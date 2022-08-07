Read full article on original website
Okaloosa County deputies look into unsolved fatal hit-and-run killing teen 20 years ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Wednesday will mark 20 years since a 15-year-old girl was killed in a fatal hit-and-run in Okaloosa County. Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office investigators continue to look into the case that remains unsolved. While vacationing in Destin, Michelle "Shelly" Meadors was killed in a fatal hit-and-run after...
Escambia County deputies searching for vending machine burglary suspect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are investigating the burglary of multiple vending machines that took place at a business on North Davis Highway Saturday. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the vending machines were located at a business on the 8300 block of North Davis Highway. Photos were...
Stolen vehicle crashes into Escambia County home, investigation ongoing
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities are investigating a crash Wednesday night in Escambia County involving a stolen vehicle. Florida Highway Patrol says a stolen vehicle with a Georgia license tag crashed into a home on Hawthorne Drive in Warrington. No one was injured. FHP and the Escambia County Sheriff's Office...
Body of missing man recovered in wooded area in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies recently recovered the body of an Escambia County man who went missing a month ago. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Channel 3 on Tuesday that the body of 47-year-old Donald Milligan was recovered on July 26 in a wooded area of Blue Angel Pkwy.
Investigation underway after man shows up at Pensacola hospital with gunshot wound
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are investigating after a man showed up to Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola with a gunshot wound Wednesday night. Deputies received a call regarding a shooting victim at around 9:30 p.m. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the man told deputies he was...
UPDATE: Escambia County deputies locate 47-year-old missing woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have located 47-year-old Jeannine Peterson Monday night. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance locating a missing woman who was last seen a week ago. Jeannine Peterson, 47, was last seen last Monday at a bus stop located in front of...
Juvenile shot at I-65 Service Road: Mobile Police
UPDATE (Aug. 11, 11:47 a.m.): Erimontay Armstrong, 20, was arrested. UPDATE (8:35 p.m.): Officers on scene confirmed that a male juvenile was shot. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was shot at I-65 Service Road near Emogene Street. The shooting happened Wednesday, Aug. 10 around 7:25 p.m. in […]
Man wanted in Santa Rosa County on charge of aggravated battery
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is wanted in Santa Rosa County for multiple charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Ethan Kimmons, 32, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Kimmons is...
Baldwin County deputies investigating theft, vandalism at veterans memorial cemetery
SPANISH FORT, Ala. -- The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs and the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office are investigating a recent theft and vandalism at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort. The department says four of five bronze U.S. military service seals were stolen from the memorial wall...
ATVs stolen from Bay Minette homes recovered: Police
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department said they located two stolen “all-terrain vehicles,” within the Bay Minette city limits Monday, according to a Facebook post from the BMPD. According to the post, both ATVs were stolen from private residences in the “early morning hours of August 8.” One of the ATVs […]
Family identifies man killed in accident at Pace construction site
PACE, Fla. -- For the first time, the family of a man who died in a construction accident in Pace last week is speaking out. Tiffany Campbell confirmed to Channel 3 over the phone her brother, Anthony Hill, was the man killed Aug. 2 at a Pace construction site. Campbell...
Attempted bank robbery at Northwest Fla. bank, deputies looking for suspect
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they believe was involved in an attempted bank robbery at Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther. Okaloosa County deputies were called to the bank Monday, Aug. 8 for an attempted bank robbery. Investigators believe a man walked into the […]
Oregon man killed in two-car wreck in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 54-year-old Oregon man was killed in a two-car wreck in Escambia County late Tuesday night. It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Lillian Hwy. at N 46th Ave. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Oregon man failed to yield the right-of-way to an oncoming vehicle, resulting...
Jewelry stolen, police looking for 2 people: Foley Police
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed they are looking for two people who stole an “undisclosed amount of jewelry,” from Alabama Goldsmith Jewelers on Aug. 5, according to a release from the FPD. According to the release, a man and woman described as 35 to 40 years old, walked into the jewelry […]
WCJB
K-9 officer dies in car crash, Florida police confirm
NICEVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) – A K-9 officer in Florida died in a car accident Sunday evening. The Niceville Police Department confirmed the death of K-9 Blue in a statement. Blue’s handler, Sgt. Phillip Ritcheson, was taken to the Fort Walton Beach Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies with...
Foley police searching for 2 jewelry thieves
FOLEY, Ala. -- The Foley Police Department is trying to identify two people who allegedly stole from a jewelry store on Aug. 5 in Alabama. Security footage from Alabama Goldsmith Jewelers, located at the 3800 block of S. McKenzie Street, shows the thieves as a male and a female possibly between 35 to 45-years-old.
Foley Police: Couple stole from jewelry store in Foley
Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - On August 5th, 2022, officers and detectives with the Foley Police Department responded to Alabama Goldsmith Jewelers at the 3800 blk. of S. McKenzie Street in reference to a theft. A male and female subject entered the store and picked out an undisclosed amount of...
15-year-old arrested after online threats to Mobile schools
A 15-year-old is facing a charge of making a terrorist threat against several schools in Mobile, with police and school officials describing a rapid overnight response to the situation. A spokeswoman for the Mobile Police Department said it was a little after midnight Monday when police became aware of a...
Pensacola 19-year-old charged with robbery at gunpoint
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 19-year-old is accused of robbing two people of $650 with a gun in Escambia County, according to an arrest report. Tyree Malik Baldwin was arrested last Friday on a charge of robbery with a firearm. The incident took place on July 2 at a home...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County DA’s Office agrees to return three seized tow truck wreckers
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office agreed Tuesday to return three wreckers that authorities seized from a tow truck company as part of a criminal investigation. The defendant in the civil case, SOS Towing owner Gary Smith Jr., consented to forfeiting a red Rollback Wrecker....
