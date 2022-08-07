Man charged in fatal stabbing of ex-girlfriend outside Raytown nursing home

A 48-year-old man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend outside of the Edgewood Manor nursing home in Raytown, Missouri, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

Andre M. Williams faces felony charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

On Thursday shortly before 7 p.m., the Raytown Police Department responded to the area of 11900 Jessica Lane .

Upon arrival to the scene, police located an adult female with multiple stab wounds. She was identified as Latoya Brown, according to the prosecutor's office.

Brown was transported to an area hospital and later died from her injuries.

Court documents say surveillance video captured Williams waiting for Brown outside of the nursing home in a vehicle.

Williams approached her, began fighting with her and stabbed her multiple times with two knives.

Afterward, Williams reentered his vehicle and drove to the Buck O'Neil Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri, and jumped off, attempting to commit suicide. Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers found Williams in the Missouri River, and he survived.

