CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was just a matter of minutes, but it likely felt like eternity for a father when his car was stolen with his toddler inside.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the start and finish of the chain of events were both caught on camera. The photo of the father reunited with his 1-year-old son says it all – a palpable flurry of emotion, love, relief. The 51-year-old dad held on tight as he and his son were safe and close together again."He probably thought he was never going to see his child ever again after his car...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO