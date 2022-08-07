ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMZ-TV Online

Police ID man fatally shot by US Marshal in Hazle Township

HAZLE TWP., Pa. - State police have identified the man shot and killed by a law enforcement officer in Luzerne County. Jordan Urenovitch, 23, pulled a gun and fired as U.S. Marshals were trying to take him into custody on federal gun and drug charges, authorities said Thursday. That's when...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Man, 23, Shot Dead By US Marshal In Luzerne County

A 23-year-old man was killed in a shootout with a US Marshals agent arresting him in Luzerne County Wednesday, Aug. 10, authorities said. Jordan Urenovitch, who was wanted on warrants for gun and drug charges, fired at a member of the Fugitive Task Force in Hazle Township when the deputy fired back, Pennsylvania State Police said.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man shot and killed by police in Hazle Twp. identified

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of the man who died in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Hazle Township. According to state police, Jordan Charles Urenovitch, 23, of Hazle Township fired his gun when US Marshals tried to take him into custody. Investigators say that is when a deputy […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for pushing woman to ground, causing head injuries

West Milton, Pa. — A Milton man is accused of assaulting a woman after she reportedly turned him down for sex. The accuser went to the hospital early the morning of July 13 after Mickail R. Henriquez, 20, allegedly assaulted her at a party at a West Milton apartment, according to state police at Milton. The accuser told police that a man she knew as "Machia," who police later found...
MILTON, PA
WBRE

One dead after crash in Luzerne County

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a crash that occurred early Thursday morning in Luzerne County. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Route 11 in Edwardsville. The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News that a 41-year-old man riding a bike died as a result of the crash. Circumstances surrounding the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man wanted on gun and drug charges shot, killed by officer in Hazle Twp.

HAZLE TWP., Pa. - A man that was wanted on gun and drug charges is dead after an officer shot and killed him in Luzerne County Wednesday afternoon. Members from the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force were searching the Hazleton and surrounding area for a wanted individual Wednesday, who had active warrants for gun and drug charges through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to a news release from state police.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

A man is dead after bicycle crashes with SUV

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A man riding a bicycle has died after a collision with a vehicle early Thursday. The crash occurred around 12:30 Thursday a.m. An SUV and bicycle collided at the intersection of Woodward Hills Road and Route 11, near the old K-Mart in Edwardsville. Shawn Hudock, 41,...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillipsburg Police investigating thefts of airbags from vehicles

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Police in Phillipsburg, New Jersey say people have been breaking into vehicles and stealing driver's side airbags. The suspects broke into vehicles, cut open the steering wheels, and removed the airbags, according to a Facebook post from the Phillipsburg Police Department. Police say the suspects are targeting...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WBRE

Woman arrested after chase in Pike County

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a woman led troopers on a chase through Pike County, nearly hitting a person. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper tried to pull over a driver, later identified as Kristen Bucknam, 25, for multiple code violations on Market Road in Lackawaxen Township. Troopers say Bucknam took off […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police investigate man killed by a fallen tree

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio announces the death of a 66-year-old man from Jim Thorpe who has died due to a fallen tree hitting him. According to the coroner, Nolan Wernett was hit by a fallen tree Tuesday around 9:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Broadview Drive in Jim […]
JIM THORPE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State police in Bethlehem warn residents about 'grandparent scams'

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police in Bethlehem are warning people about "grandparent scams." The warning comes after police accused three people of targeting seniors with the scam. On July 27, shortly after 6 p.m., troopers responded to Juniper Court in East Allen Township, Northampton County for the report...
BETHLEHEM, PA
wkok.com

Geisinger Medical Center: Accident Victim Still in Fair Condition

WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – There was a crash on I-80 Sunday that injured an out of state motorcyclist. Troopers are out the details on the 7pm crash at mile marker 228 just east of the Danville exit. Police said 55-year-old Timothy Mitchell of Ohio was riding in...
DANVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill County man pleads guilty in death of 9-month-old son

TREMONT, Pa. - A Schuylkill County man is pleading guilty to charges in the death of his nine-month-old son. 32-year-old Kevin Harris pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children. He's been sentenced to 18 to 36 months behind bars, followed by two years of probation. The...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP: Burglar steals $3K in tools from 70-year-old

BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police in Lackawanna County are investigating an incident where an unknown burglar stole approximately $3,000 worth of tools from a 70-year-old man. Investigators said the burglar broke into the man’s house on Lewis Ct., Benton Township, sometime between October 2021 and June 3, 2022. State police said a portable […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA

