displaced after Rancho Cordova apartment fire

By Jennifer Bonnett
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

11 displaced after fire at Rancho Cordova apartment complex 00:25

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Eleven people were displaced after an early Sunday morning fire at an apartment complex in Rancho Cordova.

Sacramento Metro Fire Department responded just before 4:15 a.m. to the fire in the 3400 block of Data Drive. The origin of the fire was an exterior balcony, according to fire officials.

A total of three apartment units were destroyed and eight units were damaged.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation, the fire department reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

