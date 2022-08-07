A high-speed chase that began on Jamestown's east side and ended in the Frewsburg area resulted in four arrests Tuesday afternoon. Jamestown Police tried to pull over a vehicle in the area of Allen Street and Willard Street just before 12:00 PM after a known wanted parolee, 40-year-old Samuel Pointer of Jamestown and Buffalo, was seen driving the vehicle. Pointer failed to comply and led officers on a pursuit that went out of the city and through the Town of Ellicott before ending on Falconer-Frewsburg Road. Pointer and a female passenger, 23-year-old Dakota Trippe of Jamestown, were taken into custody. Police add that there was a less-than-one-year-old baby in the back seat of the vehicle who was not injured. After the pursuit, members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Pointer's residence. 44-year-old Russell Bartlett of Jamestown and 49-year-old Don Lawson of Buffalo were inside the residence, along with 11.2 grams of heroin, 1.6 grams of crack cocaine, 8.4 grams of fentanyl, 29.6 grams of methamphetamine, and two handguns.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO