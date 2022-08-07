ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Asghari Tells Kevin Federline To ‘Keep My Wife’s Name Out Your Mouth’ As He Defends Britney

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOC0M_0h8B0o1N00
Image Credit: Tinseltown/s_bukley/Shutterstock

Sam Asghari, 28, is reacting to a new interview with his new wife Britney Spears‘ ex Kevin Federline, 44, which is reportedly set to be released on video this week. The supportive husband took to his Instagram story to defend the 40-year-old singer and debunk Kevin’s claims that her and Kevin’s two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, have been avoiding her due to a number of reasons, including the “nude” pics she’s been posting on social media. In addition to denying Britney’s “nude selfies,” Sam claimed Kevin “hasn’t worked much” and approved her 13-year conservatorship. A source close to Britney tells HollywoodLife, however, that “much of” Kevin’s interview is “untrue” and “she’s seen boys recently.”

“There is not validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model,” Sam wrote at the beginning of his lengthy message.

“Kevin’s gravy trail will end soon wich [sic] probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements,” he continued. “I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him chosing [sic] to vilify my wife. His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year CShip and his loyalty to Jaimie [sic] [Spears] indicates his approval at time of its conception as well.”

“Things that are now considered Normal issues and behavior easily dealt with therapy or other ways were magnified to justify a 13 year prison sentence,” he went on. “Anyone approving of it is wrong or benefiting from it somehow. I will not comment on this matter again except to say I have a job.”

Sam ended his message to Kevin by wishing him the best but telling him to “Keep my wife’s name…..out your mouth.” Britney also took to her Instagram story to react to the news about Kevin’s interview.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children …,” she wrote. “as we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them every thing … Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad’ … I’m sharing this because I can … Have a good day folks!!!”

Sam and Britney’s latest messages about Kevin, whom she was married to from 2004 until 2007, come after the former backup dancer has had full custody of Sean and Jayden for years while Britney was under her 13-year conservatorship, which ended last year. He told DailyMail that their sons chose to not attend Britney and Sam’s wedding earlier this year and have stayed away from her for “a few months” by choice. “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,” he told the outlet. “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

Britney’s last known photo with Sean and Jayden was taken during a hike in the beginning of 2021 and can be seen above. Britney posted it to her Instagram along with a caption about how they’re growing up so fast. “It’s so crazy how time flies… My boys are so big now! I know I know it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast!” she wrote. “I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it …. But I went out of my way to make this cool edit and guess what…. They’re finally letting me post it… Now I don’t feel left out anymore.”

