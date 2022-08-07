ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Museum to return ownership of looted items as ‘moral’ thing to do

By Helen William
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rtyLK_0h8B1FMH00

Museum chiefs have agreed to return ownership of a looted collection of treasured artefacts to Nigeria , including its Benin Bronzes , because it is the “moral and appropriate” thing to do.

The Horniman Museum said ownership of the 72 objects, which were looted in 1897 and include 12 brass plaques known as Benin Bronzes, are to be transferred to the Nigerian government.

Eve Salomon, chairwoman of the Trustees of the Horniman Museum and Gardens in Forest Hill, south-east London, said: “The evidence is very clear that these objects were acquired through force, and external consultation supported our view that it is both moral and appropriate to return their ownership to Nigeria.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z28KK_0h8B1FMH00

A brass cockerel altar piece, ivory and brass ceremonial objects, brass bells, everyday items such as fans and baskets and a key “to the king’s palace” are among the items.

The items were taken from Benin City by British troops in February 1897.

In January, Nigeria’s national commission for museums and monuments (NCMM) requested the items be returned.

The Horniman then carried out detailed research and contacted community members, visitors, schoolchildren, academics, heritage professionals and artists based in Nigeria and the UK.

The Horniman trustees decided to return ownership of the collection and this was given the green light by the Charity Commission , which regulates the charitable sector,  on August 5.

Talks are being held with NCMM about the formal transfer of ownership, and the possibility of retaining some objects on loan for display, research and education.

NCMM director general Professor Abba Tijani said: “We very much welcome this decision by the trustees of the Horniman Museum and Gardens.

“Following the endorsement by the Charity Commission, we look forward to a productive discussion on loan agreements and collaborations between the national commission for museums and monuments and the Horniman.”

The Horniman Museum and Gardens was last month named the Art Fund’s Museum of the Year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Water firms fail on targets to cut household leaks and domestic use as drought looms

Water companies have failed to meet their own targets for cutting household leaks and domestic use as parts of the country brace for a drought to be declared.Of the 17 largest companies in England and Wales regulated by Ofwat, only South West Water met its goal to reduce water consumption to 142 litres per day per person in 2021-22, through the rollout of smart meters, fixing leaks and advising customers how to save water.The missed targets combined with companies’ failure to fix faulty main pipes, estimated to spew out about 3 billion litres a day, have led to calls...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Truss putting millions of vulnerable people ‘at risk of real destitution’, says Sunak

Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss was today accused by rival Rishi Sunak of putting vulnerable people “at risk of real destitution” after she indicated she will put tax cuts and fracking above support payments for families facing unaffordable fuel bills.At a hustings event in Cheltenham, Ms Truss said she wanted to “deal with the issue of high costs”, but insisted she would not spell out how she would do so until she is installed in Downing Street in September.Asked how she would deal with the cost-of-living crisis which will see millions of Britons facing domestic energy bills of £3,500 or...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK strikes: Rail workers and civil servants set to vote on more walkouts

Rail workers and civil servants across the UK are set to vote on further strike action amid a series of fresh disputes over pay, jobs and working conditions.The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) served notice to ballot hundreds of staff for walkouts at South Western Railway (SWR), while nearly 10,000 civil servants in Holyrood are set to vote on industrial action amid a dispute with the Scottish government.As the cost of living crisis worsens, Britain has been hit by a series of strikes in recent weeks, with more planned throughout August and September.Royal Mail members of the Communication Workers Union...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

787K+
Followers
253K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy