Lawrence, KS

Police arrest man wanted in quadruple murder

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236UT0_0h8B0Qmp00

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – An Ohio man wanted for a quadruple murder has been arrested in Lawrence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ed8zJ_0h8B0Qmp00
Stephen Alexander Marlow (Courtesy Photo/ Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

The Lawrence Police Department confirmed the arrest of Stephen Marlow, who is wanted in Ohio, for a quadruple murder.

One arrested after triple stabbing in Junction City

“Clear multiagency communication on a national and regional level, followed by proactive teamwork in our patrol department, and ultimately an alert officer, resulted in an arrest without incident. We are extremely proud of our officers’ work and thankful for the peaceful outcome,” said spokesperson Laura McCabe.

According to Lawrence Police, there was reason to believe the man was in Lawrence so patrol supervisors initiated a city-wide search.

An officer with the Lawrence Police Department noticed a vehicle matching the vehicle’s description turn eastbound onto W. 23rd from Ousdahl Rd and relayed the information.

As police were en route, the vehicle turned into a parking lot off 23rd Street, where the suspect exited the vehicle, and the suspect was safely taken into custody.

