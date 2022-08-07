ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadly motorcycle crash kills 63-year-old in Shawnee County

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
 4 days ago

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A deadly motorcycle crash in Shawnee County has taken the life of a 63-year-old man from Topeka.

Larry D. Miller, 63, of Topeka, was killed Saturday night on Highway 40 at 10:24 p.m.

One arrested after triple stabbing in Junction City

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 BMW, being driven by a 16-year-old female, was going eastbound on Highway 40 when she attempted to make a left onto Tecumseh Road. The BMW failed to yield to a 2018 Harley Davidson bike being driven by Miller.

Miller hit the vehicle on the passenger side quarter panel, according to the crash report.

The crash log reported the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

