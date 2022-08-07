Read full article on original website
Three Jamestown residents arrested on drug charges
Early Afternoon Drug Bust in Jamestown Nets Three Arrests
Three Jamestown residents were taken into custody as the result of a drug bust early Wednesday afternoon in the city. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 728 East 7th Street at about 1:00 PM, with the Jamestown Police SWAT Team entering the residence. Police say three adults and three children were located inside, and a search revealed a quantity of cash, 11.3 grams of fentanyl, and 57.5 grams of crack cocaine. 29-year-old Ashlyann Lopez-Lopez, 45-year-old Angel Cruz-Cruz and 41-year-old Zuleyka Fuentes-Cruz were arrested and transported to the Jamestown City Jail. All three were charged with two counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Jamestown Police were assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, the Jamestown Fire Department, and the Chautauqua County Emergency Services Tactical Medical Team.
Jamestown Man Jailed in Cattaraugus County on Family Court Warrant
A Jamestown man was arrested Monday on a warrant out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reports that 43-year-old Theodore Hannold was taken into custody at the 7-Eleven in Randolph on the warrant, which was issued for a violation of the Family Court Act. Hannold was arraigned in Conewango Town Court and then transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail to be held on $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond.
Woman Reports Someone Impersonating Police Tried to Pull Her Over
A woman told Pennsylvania State Police someone impersonating police tried to pull her over on Sunday. It happened on Burning Well Rd. in Wetmore Township, McKean County and was reported to troopers around 6:40 p.m. The 36-year-old Kane woman said an unmarked police car tried to make her pull over...
Dayton Man Charged with Criminal Mischief and Criminal Tampering
A traffic stop last week led to the arrest of a Dayton man on a felony warrant. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reports that 79-year-old Daniel Gabel was taken into custody after State Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 62 in the Town of Dayton at about 10:30 PM Thursday. Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene and took Gabel into custody on the warrant that charges him with 3rd-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree criminal tampering. Gabel was arraigned in Ellicottville Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
Fugitive Arrested in Bradford Tops
A fugitive was arrested in Bradford. Around noon Sunday, City Police located 50 year old John Hallock of Bradford, who they knew to have a warrant out for his arrest, on a bicycle near Tops on Main Street. Officers lost sight of Hallock, but surveillance cameras allowed officers to track...
Wanted Man Who Fled Police Faces Additional Charges Following Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted man who allegedly led police on a high-speed vehicle pursuit in Jamestown is facing additional charges after officers raided his residence uncovering drugs and guns. Just before noon on Tuesday, officers with Jamestown Police attempted to stop 40-year-old Samuel Pointer’s vehicle...
Bradford Woman Arrested for Disturbances
A Bradford woman was arrested on Monday for causing disturbances. According to City Police, 19 year old Faith Ann Miller was screaming and yelling near the intersection of Kennedy and Williams Streets Monday afternoon. Miller reportedly left the scene when police arrived. Later, officers were dispatched to the Best Western...
Bradford Man Arrested for Terroristic Threats
A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail for alleged terroristic threats. According to the City of Bradford Police, 61-year-old William J. Brooks threatened to kill another man without provocation. Brooks, who was out on bail at the time for another terroristic treats case and an unconnected disorderly conduct case,...
Goodmote-Miller Apprehended
One of the suspects in the robbery of the Universal Pressure Pumping Well facility last July is back in custody. 25-year-old Joshua Goodmote-Miller is one of two people accused of stealing copper and car batteries from the facility and taking them to Weitsman recycling in Allegany to exchange the items for cash.
Inmate Accused Of Destroying TV At The Chautauqua County Jail
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Jamestown man incarcerated at Chautauqua County’s Jail is accused of damaging the facility’s property. This is not the first time he has faced additional charges while in Sheriff custody. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says that Winfred Clark, while...
Four Arrested on Drug Charges After High-Speed Chase in South County
A high-speed chase that began on Jamestown's east side and ended in the Frewsburg area resulted in four arrests Tuesday afternoon. Jamestown Police tried to pull over a vehicle in the area of Allen Street and Willard Street just before 12:00 PM after a known wanted parolee, 40-year-old Samuel Pointer of Jamestown and Buffalo, was seen driving the vehicle. Pointer failed to comply and led officers on a pursuit that went out of the city and through the Town of Ellicott before ending on Falconer-Frewsburg Road. Pointer and a female passenger, 23-year-old Dakota Trippe of Jamestown, were taken into custody. Police add that there was a less-than-one-year-old baby in the back seat of the vehicle who was not injured. After the pursuit, members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Pointer's residence. 44-year-old Russell Bartlett of Jamestown and 49-year-old Don Lawson of Buffalo were inside the residence, along with 11.2 grams of heroin, 1.6 grams of crack cocaine, 8.4 grams of fentanyl, 29.6 grams of methamphetamine, and two handguns.
Four Jamestown residents indicted for narcotics conspiracy
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four Jamestown residents were indicted on Wednesday for their roles in a narcotics conspiracy. According to the court, between 2019 and December 2021, Roberto Morales Sanchez, 53, Ryan A. Bloom, 36, Rachelle N. Allison, 36 and Katie E. Calimeri, 30, all conspired to sell heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Jamestown […]
Jamestown man charged after damaging TV set at County Jail
A Jamestown man is facing a charge of 4th-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly damaged a TV at the Chautauqua County Jail beyond repair. The County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Winfred Clark was being escorted within the facility around 9:30 am on Monday when he grabbed a wall-mounted TV, propelling it to the floor. Clark has been charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree and was being held for centralized arraignment. It's the second time in less than a month that Clark has been charged following an incident at the jail; on July 10th, he was charged with aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate after he allegedly covered himself in bodily fluids and came in contact with several jail employees.
Jamestown man charged after domestic incident on city's south side
A Jamestown man has been arrested for allegedly grabbing a woman, and choking her during a domestic incident on the city's south side early Tuesday evening. Jamestown police say that officers responded to the call around 6 pm and learned that 33-year-old Anthony Rios-Colon had grabbed the woman by the neck, and began choking her in the presence of two young girls. Police say Rios-Colon then allegedly held the victim against a wall and pushed one of the girls. The second girl then became very upset. Officers arrested Rios-Colon, charging him with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to the city jail, pending arraignment.
Duke Center Man Arrested in Bradford
A Duke Center man was arrested on warrants in Bradford on Tuesday. City of Bradford Police stopped a vehicle on Longfellow Avenue shortly after 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, and found that the driver, 39-year-old Brad Lee Taylor, was allegedly driving on a suspended license, and had administrative warrants out for his arrest.
Jamestown woman charged after wandering toddler was located
A Jamestown woman has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a two-year-old toddler was discovered wandering around unattended Monday evening. Jamestown Police says officers were on patrol in the area of West 9th and Cherry Streets around 7:45 pm when they were flagged down by two citizens who had noticed the child. The child was located about two blocks from the residence. Police later arrested 19-year-old Lynette Merced. She was transported to the city jail pending arraignment on the charge. The child was not injured and was turned over to another family member.
Hamburg Man Gets Three Years Probation for Critically Beating Dog
HAMBURG, NY – A Hamburg man has received a sentence of three years probation for...
Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Drugs In Overnight Traffic Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 37-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with several illegal drug compounds overnight Tuesday during a traffic stop on the city’s eastside. Jamestown Police officers conducted a traffic stop on Tyler Elsesser’s vehicle in the area of East Second near Cowing Streets....
Woman charged in alleged incident involving vehicle, machete and kids
The woman charged in this incident was arrested this past Thursday.
