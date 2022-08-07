ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Ahmaud Arbery’s killer fears for his own life in prison, court filing says

By Sheila Flynn
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jdfr_0h8B1GF000

One of the men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery is afraid he’ll be murdered in Georgia state prison, according to a memo filed by his lawyer ahead of a sentencing date Monday.

Travis McMichael, 36, was convicted on state murder charges along with his father, Gregory Johns McMichael, and neighbour, William “Roddie” Bryan, in connection with the 2020 shooting death of Mr Arbery. The trio mistook the 25-year-old Black man, who was running through their Georgia neighbourhood, for a burglar, chased him down and killed him.

The McMichaels were sentenced to life in prison without parole, while Bryan was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

All three were also found guilty in February on federal hate crimes charges for which they are scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

Last week, Travis McMichael’s lawyer filed a memo requesting that her client be kept in federal custody, rather than transferred to state prison, because he feared for his life.

Amy Lee Copeland told the federal court in the memo that the younger McMichael has been held at the Glynn County Detention Center since May 2020 and has received threats that peope were “waiting for him” and that he “should not go into the yard, and that correctional officers have promised a willingness (whether for pay or for free) to keep certain doors unlocked and backs turned to allow inmates to harm him,” CNN reported.

“His concern is that he will promptly be killed upon delivery to the state prison system for service of that sentence: He has received numerous threats of death that are credible in light of all circumstances, and the government has a pending investigation into the Georgia DOC’s ability to keep inmates safe in a system where murder rates have tripled,” the memo said.

It added that McMichael received so many threats that he stopped counting them in January “at around 800 threats,” in addition to citing “the government’s investigation into the violence in Georgia state prisons,” according to CNN.

A lawyer for his father last week made a similar request, asking the judge not to send his client to a state prison “whose very operation may enable inmates to engage in dangerous and even deadly activities,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

Earlier this year, the court rejected a plea deal that would have allowed the McMichaels to serve 30 years in federal prison. The men face another life sentence Monday at the hearing in Brunswick, Georgia, because the federal hate charges carry that possible penalty.

Mr Arbery’s family not only opposed the plea deal that was ultimately rejected by the judge but have also opposed the possibility that the 25-year-old’s killers serve out their sentences in federal, rather than state, custody.

Comments / 54

Ryan Moranski
4d ago

Not so tough without your shotgun huh!!!! Enjoy your stay!!!!💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯

Reply
54
Lisa Craft
4d ago

Well, the Bible says you reap what you sow. It's not a maybe. It's a fact. Sorry, but you and your dad started this by chosing to take the law into your own hands. Sorry but you brought this on yourself

Reply
37
Roberta Weyandt
4d ago

u were oh so brave while chasing a black man down in what u thought was ur white neighbor hood. You don't deserve any more consideration than u gave him. Go take ur medicine what ever happens u deserve u gave that man no chance to survive chasing him down well u might feel just what he did then maybe u will understand how he felt an u didn't care for take ur medicine chicken

Reply
43
Related
Bossip

F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case

The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Texas child molester nearing end of sentence will not go free, will be committed to an institution instead

Graphic content warning: This story discusses crimes against children. A convicted Texas child molester who is nearing eligibility for parole will not go free, according to prosecutors, who announced Friday that a jury approved to have him committed to a mental institution upon release under a state law designed to keep mentally ill sex predators off the streets.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old son and leaving him for over nine hours

Two parents have been arrested in Ohio on felony charges after police found a 12-year-old boy tied up in a hotel room. Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr, 42, were detained in the Toledo suburb of Northwood in northern Ohio after the child was found on 22 July, court documents have revealed. They are facing charges of endangering children and administering corporal punishment, according to WTVG. An affidavit stated that police went to the Baymont hotel last month after being called to the area for a safety check, finding the child tied up in a hotel room where...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Daily Beast

Cops Who Failed to Stop Chauvin From Killing George Floyd Sentenced to Several Years in Prison

J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the police officers who failed to stop Derek Chauvin from pinning down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, were sentenced Wednesday back to back. Kueng received three years in prison and two years of supervised release, while Thao got 3 and a half years. Kueng was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao, though defense attorneys said he wasn’t an “active participant,” also failed to come to Floyd’s aid. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State Prison#Shooting#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Cnn
Power 102.9 NoCo

Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

The police footage from Kodak Black's recent South Florida arrest has surfaced online. On Sunday (July 31), YouTube channel Thin Blue Line uploaded video from Kodak Black's arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15. In the video, Yak's orange-and-blue Dodge Durango is pulled over by officers for expired tags and illegal tint. Video shows the Florida rapper standing next to a police cruiser speaking with officers. He tells them he just got back from Detroit, where he recently performed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

Woman Sentenced to One Year and a Day in Federal Prison for Her Role in $400,000 GoFundMe Scam That ‘Went Viral’

A New Jersey woman behind a $400,000 GoFundMe scam was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday to serve one year and one day in prison. Katelyn McClure, 32, of Bordentown, New Jersey, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in what the U.S. Department of Justice dubbed “a GoFundMe scam that gained nationwide attention.”
BORDENTOWN, NJ
The Charleston Press

27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates

Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
SOCIETY
TheDailyBeast

Black Woman’s Brain Shifted in Her Skull During Fatal Arrest, Expert Says

A review of medical records shows Brianna Grier suffered two separate skull fractures, on the back and side of her head, on the night she fell out of a moving police car in which cops failed to close the door, lawyers representing her family announced Monday.The preliminary analysis, requested by the parents of the 28-year-old Black woman and trumpeted by high-powered civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, was conducted by Dr. Allecia Wilson, the director of autopsy and forensic services at the University of Michigan. She worked in tandem with Roger Mitchell, chair of the department of pathology at Howard University.Wilson...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Former corrections officer charged with running massive drug trafficking ring in Florida

A former Florida prison officer has been charged with running a massive drug trafficking operation in the state.Authorities say that Christina Guess of DeLand, Florida, was allegedly in charge of a ring that smuggled 24 pounds of methamphetamine into the US from Mexico.“This drug is extremely addictive. It ravages families,” Chief Deputy Brian Henderson of Volusia Sheriff’s Office told WESH.Guess, who has served time previously for drug trafficking, worked for the state of Florida for 12 years, according to Chief Deputy Henderson.“We investigated her a few years ago as well for trafficking meth and sent her to prison, and...
DELAND, FL
The Independent

Bodycam video shows Utah police refusing to help Black man as he bled to death in an elevator

Two Utah police officers were caught on bodycam footage refusing to provide aid to a dying Black man after he was stabbed. Ryan Outlaw, 39, was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend, Jennifer Tobar, on 13 November 2020 during a domestic dispute at the Covey Apartments in Salt Lake City. Nearly two years later, Fox13 exclusively obtained footage that shows Salt Lake City Police officers Ian Anderson and Jadah Brown’s failing to administer any first aid to Outlaw as he bled out inside an elevator for approximately eight minutes. “What do you want me to do? I’m not [a]...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Independent

The Independent

787K+
Followers
253K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy