Man arrested in California for allegedly smuggling nearly $3.7 million of fentanyl in his car tire and gas tank
US Border Patrol agents arrested a man allegedly attempting to smuggle approximately 250 pounds of fentanyl in his truck's spare tire and gas tank near the Mexican-California border Monday, the agency said.
California busts by Customs and Border Patrol seize nearly 500 packages of meth, fentanyl in five days
Border officials in California seized nearly 500 packages of meth and fentanyl worth more than $8 million in just five days. The seizures took place between July 13 and July 17 at the Calexico Port of Entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a press release. Calexico CBP...
$2.1 million in liquid meth seized at Texas border crossing
Officials found more than $2 million in methamphetamine hidden in a vehicle at the Rio Grande City Port of Entry in Texas, US Customs and Border Protection say.
Customs officers in Texas seize over $4.3 million in meth
Customs officers in Laredo, Texas, confiscated methamphetamine -- with a street value of a whopping $4.3 million -- that was hidden in a tractor-trailer.
Complex
Mexican Authorities Announce ‘Largest Seizure in History’ After Recovering $230 Million Worth of Fentanyl
Mexico’s army and National Guard announced on Thursday that they had conducted a “historic” drug raid on a warehouse in Culiacan, seizing a half-ton of fentanyl valued at around $230 million, CBS News reports. “This is the largest seizure in history of this lethal drug,” Assistant Public...
Cops Seize $60 Million of Cocaine Hidden in Fake Mobile Home
The trafficking organization had previously attempted to send the mobile home with cocaine from South America to Spain in 2019.
The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US
Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help
At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
Police kill 13 after capturing suspects burying one of their officers in Mexico
State police in north-central Mexico killed 13 alleged gang members in a shootout the same day they captured four people burying one of their officers and a relative, authorities said Friday. The San Luis Potosi state security agency said in a statement the clash occurred Thursday evening in the Vaqueros...
Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico
At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
Town is swamped by giant MARIJUANA cloud after Colombian police burn 1.5ton of seized drug... but forgot to allow for the wind
Police in a Colombian drug capital were forced to reassure the public after 1.5 tonnes of incinerated marijuana formed a cloud over the city. Residents in Medellin suburb Bello described a 'tremendous smell of marijuana' after cops burned stockpiles of the confiscated drug early on Tuesday. But as the day...
Alleged Trafficker's Picasso 'Copy' Was Real Drawing Worth $465K: Police
Customs officials said they seized an original Picasso drawing worth nearly $465,000 after a traveler tried to smuggle it into Spain as a fake.
Border Patrol agents arrest three Americans accused of smuggling Mexicans
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona arrested three U.S. citizens over the past weekend who were charged with human smuggling. Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector John Modlin tweeted on Saturday that agents in Tucson, Arizona, arrested two U.S. citizens for allegedly attempting to smuggle five Mexican citizens.
Speedboat Seized in Caribbean With Cocaine Worth $13 Million
A speedboat carrying more than 800 pounds of cocaine worth an astonishing $13 million was seized by navy interceptors in the Caribbean. The high-speed craft crewed by four suspects was stopped off the coast of Barranquilla, Colombia. Navy crew spotted bags being thrown off the speedboat as they approached. They...
Retired US marshal: Migrants try to come for the American dream, but cartels make it a 'living nightmare'
Retired U.S. Marshal Robert Almonte described the horrors migrants face on their way to the U.S. southern border on Tuesday's "Jesse Watters Primetime," and the "rape tree" cartels make to display their victims. ROBERT ALMONTE: I have pictures, I sent you one of the rape tree, and you have these...
Border agents rescue migrants trapped in canal, 'fireman carry' injured juvenile a mile down mountain
U.S. Border Patrol Agents rescued two migrants who were trapped in a canal in Texas, while agents in New Mexico carried an injured juvenile one mile down a mountain on their backs, officials said Tuesday. One recent rescue happened when four agents from the Lordsburg Station in New Mexico found...
By raft and on foot, migrants cross Rio Grande from Mexico to Texas
EAGLE PASS, Texas, July 19 (Reuters) - Beneath a blazing sun, a record number of migrants seeking to enter the United States are crossing the Mexican border. Some wade or swim through the waters of the Rio Grande into Texas. Smugglers ferry groups of others on rafts.
AOL Corp
Arrests in western Mexico set off destruction in 2 states
Members of the State Prosecutor's Office and Municipal Police guard the area where gang members set a bus on fire blocking a highway to prevent authorities from chasing them while they were clashing with another gang, in Zapopan, Jalisco State, Mexico, on August 9, 2022. - According to the authorities, no one was injured. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP) (Photo by ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)
International Business Times
'VIP Trips' Cost Migrants Their Lives In Texas Smuggling Tragedy
At first, Mexican migrants Pablo Ortega and Julio Lopez enjoyed the smuggling equivalent of a first-class ticket to the United States: complimentary beers, safe houses with video games, even a week at a hunting ranch. Both had borrowed thousands of dollars and paid extra to secure what smugglers promised would...
5,000 migrant rescues triggered along San Diego-Mexico border just this year
, the start of Customs and Border Protection's fiscal year, 5,000 rescues have been initiated for migrants who get in trouble while trying scale the border barrier or after they've crossed the border.
