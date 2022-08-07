ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Escambia County, FL
Escambia County, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Escambia County deputies locate 47-year-old missing woman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have located 47-year-old Jeannine Peterson Monday night. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance locating a missing woman who was last seen a week ago. Jeannine Peterson, 47, was last seen last Monday at a bus stop located in front of...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Juvenile shot at I-65 Service Road: Mobile Police

UPDATE (Aug. 11, 11:47 a.m.): Erimontay Armstrong, 20, was arrested. UPDATE (8:35 p.m.): Officers on scene confirmed that a male juvenile was shot. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was shot at I-65 Service Road near Emogene Street.  The shooting happened Wednesday, Aug. 10 around 7:25 p.m. in […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

ATVs stolen from Bay Minette homes recovered: Police

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department said they located two stolen “all-terrain vehicles,” within the Bay Minette city limits Monday, according to a Facebook post from the BMPD. According to the post, both ATVs were stolen from private residences in the “early morning hours of August 8.” One of the ATVs […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
WEAR

Family identifies man killed in accident at Pace construction site

PACE, Fla. -- For the first time, the family of a man who died in a construction accident in Pace last week is speaking out. Tiffany Campbell confirmed to Channel 3 over the phone her brother, Anthony Hill, was the man killed Aug. 2 at a Pace construction site. Campbell...
PACE, FL
WEAR

Oregon man killed in two-car wreck in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 54-year-old Oregon man was killed in a two-car wreck in Escambia County late Tuesday night. It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Lillian Hwy. at N 46th Ave. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Oregon man failed to yield the right-of-way to an oncoming vehicle, resulting...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Jewelry stolen, police looking for 2 people: Foley Police

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed they are looking for two people who stole an “undisclosed amount of jewelry,” from Alabama Goldsmith Jewelers on Aug. 5, according to a release from the FPD. According to the release, a man and woman described as 35 to 40 years old, walked into the jewelry […]
FOLEY, AL
WCJB

K-9 officer dies in car crash, Florida police confirm

NICEVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) – A K-9 officer in Florida died in a car accident Sunday evening. The Niceville Police Department confirmed the death of K-9 Blue in a statement. Blue’s handler, Sgt. Phillip Ritcheson, was taken to the Fort Walton Beach Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies with...
NICEVILLE, FL
WEAR

Foley police searching for 2 jewelry thieves

FOLEY, Ala. -- The Foley Police Department is trying to identify two people who allegedly stole from a jewelry store on Aug. 5 in Alabama. Security footage from Alabama Goldsmith Jewelers, located at the 3800 block of S. McKenzie Street, shows the thieves as a male and a female possibly between 35 to 45-years-old.
FOLEY, AL
OBA

Foley Police: Couple stole from jewelry store in Foley

Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - On August 5th, 2022, officers and detectives with the Foley Police Department responded to Alabama Goldsmith Jewelers at the 3800 blk. of S. McKenzie Street in reference to a theft. A male and female subject entered the store and picked out an undisclosed amount of...
FOLEY, AL
AL.com

15-year-old arrested after online threats to Mobile schools

A 15-year-old is facing a charge of making a terrorist threat against several schools in Mobile, with police and school officials describing a rapid overnight response to the situation. A spokeswoman for the Mobile Police Department said it was a little after midnight Monday when police became aware of a...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Pensacola 19-year-old charged with robbery at gunpoint

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 19-year-old is accused of robbing two people of $650 with a gun in Escambia County, according to an arrest report. Tyree Malik Baldwin was arrested last Friday on a charge of robbery with a firearm. The incident took place on July 2 at a home...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

