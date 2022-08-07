ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kttn.com

Vandalism in Trenton parks a hot topic at Trenton Park Board meeting

Vandalism in Trenton parks was discussed at the Trenton Park Board meeting on August 10th. Park Superintendent David Shockley reported the lower bathrooms at Moberly Park were vandalized over the Fourth of July weekend. New fixtures were installed to replace those that were destroyed. The bathrooms at Burleigh Grimes were...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Five Points Alive to host Downtown Chalk Walk and dinner

A Downtown Chalk Walk will be held, and Five Points Alive will hold a dinner in Trenton on August 26th. Registration for the free chalk walk will start at Sesquicentennial Park at 3:30 that afternoon, and chalk time will be from 3:30 to 7 pm. Judging will begin at 7 pm.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Helen Nickell

Mrs. Helen E. Nickell 95, resident of Jamesport, Missouri died at 9:45 P.M., August 9, 2022, at Sunnyview Nursing Home, Trenton, Missouri. Funeral services will be Monday, August 15, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Church Of Christ, Trenton. Burial at Pilot Grove No.2 Cemetery, Jamesport, Missouri. Family visitation will be...
JAMESPORT, MO
kttn.com

Mercer County Health Department to hold open lab day

The Mercer County Health Department in Princeton will hold an open lab day on August 12th. Appointments will be offered from 8 to 10 o’clock that morning. Tests to be offered include A1C for $19, lipid $18.50, PSA $10.75, TSH $10.25, CMP $9.50, and CBC $6.50. There is a $5 office fee.
MERCER COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Funeral Services: Arlene Garrison

Funeral services for Arlene E. Garrison will be at 2 p.m. on August 17 in the Wesley United Methodist Church, 113 East 9th Street, Trenton. The Rev. Steve Martin will officiate. Kathleen Holeman of St. Joseph will sing “Take My Hand, Precious Lord” and “He Touched Me.”
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Spickard Board of Aldermen announce smoke testing of sewer system

The Spickard Board of Aldermen held a sewer rate hearing and a tax levy hearing as part of their meeting Monday night. Mayor Alan Tharp opened the hearings and information from the city clerk shows no action was taken on the sewer rate. The tax levy was approved at just over 99 cents (.9917) on the 100 dollars of assessed valuation.
SPICKARD, MO
kttn.com

Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve purchase of replacement windows for city hall, hold discussion on city code

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved a bid and purchases on August 8th. The bid was from Renewal by Anderson for window replacement and installation at Gallatin City Hall. The bid for Fibrex windows and installation with a 20-year warranty was $59,854. Pella Windows and Doors also submitted a bid for Fiberglass windows at $26,132.48 and installation by a subcontractor for $11,550 with a 20-year warranty. Board Member Steve Evans moved to approve the bid from Renewal by Anderson because of the quality of the windows and the installation by the manufacturer.
GALLATIN, MO
KFVS12

Nonprofit searching for ‘The Voice of Laredo’

Panthers Fan Fest returns to Bank of America Stadium Thursday night. Tickets for Fan Fest are only $5 and there is a six-ticket limit. Firefighters battle raging wildfire on Hawaii Island fueled by strong winds. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. No homes are threatened but communities may smell the smoke,...
LAREDO, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Delma “Delores” Wendt

Delma “Dolores” Wendt was born on January 10, 1935, in Fredericktown, Missouri, to John and Piney (Hensley) Britton. She entered into eternal Life on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at her home in Vandalia, Missouri. In her life, Dolores worked at the Social Security Office in Chillicothe, Missouri, where...
BRECKENRIDGE, MO
kttn.com

North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission votes to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir “Roy Blunt Reservoir”

At their regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) voted unanimously to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir (ELCR) in honor of Missouri’s senior Senator, Roy Blunt. Both the Sullivan County Commission and the NCMRWC received a letter from Governor Mike Parson to consider naming the ELCR in honor of retiring Senator Blunt. Chairman Harve Rhodes placed the issue on the agenda for consideration. Breaking precedent, and with the permission of the Commissioners, the public was invited to share their thoughts and opinions relative to the naming of the reservoir before taking up the Resolution for consideration.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton woman arrested for misuse of 911 emergency system

A Trenton woman has been arrested after allegedly making repeated calls to 911on July 29th regarding non-emergencies. Fifty-four-year-old Beulah Marie Nichols is charged with a misdemeanor – misuse of the 911 emergency telephone service. Bond is $1,500 cash and she’s scheduled to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

In report from the executive session of Trenton Board of Education meeting, board accepts resignations from two and announce new hires

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education accepted resignations and approved hirings after an executive session on August 9th. The resignations were from Trenton High School Custodian Graham McVay, effective July 1st, 2023, and THS Paraprofessional Angela Corbett, effective immediately. Those hired included Chris Parks for assistant varsity football, varsity girls...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Funeral Service: Blanche Ross

A funeral service for Bethany resident Blanche Ross will be held on August 15th at 1:30 pm at the Bethany Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Foster Cemetery of New Hampton. Open visitation starts on August 15th at 9 am at Bethany Memorial Chapel. Blanche Ross died on August 10th...
BETHANY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri

A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Maple Street

The Chillicothe Fire Department reports a fan was used Monday evening to evacuate smoke after food being cooked on a stove began smoking. A neighbor reported a smoke detector was sounding and smoke was seen coming out a window of the residence at 1722 Maple Street in Chillicothe. The fire...
CHILLICOTHE, MO

