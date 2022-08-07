Read full article on original website
Body found in car identified as missing Normal woman
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The dead person found in a car Tuesday has been identified as previously missing Brittany Mitchell, age 46, McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder announced Thursday. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday, Aug. 7, and police reported her missing on Tuesday, Aug 9....
wmay.com
Crash Near Rochester Critically Injures Six-Year-Old Boy
A six-year-old boy has been critically injured in a crash that also sent his teenage sister to the hospital. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell says the wreck happened Wednesday morning near Rochester. The 17-year-old driver was traveling on Hunter Road and stopped at the intersection with Cardinal Hill Road, then proceeded into the intersection. But she apparently did not see an approaching semi, which collided with her vehicle.
Bloomington Police: Dead person found in car
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after a dead person was found inside a car. BPD officials said the person was found Tuesday afternoon in the area of Font Street and Morris Avenue. Officers and detectives were sent to the scene to begin investigating, but no other information was released. Anyone […]
Child in critical condition after crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after a car crash southeast of Rochester Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 8:42 a.m. at the intersection of Cardinal Hill and Hunter Roads. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said a car driven by a 17-year-old girl stopped at and then drove into […]
1470 WMBD
PPD: Officer uninjured, driver hospitalized after crash with patrol car
PEORIA, Ill. — We’re learning more about a traffic crash that involved a Peoria Police officer. PPD says it happened just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West McClure Avenue and North Linn Street. A car reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection and then...
Dash cam video shows crash that injured Peoria officer
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A dash camera video revealed the moment a three-vehicle crash sent a Peoria police officer and others to a local hospital on July 30. Peoria Police Officer Jared Moore filled a police report with details of the crash. Moore, who was off duty the day...
wjbc.com
Two displaced after Bloomington mobile home fire
BLOOMINGTON – Two people were displaced after a mobile home caught on fire Sunday morning in Bloomington. Just after 9:00 a.m., Bloomington firefighters responded to 15 Harry Drive for a report of a mobile home fire with possible occupants still trapped. Crews quickly searched the home and determined no...
Bloomington PD investigating death
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington police are investigating the death of a person found in a parked vehicle early Tuesday afternoon. Police were notified at approximately 12:47 p.m. Tuesday that there was a deceased person inside a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of W. Front St. Officers and detectives were deployed to investigate.
Bicyclist dead after Chillicothe accident
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – A Chillicothe woman is dead after her bicycle was struck by a car late Friday morning. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results on Shelly Perry, 67, determined she died from multiple blunt force injuries and severe internal bleeding. She was pronounced dead at...
Gilman man accused of pushing kids out of moving car
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old man from Gillman was arrested last week in connection to an incident of children being pushed out of a moving car. Jesse McGehee was charged with two counts each of domestic battery, reckless conduct and endangering the life of a child, along with a violation of an order […]
hoiabc.com
Crash with Peoria Police squad car sends one to hospital with minor injuries
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A crash involving a Peoria Police squad car has sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries late Wednesday morning. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says a car ran a stop sign at the intersection of West McClure Avenue and North Linn Street and hit the squad car.
Peoria road closures coming Thursday
West-side residents feel left out in Bloomington …. Local health leaders remind parents of back-to-school …. Truckload of disinfecting wipes donated to Peoria …. Colorful mural unveiled at Logan Recreation Center. colleges and monkeypox. See this year’s State Fair Butter Cow!. Out-of-state abortion patients triple in Peoria. Coroner identifies...
Juvenile injured in Monday night Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Frye and Wisconsin Avenues Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to a local hospital at approximately 8:56 p.m. after a juvenile arrived by private vehicle after suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The...
Boil order issued for parts of Bloomington Wednesday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Just one day after one part of Bloomington was under a boil order, another part of the city follows in its tracks. Wednesday, City Spokesperson Katherine Murphy confirmed a water main break happened on Fairview Avenue, meaning customers living on Fairview Avenue between East Washington and East Grove are under a new boil order.
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man shot, killed Tuesday night
UPDATE 3 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of a late Tuesday night shooting. Autopsy on Julius J. Peyton, of the 1300 block of West Kettelle, showed he suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and died instantly. He was pronounced deceased on scene at...
Coroner identifies victim of Tuesday night homicide
UPDATE (3 p.m.) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of the deadly shooting in the area of W. Kettelle and S. Louisa Streets Tuesday. According to a press release, 49-year-old Julius J. Peyton died at the scene at 11:32 p.m. The autopsy showed that Peyton...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Driver cited after Chillicothe bicyclist dies
UPDATE 5:05 P.M. - The Chillicothe Police Department says the driver of that minivan - an 82-year-old woman, was issued a citation for disobeying a stop sign. Police say the driver was traveling south on Bradley Avenue while Perry was traveling West on Sycamore on Friday, August 7. CHILLICOTHE (25...
hoiabc.com
Normal Police looking for missing, possibly endangered woman
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Police in Normal are asking for the public’s help in finding Brittany Mitchell - a missing and possibly endangered woman. Police say she was last heard from August 7. It is unknown what she was last wearing, but she wears glasses and has pierced...
West-side residents feel left out in Bloomington streetscape
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Major changes could be on the way to downtown Bloomington in the future. Planning for a multi-million dollar streetscape plan will be discussed at next Monday’s committee of the whole meeting with city staff and council. “Beautification is important when it comes to not...
Peoria Police respond to armed robbery on Howett
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police responded to an armed robbery near Howett and Griswold Streets Monday. According to a Peoria Police press release, officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:15 a.m. and located an adult victim in a nearby alley. The victim told police he was approached...
