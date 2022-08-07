Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
Boy, 14, shot while riding bike on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot while riding a bike Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's Near West Side. At about 5:37 p.m., the teen was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk when he was shot in the right leg by an unknown offender, police said. The victim was transported to...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, shot and critically wounded during argument in West Englewood
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded during an argument Thursday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood. The woman was inside a vehicle with a male around 7:29 a.m. when they began arguing in the 6500 block of South Seeley Avenue, according to Chicago police. The male...
fox32chicago.com
Pair shot on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Two 18-year-olds were shot early Thursday on the Near West Side. The pair was standing in the street around 1:39 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago police. One of them was shot in the leg and the other...
fox32chicago.com
Two men shot while driving in West Lawn
CHICAGO - Two men were struck by gunfire while driving in the West Lawn neighborhood Thursday morning. Then men were traveling northbound in the 6200 block of South Cicero Avenue about 4:30 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV drove past them and a gunman inside fired shots in their direction, according to police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
2 shot in Little Village alley
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded in an alley Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The men, ages 47 and 27, were standing near a car around 10:40 p.m. in an alley in the 2800 block of South Homan Avenue where someone walked up and started shooting, police said.
2 teens wounded after shooting in North Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers are wounded after a shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood Wednesday evening.It happened around 7:58 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Trumbell.Police say the teens were in a car when an unknown male fired shots. A 16-year-old girl was grazed in the head and dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 16-year-old boy was also taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition with They both went to Mt. Sinai Hospital and are expected to be okay.No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating.
Car stolen with 1-year-old inside on Near South Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said a 1-year-old boy is safe after a car he was in was stolen on the Near South Side Wednesday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, reported missing for months from Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the Near West Side. Keon Matthews, 25, was last seen on March 4 near the area of Western Avenue and Adams Street, according to a CPD missing person alert. Matthews is 6-foot-3,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in deadly shooting in Brighton Park alley
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in the murder of another man this June in the Brighton Park neighborhood. Sebastian Aguilar, 37, is accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Mario Leyva around 10 p.m. in an alley in the 330 block of South Western Avenue, police said. Leyva suffered...
Sauganash crash: Boy, 5, dies after being hit by 2 cars on Far NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said the first vehicle drove away after hitting the child.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, shot in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 22-year-old was standing outside around 10:53 a.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the back in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was transported...
fox32chicago.com
Surveillance video shows Chicago carjacking with child inside vehicle
CHICAGO - A one-year-old boy was found safe after the vehicle he was in was stolen Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 12:50 p.m., police say a 51-year-old man left his parked black Audi SUV on the street in the 0-100 block of E. 23rd Street. Witnesses said he walked into an autobody shop to discuss a quick estimate, when seconds later an unknown second vehicle pulled up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boy, 5, critically injured after being struck by 2 cars on Far NW Side, CPD says
A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by two cars on the Far Northwest Side Wednesday night.
3 charged in Beverly shooting of off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden plead not guilty
The three men charged in the shooting that paralyzed off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.
Emotional reunion after thieves steal man's car with 1-year-old son inside in South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was just a matter of minutes, but it likely felt like eternity for a father when his car was stolen with his toddler inside.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the start and finish of the chain of events were both caught on camera. The photo of the father reunited with his 1-year-old son says it all – a palpable flurry of emotion, love, relief. The 51-year-old dad held on tight as he and his son were safe and close together again."He probably thought he was never going to see his child ever again after his car...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 67, found dead in Rogers Park was killed in assault: autopsy
CHICAGO - A 67-year-old man found dead Tuesday in Rogers Park was killed in an assault, according to Cook County officials. Vincente Antunez was found dead about 8:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue, according to Chicago police, who say they are conducting an investigation. Antunez died...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, shot in East Side neighborhood
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking outside around 8:12 p.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue, Chicago police said. The boy was transported...
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed in the neck on Red Line platform
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and seriously wounded after getting into an argument on the CTA Red Line Tuesday on Chicago's North Side. The 37-year-old was riding southbound on a Red Line train around 10:30 p.m. when he got into an argument with a female that carried over to the Fullerton station platform, police said.
Woodridge arrested for 'randomly' firing shots into Englewood park: authorities
Community activists and residents have been reacting to the arrest of a man allegedly found near an Englewood park with several loaded weapons.
Southwest Side neighbors on edge after car enthusiast takeover turns violent
CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're commonly known as takeovers – meetups where car enthusiasts get together and socialize.But a recent one in the Marquette Park neighborhood seems to have turned violent – and residents there say they are worried about their safety. They also fear another takeover could get out of hand again.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, police said dozens of drivers went into the parking lot of a warehouse this past Saturday night – where things quickly escalated. It was all captured on camera.On Tuesday night, residents called on authorities to put a stop to such gatherings.The dramatic video...
Comments / 7