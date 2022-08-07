ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, shot and critically wounded during argument in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded during an argument Thursday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood. The woman was inside a vehicle with a male around 7:29 a.m. when they began arguing in the 6500 block of South Seeley Avenue, according to Chicago police. The male...
fox32chicago.com

Pair shot on Near West Side

CHICAGO - Two 18-year-olds were shot early Thursday on the Near West Side. The pair was standing in the street around 1:39 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago police. One of them was shot in the leg and the other...
fox32chicago.com

Two men shot while driving in West Lawn

CHICAGO - Two men were struck by gunfire while driving in the West Lawn neighborhood Thursday morning. Then men were traveling northbound in the 6200 block of South Cicero Avenue about 4:30 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV drove past them and a gunman inside fired shots in their direction, according to police.
fox32chicago.com

2 shot in Little Village alley

CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded in an alley Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The men, ages 47 and 27, were standing near a car around 10:40 p.m. in an alley in the 2800 block of South Homan Avenue where someone walked up and started shooting, police said.
CBS Chicago

2 teens wounded after shooting in North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers are wounded after a shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood Wednesday evening.It happened around 7:58 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Trumbell.Police say the teens were in a car when an unknown male fired shots. A 16-year-old girl was grazed in the head and dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 16-year-old boy was also taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition with They both went to Mt. Sinai Hospital and are expected to be okay.No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating.
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, reported missing for months from Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the Near West Side. Keon Matthews, 25, was last seen on March 4 near the area of Western Avenue and Adams Street, according to a CPD missing person alert. Matthews is 6-foot-3,...
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in deadly shooting in Brighton Park alley

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in the murder of another man this June in the Brighton Park neighborhood. Sebastian Aguilar, 37, is accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Mario Leyva around 10 p.m. in an alley in the 330 block of South Western Avenue, police said. Leyva suffered...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 22, shot in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 22-year-old was standing outside around 10:53 a.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the back in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was transported...
fox32chicago.com

Surveillance video shows Chicago carjacking with child inside vehicle

CHICAGO - A one-year-old boy was found safe after the vehicle he was in was stolen Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 12:50 p.m., police say a 51-year-old man left his parked black Audi SUV on the street in the 0-100 block of E. 23rd Street. Witnesses said he walked into an autobody shop to discuss a quick estimate, when seconds later an unknown second vehicle pulled up.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Emotional reunion after thieves steal man's car with 1-year-old son inside in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was just a matter of minutes, but it likely felt like eternity for a father when his car was stolen with his toddler inside.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the start and finish of the chain of events were both caught on camera. The photo of the father reunited with his 1-year-old son says it all – a palpable flurry of emotion, love, relief. The 51-year-old dad held on tight as he and his son were safe and close together again."He probably thought he was never going to see his child ever again after his car...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 67, found dead in Rogers Park was killed in assault: autopsy

CHICAGO - A 67-year-old man found dead Tuesday in Rogers Park was killed in an assault, according to Cook County officials. Vincente Antunez was found dead about 8:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue, according to Chicago police, who say they are conducting an investigation. Antunez died...
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot in East Side neighborhood

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking outside around 8:12 p.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue, Chicago police said. The boy was transported...
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed in the neck on Red Line platform

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and seriously wounded after getting into an argument on the CTA Red Line Tuesday on Chicago's North Side. The 37-year-old was riding southbound on a Red Line train around 10:30 p.m. when he got into an argument with a female that carried over to the Fullerton station platform, police said.
CBS Chicago

Southwest Side neighbors on edge after car enthusiast takeover turns violent

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're commonly known as takeovers – meetups where car enthusiasts get together and socialize.But a recent one in the Marquette Park neighborhood seems to have turned violent – and residents there say they are worried about their safety. They also fear another takeover could get out of hand again.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, police said dozens of drivers went into the parking lot of a warehouse this past Saturday night – where things quickly escalated. It was all captured on camera.On Tuesday night, residents called on authorities to put a stop to such gatherings.The dramatic video...
CHICAGO, IL

