Opinion: Conservatives Aren't "Law and Order" if They Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
French freediver breaks world record at a depth of 393.7 feet
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A French freediver broke a world record for the seventh time when he descended to a depth of 393.7 feet. Arnaud Jerald, 26, was wearing bifins when he broke the record for deepest dive at the annual Vertical Blue competition in the Bahamas. Organizers said Jerald...
swimswam.com
European Juniors Medalist Jovan Lekic Has Doping Suspension Reduced on Appeal
Lekic, who was his country's first-ever medalist at the European Junior Swimming Championships, told the CAS that his positive test was the result of a tainted supplement. Above photo: Jovan Lekic is on the right along with fellow medalists in the 200 free at the 2022 European Junior Swimming Championships.
swimswam.com
Korstanje (NED), Ribeiro (POR) & Miladinov (BUL) All Notch 50 Fly National Marks
LCM (50m) The men’s 50m butterfly competitors are taking full advantage of top-seeded Ben Proud‘s withdrawal from this event, as additional national records fell in tonight’s semi-final. Having already dropped his own national record down to the 22-second territory with a speedy 22.90 in the heats, Nyls...
swimswam.com
Do You Love Swimming? See 3,835 Swim Jobs You Might Love
If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3,835 Swim Jobs Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. If you don’t like the career you’re in, you...
swimswam.com
The Best Pro Swim Training Group On Earth Right Now?
The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are less than two years away, and pro swimmers are picking where they want to sharpen their swimming swords. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Answer: Michael Phelps‘ former coach Bob Bowman at Arizona State University may be building the biggest pro training...
Billboard
Trump Resort in Miami Accused of Fraud After Bailing on Classic Rock Festival
A concert promoter is suing the Trump International Beach Resort in Miami over allegations that the hotel backed out of a classic rock event after months of promises to host it. In a lawsuit filed Friday (Aug. 5) in Ohio federal court, 4U Promotions Inc. says that 18001 Holdings LLC...
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"
I am not much of a drinker. I like my medicine a little more green. But that doesn't mean the night life in our world isn't well and thriving. And one thing I noticed about moving to Orlando is the night life here is pretty bumpin'. Full disclosure, I'm a homebody who literally never leaves my apartment, but if I'm out and about at night, it's not uncommon at all to see groups of young friends in club wear laughing as they stuff themselves into one car for a night on the town. Honestly, if you ask me, Florida, in general, has a very healthy night-life balance. And Delray Beach, Florida is no different. Located in the Miami metropolitan area about two-hours and forty-six minutes away from Orlando by car, Delray Beach has beach town vibes that will steal your heart. Fifty-two miles from beautiful Miami, this roughly small blip on sprawling Florida map (as of 2020, the population was 66,846 people.
Florida Mentioned in List of Worst States for Healthcare
Access to affordable health care is arguably an issue for many Americans. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, about half of adults in the United States indicate they have difficulty finding affordable health care. And about a fourth of adults say that they sometimes choose not to fill a prescription or cut their medication in half due to costs.
swimswam.com
Bayer Lowers Austrian Record To 59.59 In 100 Breaststroke
LCM (50m) The semi-final of the men’s 100m breaststroke tonight in Rome was a quick one, with the top 5 finishers all dipping under the minute mark. Among them was Austrian Valentin Bayer who nabbed the 4th seed in a time of 59.59. Not only was that a new lifetime best for the 22-year-old, but it also registered as a new national record.
swimswam.com
Swimming Australia Reveals Second Half Of Duel In The Pool Roster
Cody Simpson, Mollie O'Callaghan, Lani Pallister, and Shayna Jack are amongst some of the additions onto the second half of Australia's duel in the pool team. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. On Tuesday, Swimming Australia announced the second half of their Duel In The Pool roster, which is set...
swimswam.com
Day 1 Euros Scratches: Top Seeds Proud And Hopkin Drop 50 Fly And 100 Free
LCM (50m) Annika Johnson contributed to this report. Day one of the 2022 European Championships is here and there were few scratches for the prelims session. The highest-ranked scratches came from Great Britain’s Ben Proud and Anna Hopkin in the 50 butterfly and 100 freestyle, respectively. Proud is fresh off a Commonwealth Games gold medal in the 50 butterfly, having won the event in front of a home audience just a few weeks ago. He won the event in Birmingham with a 22.81 meet record and was entered as top seed at this meet with a 22.76.
swimswam.com
A Brief History of Female Swimmers Turning Pro Early & Forgoing NCAA Eligibility
Regan Smith is the latest in a long line of female swimmers who have turned pro early, and history shows us it's a decision that doesn't always work out. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Following Tuesday morning’s bombshell news that Regan Smith was turning pro and forgoing her final...
swimswam.com
Herrmann Making The Most Of Her Return To The Pool: U.S. Masters Nationals Wrap Up
The Clovis Swim Club Masters member set a FINA Masters world record at Summer Nationals. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Danielle Herrmann was finished with swimming. After competing at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials, she retired from the sport, moved halfway across the country to start working as...
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Milak Is The Man To Beat In 100/200 Butterfly
LCM (50m) As far as the men’s butterfly events are concerned at these 2022 European Championships, we know that the podiums will look different at least in the 50m and 100m distances. Last year we saw Russia’s Andrey Zhilkin nab bronze in the men’s 50m fly while Great Britain’s...
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Men’s Backstroke Still Loaded Despite Key Absences
LCM (50m) While the men’s backstroke events at the 2022 European Championships are missing some big names and medalists from the 2020 edition, they still project to be some of the most exciting races of the meet. That’s thanks to the large crop of European backstrokers that have emerged this season as serious contenders, some from the 50 all the way up to the 200.
swimswam.com
Tokyo 400 IM Silver Medalist Jay Litherland Joining Rapidly Growing ASU Pro Group
Olympic Silver medalist Jay Litherland has confirmed to SwimSwam that he will be moving to Arizona to train under Bob Bowman with the ASU pro group. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Well, the news just keeps on churning today, doesn’t it? The European Championships are less than 2 days...
Opinion: Where have all of Florida’s teachers gone?
Empty Classroom(shutterstock) Everyone can remember a special teacher who inspired, motivated, or guided us to that singular level of excellence. We each had that one teacher who was an understanding listener who helped us navigate the travails of growing up. What motivates certain people to become teachers, a job that is arduous, long and demanding, at the best of times, and where have all of Florida’s teachers gone?
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: The Popo Show Readies For Men’s 100 & 200 Free
LCM (50m) With the nation of Russia banned from the 2022 European Championships, we know that the men’s 100m and 200m freestyle podiums will indeed look different from last year. Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at the frontrunners across the men’s freestyle sprint events headed to Rome.
swimswam.com
Nyls Korstanje’s 22.90 Leads Trio of National Records Broken in 50 Fly Prelims
LCM (50m) World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018. European Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov(UKR) – 2018. European Championship Record: 22.48, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018. 2020 European Champion: Szebszatian Szabo (HUN), 23.00. Top 16 Qualifiers:. Nyls Korstanje (NED) – 22.90. Maxime Grousset (FRA) – 23.20...
