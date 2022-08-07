ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

John Leguizamo clarifies criticism of James Franco playing Fidel Castro in new film

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14H5gt_0h8B1Awe00

John Leguizamo has clarified his criticism of James Franco playing Fidel Castro in an upcoming biopic, after previously suggesting the casting is “f’d up”.

Hollywood actor Franco is set to star as the Cuban leader in Miguel Bardem’s independent film Alina of Cuba .

“Look, I got no problem with James Franco okay,” Leguizamo said, before discussing his own experiences in the film industry.

“I grew up in an era where Latin people couldn’t play Latin people on film... the era where they told you to change your name, to stay out of the sun.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Harvey Weinstein’s youngest known accuser Kaja Sokola speaks out against movie mogul

Harvey Weinstein’s youngest known accuser, former model Kaja Sokola, has spoken out against the movie mogul. She was 16 when she first met the movie producer at an event. He was 50 at the time. Now 35, Sokola has opened up to tell her story in a new interview with Rolling Stone.Some readers may find details in this article upsetting“People at the event said, ‘This is the king of Hollywood, and he can make everything happen,’” Sokola recalled of her first encounter with Weinstein. “He said, ‘If you want to be an actress, I can see you have potential...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Leguizamo
Person
Fidel Castro
Person
James Franco
The Independent

Melanie Lynskey recalls ‘heartbreaking’ way Brittany Murphy viewed herself: ‘Perfect just as she was’

Melanie Lynskey spoke out candidly about the “heartbreaking” way her late friend Brittany Murphy once viewed herself.The Yellowjackets star opened up about the pressures placed on Murphy, who died in 2009 at the age of 32, by the actor herself and the entertainment industry, during an interview with InStyle for the magazine’s Summer 2022 issue.“I was friends with Brittany Murphy, and the way she viewed herself was always really heartbreaking to me - the things she felt she had to change to be a successful actor,” Lynskey recalled. “She was perfect just as she was, but people were trying...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Bravo’s Most Philanthropic Real Housewives

Once in a while it’s a good idea to step back from heavy drama and mudslinging, just for a second, and focus on the positive. We don’t get a lot of positive in the Bravo world, but low and behold, sometimes the stars are actually doing good things in front of and behind the camera. […] The post Bravo’s Most Philanthropic Real Housewives appeared first on Reality Tea.
CHARITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears’s lawyer says her ex Kevin Federline has ‘created legal issues’ for himself by ‘cyber-bullying’

Britney Spears’s lawyer has criticised the singer’s ex, Kevin Federline, after he gave an interview to ITV this week and said their two teenage sons have made the decision to not see their mother.In a pre-recorded interview for ITV, Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, said that they had come to the decision due to the singer’s near-naked photos, which posted on the social media site.Federline also shared a series of private videos on Instagram, which were filmed in secret without Spears’s knowledge, and show the singer sternly speaking to her children. Federline wrote alongside...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

House of the Dragon star on character’s racist backlash: ‘I’m not an expert on racism but I’m very experienced in receiving it’

House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint spoke about the racist backlash he received after news broke of his casting in the Game of Thrones prequel.Toussaint stars as Corlys Velaryon, also known as “The Sea Snake”. In George RR Martin’s source material, the Velaryons are described as having pale skin, silver hair and purple eyes, however, the clan has been reimagined in the series to allow for more diverse casting in the roles of noble Black seafarers, who are the wealthiest family in Westeros.The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon host Jason Concepcion said as a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Hollywood#Film Star#Cuban#Latin
The Independent

Jumanji child star Bradley Pierce reveals how Robin Williams defended him and Kirsten Dunst on-set

Eight years ago, the death of Robin Williams shook the entertainment world to its core.The star of films including Mrs Doubtfire, Good Will Hunting and Night at the Museum was 63 when he died on 11 August 2014.One of his most beloved films was Jumanji, the 1995 blockbuster co-starring Bonnie Hunt and Jonathan Hyde.It also featured Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce, who were child stars at the time – and, in 2020, Pierce revealed how Williams once stepped in to defend him from over-demanding producers.Pierce, who is now 39, reflected upon his experience of the film in celebration of its...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Diane Keaton says ‘nobody’ wanted to cast Al Pacino in The Godfather after his first audition

Diane Keaton has said no one wanted Al Pacino cast in The Godfather.The actor revealed that her co-star was not the first choice to star as Michael Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 film.“Nobody wanted Al Pacino. They didn’t want him to play that part, and I had already been cast,” Keaton told Entertainment Tonight.Keaton played Kay Adams-Corleone in the film, a teacher who falls for Pacino’s character.The actor said she found it “weird” that the movie had not been initially planned around Pacino given that his portrayal of the Mafia leader became so iconic. “I had been cast...
MOVIES
The Independent

Taika Waititi’s tweets about trans people have raised difficult questions about retroactive shaming

Resurfacing. It’s a word you see everywhere online these days. Not in the sense of a swimmer coming up for air between strokes – more like a bloated corpse washing up on the shore after being inadequately weighted down. Problematic tweets, offensive interview clips, racist comedy sketches: these are the things that tend to “resurface” in the modern era. The moment they rise above the water, the gulls descend.The latest celebrity to be caught in a “resurfaced tweets” furore is filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi. The 46-year-old New Zealander recently directed the Marvel blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder, and was in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

787K+
Followers
253K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy