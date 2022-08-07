ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Mariners pitcher takes beautiful potshot at Yankees after series win

The Seattle Mariners aren’t quite as developed as the New York Yankees, which made a victory even sweeter for a Mariners pitcher. The Seattle Mariners aren’t nearly as developed as the New York Yankees, so when Seattle won a three-game series against New York, the victory was especially meaningful. Mariners reliever Paul Sewald was impressed by the win.
SEATTLE, WA
Cardinals prospect achieves unthinkable feat in Double-A game

The St. Louis Cardinals seemingly have a lot of talent in their farm system. One prospect achieved the unthinkable in a Double-A game on Wednesday night. The St. Louis Cardinals have talent in their farm system, which showed well when prospect Chandler Redmond broke some Double-A Springfield records. During Wednesday...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Hit The Trumpets! Mets fans need this Edwin Diaz shirt

When those trumpets hit, New York Mets fans know what it means. Edwin Diaz is taking the mound, so the game's over. New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz is dominating the ninth inning. He's got an ERA of just 1.39 to go along with 26 saves and 91 strikeouts in 41.1 innings.
QUEENS, NY
Braves infield suffers injury team can ill-afford to deal with

The Atlanta Braves are already trying to make up ground in the NL East but their matchup with the Red Sox on Tuesday proved costly due to a key injury. Given the injuries that the Atlanta Braves have been forced to endure over the past two seasons, it’s truly remarkable that they hoised the World Series trophy last year and just as much so that they remain in contention for a playoff spot again this year. But the hits just keep coming.
ATLANTA, GA
‘I really don’t’: AJ Green Green opens up about having zero emotions in going back to Cincinnati

AJ Green is now entering his Year 2 with the Arizona Cardinals but his NFL career will forever be associated first with the Cincinnati Bengals for a lot of people. Green is about to get a feel again of how it’s like to be in Cincy this coming Friday, with the Cardinals scheduled to play […] The post ‘I really don’t’: AJ Green Green opens up about having zero emotions in going back to Cincinnati appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB hates corn and good marketing, gets rid of Field of Dreams

MLB has officially announced disappointing news. They won’t be bringing the Field of Dreams game back to Dyersville in 2023. Former MLB first baseman and current Field of Dreams owner Frank Thomas announced the Field of Dreams game won’t be coming back to Dyersville, IA in 2023 due to site construction. The actual Field of Dreams site will also never be the original after construction is complete.
