WFMZ-TV Online
State police say somebody steals wheelchair belonging to boy, 5, in Monroe County
EFFORT, Pa. - State police say somebody stole a wheelchair belonging to a 5-year-old boy in Monroe County. The motorized pediatric wheelchair was stolen from a home in Effort Wednesday between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., according to a news release from state police. State police said the chair is...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man shot and killed by police in Hazle Twp. identified
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of the man who died in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Hazle Township. According to state police, Jordan Charles Urenovitch, 23, of Hazle Township fired his gun when US Marshals tried to take him into custody. Investigators say that is when a deputy […]
Man charged for pushing woman to ground, causing head injuries
West Milton, Pa. — A Milton man is accused of assaulting a woman after she reportedly turned him down for sex. The accuser went to the hospital early the morning of July 13 after Mickail R. Henriquez, 20, allegedly assaulted her at a party at a West Milton apartment, according to state police at Milton. The accuser told police that a man she knew as "Machia," who police later found...
One dead after crash in Luzerne County
EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a crash that occurred early Thursday morning in Luzerne County. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Route 11 in Edwardsville. The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News that a 41-year-old man riding a bike died as a result of the crash. Circumstances surrounding the […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Luzerne County officer pleads guilty to drug, gun charges
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Todd Houghtlin, of Duryea, pleaded guilty on August 2, 2022, to the charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm, according to officials. Houghtlin was pulled over in July 2020. Investigators said a search of his vehicle found 50...
A man is dead after bicycle crashes with SUV
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A man riding a bicycle has died after a collision with a vehicle early Thursday. The crash occurred around 12:30 Thursday a.m. An SUV and bicycle collided at the intersection of Woodward Hills Road and Route 11, near the old K-Mart in Edwardsville. Shawn Hudock, 41,...
WFMZ-TV Online
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg Police investigating thefts of airbags from vehicles
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Police in Phillipsburg, New Jersey say people have been breaking into vehicles and stealing driver's side airbags. The suspects broke into vehicles, cut open the steering wheels, and removed the airbags, according to a Facebook post from the Phillipsburg Police Department. Police say the suspects are targeting...
Woman arrested after chase in Pike County
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a woman led troopers on a chase through Pike County, nearly hitting a person. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper tried to pull over a driver, later identified as Kristen Bucknam, 25, for multiple code violations on Market Road in Lackawaxen Township. Troopers say Bucknam took off […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Man involved in motorcycle crash in Upper Saucon Twp. dies from his injuries
U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A man who got hurt in a motorcycle crash in Upper Saucon Township last week has died from his injuries. The Lehigh County coroner says 64-year-old Joel Matosek, of Lower Saucon Township, died Tuesday at the hospital. Authorities say that last Tuesday night, he lost...
Police investigate man killed by a fallen tree
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio announces the death of a 66-year-old man from Jim Thorpe who has died due to a fallen tree hitting him. According to the coroner, Nolan Wernett was hit by a fallen tree Tuesday around 9:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Broadview Drive in Jim […]
WFMZ-TV Online
State police in Bethlehem warn residents about 'grandparent scams'
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police in Bethlehem are warning people about "grandparent scams." The warning comes after police accused three people of targeting seniors with the scam. On July 27, shortly after 6 p.m., troopers responded to Juniper Court in East Allen Township, Northampton County for the report...
wkok.com
Geisinger Medical Center: Accident Victim Still in Fair Condition
WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – There was a crash on I-80 Sunday that injured an out of state motorcyclist. Troopers are out the details on the 7pm crash at mile marker 228 just east of the Danville exit. Police said 55-year-old Timothy Mitchell of Ohio was riding in...
State police investigating infant’s death
HAZLE TWP. — State police at Hazleton are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy. According to a news release, troopers
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County man pleads guilty in death of 9-month-old son
TREMONT, Pa. - A Schuylkill County man is pleading guilty to charges in the death of his nine-month-old son. 32-year-old Kevin Harris pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children. He's been sentenced to 18 to 36 months behind bars, followed by two years of probation. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police conduct criminal investigation after fire at Scottish Rite Cathedral in West Reading
WEST READING, Pa. - Authorities are conducting a criminal investigation after a fire at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in West Reading Tuesday. The fire broke out at the cathedral on South Seventh Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, said West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag. State Police Fire Marshal Janssen Herb told...
PSP: Burglar steals $3K in tools from 70-year-old
BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police in Lackawanna County are investigating an incident where an unknown burglar stole approximately $3,000 worth of tools from a 70-year-old man. Investigators said the burglar broke into the man’s house on Lewis Ct., Benton Township, sometime between October 2021 and June 3, 2022. State police said a portable […]
