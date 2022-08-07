ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam signs two-year contract extension

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lv2q2_0h8B2Lgq00

Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam signed a two-year contract extension on Sunday that runs through the 2024 season.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team, however NFL Network reported it was worth up to $5.2 million.

Gilliam, 24, played in 16 games (five starts) last season. He played 14 percent of the Bills’ snaps on offense and 77 percent on special teams.

He rushed three times for three yards and caught three passes for 23 yards last season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Nfl Network#Seahawks#Geno Smith#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Contract standoff between Bears, star LB Smith continues

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The contract standoff between the Chicago Bears and Roquan Smith continued Thursday with the star linebacker watching practice from the sideline and new coach Matt Eberflus saying he expects healthy players to participate on the field. The Bears removed Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, opening up the possibility of fines for missing practices, a day after he went public with a trade request. Eberflus declined to discuss what actions the team might take. “I’m not gonna get into the details of what discipline is there,” he said. “But we will certainly work through that when the time comes.” Eberflus did make one thing clear.
CHICAGO, IL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy