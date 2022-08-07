A six-year-old boy has been critically injured in a crash that also sent his teenage sister to the hospital. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell says the wreck happened Wednesday morning near Rochester. The 17-year-old driver was traveling on Hunter Road and stopped at the intersection with Cardinal Hill Road, then proceeded into the intersection. But she apparently did not see an approaching semi, which collided with her vehicle.

ROCHESTER, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO