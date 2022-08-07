ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur County, TN

Bodies of missing boaters recovered from Tennessee River in Decatur County

By Alicia Patton, Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UUPZJ_0h8B0hqI00

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The bodies of two missing boaters were recovered from the Tennessee River Sunday afternoon.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) says a boating accident happened at around 9 p.m. Saturday on the Tennessee River in Decatur County. The preliminary investigation indicates a Baja boat with three people on board crashed into a barge traveling downstream around mile marker 171.

Officials were able to recover the body of a 57-year-old woman — later identified as Cherie Arnold of Bath Springs — who was pronounced dead at the scene.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

On Sunday afternoon, the TWRA announced divers had recovered the bodies of two young men, 19-year-old Bryan Linton of Scotts Hill and 18-year-old Chase Wulfert of Morris Chapel, at around mile marker 171. Search crews used surface and sonar scans to find the missing boaters.

Decatur County EMA, Decatur County Rescue Squad, Decatur County Sheriff Department, Decatur County EMS, THP and multiple rescue squads from surrounding counties all helped with search efforts.

The boating incident remains under investigation.

According to the TWRA, these are the 22nd boating-related fatalities this year.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Lexington Progress

TWRA Investigate Boating Accident

Three persons with Henderson County connections perished in a boating accident on the Tennessee River this past weekend. The victims were identified as Cheri Denise Arnold, 57, of Bath Springs, who was found at the scene, and 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel whose bodies were recovered Sunday.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
SCOTTS HILL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Scotts Hill, TN
City
Morris Chapel, TN
County
Decatur County, TN
City
Bath Springs, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
wtva.com

Tennessee man killed in Tippah County crash

(WTVA) - A weekend crash in Tippah County claimed the life of a Tennessee man. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday morning, Aug. 6 on Highway 72. An eastbound SUV collided with a westbound pickup truck. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old Henry Holt, died....
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
WSMV

2 boaters missing, 1 dead after boat crashes into barge on Tennessee River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers are investigating a fatal boating incident on the Tennessee River in Decatur County on Saturday night. Witnesses said the accident occurred around 9 p.m. when a Baja boat with three occupants collided with a barge traveling downstream around mile marker 171. The body of a 57-year-old female was recovered from the river. The search continues for two missing boaters, a 20-year-old male and an 18-year-old male.
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Henderson police confirm discovery of deceased body

The Henderson Police Department confirmed the discovery of a body on Thursday evening Aug. 4, 2022. Officers responded to a grassy area just off the street on Newsome Ave. in Henderson where the body was laying. The body was determined to be male, and investigators believe they have a probable time line for how long the body had been in the field.
HENDERSON, TN
WSMV

TBI: Unresponsive inmate later pronounced dead at hospital

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Buerau of Investigation confirmed the death of a Hickman County Jail inmate on Tuesday. TBI officials said their agents responded to a death at the jail on Saturday night, per the request of the office of the 21st Judicial District Attorney General. Officials confirmed...
CENTERVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee River#Middle Tennessee#Mile Marker#Boaters#Boating#Traffic Accident#Twra#Decatur County Ems#Tn
WBBJ

2 injured in three vehicle wreck in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a three vehicle crash Monday evening. The wreck happened at the intersection of Bolivar Highway and Caldwell Street. Our crew was on the scene and saw one person air-lifted in an E-VAC helicopter. According to Randy Hayes with the Jackson Fire...
JACKSON, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrenceburg Police Respond to Vandalism Call

LAWRENCEBURG POLICE RESPONDED TO A CALL OF VANDALISM OVER THE WEEKEND ON GRANDADDY ROAD. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SATURDAY AND THE COMPLAINANT ADVISED SOMEONE HAD DAMAGED A BALD EAGLE STATUE THAT WAS SITTING NEXT TO THEIR MAILBOX. THE STATUE WAS APPROXIMATLEY 28 INCHES HIGH AND WAS BROKE OFF AT THE BASE. ESTIMATED VALUE 200 DOLLARS. ALSO, LATE LAST WEEK OFFICERS SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED SOMEONE TOOK THEIR DARK BLUE KENT BICYCLE WITH 20 INCH RIMS ON FRIDAY. THE BIKE WAS CHAINED UP AND THE CHAIN WAS CUT. ESTIMATED LOSS $290. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBBJ

2 arrested in ongoing drug investigation in Henderson County

REAGAN, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested following an ongoing drug investigation in Henderson County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 60-year-old Joseph W. Crawford and 55-year-old Darlene A. Pugh are charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and distribute, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Jury finds Henderson County man guilty of trafficking Meth

After a four-day trial, Preston Anton McNeal, 35, was found guilty on four counts of a seven-count indictment. Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., United States Attorney, announced the guilty verdict today. According to information presented in court, from late 2016 until February 2019, McNeal formed and was the leader of a...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns

Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Multi-vehicle crash leads to standstill along interstate

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash brought eastbound traffic to a standstill along Interstate 40. Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol say the crash caused traffic to pile up from Mile Marker 78 to Mile Marker 79. So far, THP has not reported any injuries. THP says crews...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Alert: Missing 18-year-old from Milan

MILAN, Tenn. –Missing 18-year-old from Milan. According to information from Milan Police Department and Gibson County Sheriff’s Department, 18-year-old Steven Yarbrough is missing from the Milan area. Yarbrough left his home this morning traveling with an unknown direction of travel. Yarbrough has medical conditions. Anyone with any information...
radio7media.com

Unity Celebration this Friday in Lawrence County

‘THIS FRIDAY NIGHT INCOMINGS COUNTY EXECUTIVE DAVID MORGAN IS HOSTING A UNITY CELEBRATION TO KICK OFF A RENEWED SPIRIT OF TOGETHERNESS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. NO MATTER WHICH PARTY OR PERSON YOU SUPPORTED ON AUGUST 4, YOU ARE INVITED TO PROVIDENCE HALL ON THE LAWRENCEBURG SQUARE, WHERE FOOD TRUCKS AND LIVE MUSIC WILL HELP US COME TOGETHER IN A SPIRIT OF FUN, TOO. IT’S A COME AND GO EVENT THAT BEGINS AT 6 PM.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy