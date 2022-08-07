Read full article on original website
The historic Jewett Norris Library in Trenton, Missouri was dedicated on October 31, 1891CJ CoombsTrenton, MO
The beautiful historic A. Taylor Ray house built in 1896 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980CJ CoombsGallatin, MO
Former respiratory therapist arrested 20 years after alleged murder, pleads not guiltyLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Vandalism in Trenton parks a hot topic at Trenton Park Board meeting
Vandalism in Trenton parks was discussed at the Trenton Park Board meeting on August 10th. Park Superintendent David Shockley reported the lower bathrooms at Moberly Park were vandalized over the Fourth of July weekend. New fixtures were installed to replace those that were destroyed. The bathrooms at Burleigh Grimes were...
Five Points Alive to host Downtown Chalk Walk and dinner
A Downtown Chalk Walk will be held, and Five Points Alive will hold a dinner in Trenton on August 26th. Registration for the free chalk walk will start at Sesquicentennial Park at 3:30 that afternoon, and chalk time will be from 3:30 to 7 pm. Judging will begin at 7 pm.
Hosted by people from Tonga, “Tropical Tonga Dayz” to be held this weekend in Trenton
There will be Polynesian music and dancing at Tropical Tonga Dayz in Trenton this weekend. The free event will be held at 1858 East Ninth Street in the Eastgate Shopping Center on August 12th from 7 pm to midnight and on August 13th starting at 2 pm. August 12th will also include refreshments, and August 13th will include a Polynesian dinner.
Obituary & Services: Helen Nickell
Mrs. Helen E. Nickell 95, resident of Jamesport, Missouri died at 9:45 P.M., August 9, 2022, at Sunnyview Nursing Home, Trenton, Missouri. Funeral services will be Monday, August 15, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Church Of Christ, Trenton. Burial at Pilot Grove No.2 Cemetery, Jamesport, Missouri. Family visitation will be...
Mercer County Health Department to hold open lab day
The Mercer County Health Department in Princeton will hold an open lab day on August 12th. Appointments will be offered from 8 to 10 o’clock that morning. Tests to be offered include A1C for $19, lipid $18.50, PSA $10.75, TSH $10.25, CMP $9.50, and CBC $6.50. There is a $5 office fee.
Sullivan County Health Department to hold a wellness day and lab draws
The Sullivan County Health Department will hold a wellness day and lab draws later this month. The Safety and Wellness Day will be at the North Central Missouri Electric Cooperative of Milan on August 22nd from 1 to 5:30 pm. There will be information, resources, and activities. The North Central...
Funeral Services: Arlene Garrison
Funeral services for Arlene E. Garrison will be at 2 p.m. on August 17 in the Wesley United Methodist Church, 113 East 9th Street, Trenton. The Rev. Steve Martin will officiate. Kathleen Holeman of St. Joseph will sing “Take My Hand, Precious Lord” and “He Touched Me.”
Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approves increase in graduation requirements
The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education on August 10th approved increasing substitute teacher pay. The pay will be $100 per day, which is a $15 increase. The tax levy was approved at $5 and 92.07 cents, which is the same as last year. Assessed valuation for Grundy R-5 is $12,245,753, which is up $913,714 from last year’s valuation.
Additional cases in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Trenton resident Beulah Marie Nichols pleaded guilty to misuse of the 911 emergency phone number. She was accused of making numerous calls to 911 on July 29th for what authorities said were non-emergencies. Nichols was sentenced to serve 48 hours at the Grundy County Detention Center and pay court costs.
Spickard Board of Aldermen announce smoke testing of sewer system
The Spickard Board of Aldermen held a sewer rate hearing and a tax levy hearing as part of their meeting Monday night. Mayor Alan Tharp opened the hearings and information from the city clerk shows no action was taken on the sewer rate. The tax levy was approved at just over 99 cents (.9917) on the 100 dollars of assessed valuation.
Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve purchase of replacement windows for city hall, hold discussion on city code
The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved a bid and purchases on August 8th. The bid was from Renewal by Anderson for window replacement and installation at Gallatin City Hall. The bid for Fibrex windows and installation with a 20-year warranty was $59,854. Pella Windows and Doors also submitted a bid for Fiberglass windows at $26,132.48 and installation by a subcontractor for $11,550 with a 20-year warranty. Board Member Steve Evans moved to approve the bid from Renewal by Anderson because of the quality of the windows and the installation by the manufacturer.
Nonprofit searching for ‘The Voice of Laredo’
Panthers Fan Fest returns to Bank of America Stadium Thursday night. Tickets for Fan Fest are only $5 and there is a six-ticket limit. Firefighters battle raging wildfire on Hawaii Island fueled by strong winds. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. No homes are threatened but communities may smell the smoke,...
Laredo Board of Education approves free and reduced lunch eligibility guidelines
The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved the tax rate on August 8th. It was rolled back 14.32 cents to $5.85. The board approved bus routes and continued to allow children within one mile to be picked up. The implementation of a late start schedule was also approved. Free and...
Obituary & Services: Delma “Delores” Wendt
Delma “Dolores” Wendt was born on January 10, 1935, in Fredericktown, Missouri, to John and Piney (Hensley) Britton. She entered into eternal Life on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at her home in Vandalia, Missouri. In her life, Dolores worked at the Social Security Office in Chillicothe, Missouri, where...
North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission votes to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir “Roy Blunt Reservoir”
At their regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) voted unanimously to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir (ELCR) in honor of Missouri’s senior Senator, Roy Blunt. Both the Sullivan County Commission and the NCMRWC received a letter from Governor Mike Parson to consider naming the ELCR in honor of retiring Senator Blunt. Chairman Harve Rhodes placed the issue on the agenda for consideration. Breaking precedent, and with the permission of the Commissioners, the public was invited to share their thoughts and opinions relative to the naming of the reservoir before taking up the Resolution for consideration.
Trenton woman arrested for misuse of 911 emergency system
A Trenton woman has been arrested after allegedly making repeated calls to 911on July 29th regarding non-emergencies. Fifty-four-year-old Beulah Marie Nichols is charged with a misdemeanor – misuse of the 911 emergency telephone service. Bond is $1,500 cash and she’s scheduled to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of...
In report from the executive session of Trenton Board of Education meeting, board accepts resignations from two and announce new hires
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education accepted resignations and approved hirings after an executive session on August 9th. The resignations were from Trenton High School Custodian Graham McVay, effective July 1st, 2023, and THS Paraprofessional Angela Corbett, effective immediately. Those hired included Chris Parks for assistant varsity football, varsity girls...
Funeral Service: Blanche Ross
A funeral service for Bethany resident Blanche Ross will be held on August 15th at 1:30 pm at the Bethany Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Foster Cemetery of New Hampton. Open visitation starts on August 15th at 9 am at Bethany Memorial Chapel. Blanche Ross died on August 10th...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri
A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Maple Street
The Chillicothe Fire Department reports a fan was used Monday evening to evacuate smoke after food being cooked on a stove began smoking. A neighbor reported a smoke detector was sounding and smoke was seen coming out a window of the residence at 1722 Maple Street in Chillicothe. The fire...
