Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Buccaneers quarterbacks coach has shocking update on Tom Brady
Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.
Tom Brady On Leave From ‘NFL’ For ‘Personal Issue,’ Buccaneers Coach Announces
Tom Brady will be taking a temporary break from the NFL to deal with a personal matter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said in a press conference on Thursday, August 11. The iconic quarterback, who led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in 2021, won’t be returning to the Bucs until after the team’s Aug. 20 preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.
Bleacher Report
Julio Jones Has 'Been More Than I Expected,' Buccaneers GM Jason Licht Says
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran wide receiver Julio Jones this offseason, he was viewed more as a luxury as opposed to a necessity. But so far, Jones appears to have surpassed that initial impression. "He’s been more than I expected, to be honest," Bucs general manager Jason Licht...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Browns to Consider Jimmy Garoppolo Trade If Watson's Suspension Increases
Jimmy Garoppolo's future could reside in Cleveland. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns "will consider acquiring Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension significantly increases upon appeal." Watson was suspended six games by independent disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson after over two dozen women accused him of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Veteran WR Options to Help Justin Fields, Desperate Bears
When Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields drops back to pass this season, he'll be throwing to... No one really knows, which is a problem. A big problem. The Bears must add to their wide receiver room, especially after the injury to N'Keal Harry. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Harry underwent...
TMZ.com
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender
ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
Bleacher Report
Bears Rumors: Roquan Smith Top-Paid LB Offer 'Not Real'; Contract 'Way Backloaded'
The Chicago Bears are interested in making Roquan Smith the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL, but their latest offer to the inside linebacker is considered "not a real highest-paid offer" and is "way backloaded," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show:
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: Duane Brown to Sign 2-year $22M Contract After Mekhi Becton Knee Injury
The New York Jets have signed free-agent offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year contract, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter later reported the deal is worth $22 million. Brown will fill in at offensive tackle for Mekhi Becton, who will likely miss the 2022 season after suffering an avulsion fracture of the right knee cap.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Report: Tom Brady 'Fine' amid Absence from Buccaneers Camp for Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly "fine" after being excused from his team's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday for personal reasons, but he will be away for some time. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the report and more details:. Head coach Todd Bowles spoke...
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Ron Rivera Defends Carson Wentz: 'The Narratives Are All Unfair'
The last two offseasons have seen Carson Wentz make unceremonious exits from Indianapolis and Philadelphia, leading to a reputation that the quarterback is difficult to work with. Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera does not seem to have had the same experience. "The narratives are all unfair," Rivera said Wednesday on...
Bleacher Report
Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones, Most Starters Not Likely to Play in Preseason vs. Giants
Quarterback Mac Jones is one of several starters reportedly not expected to play in the New England Patriots' preseason opener against the New York Giants on Thursday night. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss and Dan Graziano, "most" of the Pats' starters are unlikely to play Thursday, meaning the game will primarily be a showcase for rookies and backups.
Bleacher Report
James White Retires After 9 NFL Seasons; Won 3 Super Bowls with Patriots
New England Patriots running back James White announced his retirement after nine NFL seasons Thursday. White was attempting to make a comeback from a hip injury that cost him all but three games in the 2021 season. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp and had no timetable for his return.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Tua Tagovailoa Not Expected to Play in Dolphins vs. Buccaneers Preseason Game
The Miami Dolphins appear to be leaning against playing starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday evening, although that decision is not final nor official. NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe relayed remarks from Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel Thursday indicating that the third-year...
Bleacher Report
Tom Izzo, Michigan State Agree to Contract Extension: 'Spartan for Life'
Legendary Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo isn't stepping away from the bench anytime soon. The school announced on Thursday that the Hall of Famer has agreed to a new contract extension that will solidify him as a "Spartan for Life." This article will be updated soon to provide...
Bleacher Report
Report: Titans' Malik Willis Likely to Redshirt; TEN 'Happy' with QB's Progression
The Tennessee Titans used a third-round pick to select Liberty's Malik Willis at this year's NFL Draft, but barring an injury to starter Ryan Tannehill, it's unlikely he'll see the field this year. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler: "Willis is very clearly the developmental quarterback, and even when he gets...
Bleacher Report
NFL Fans Clown Bears After All-Pro LB Roquan Smith Requests Trade amid Contract Talks
The Chicago Bears are coming off a disappointing 2021 season, and the 2022 campaign isn't off to a good start with linebacker Roquan Smith requesting a trade on Tuesday:. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> All-Pro LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade. <a href="https://t.co/x4vmOMhROt">pic.twitter.com/x4vmOMhROt</a>. The news led to significant blowback over social media:
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Players You Need to Watch In Preseason
While some NFL fans would prefer to skip the preseason, fantasy football managers should watch these games and draft accordingly. In the practices leading up to the first full week of exhibition games, beat reporters and analysts have shared nuggets from those sessions that deserve some attention. Over the past two weeks, young players have made noise at training camp, and some coaches want to see them go against other teams in a game setting.
Bleacher Report
Brett Favre Says He Thinks He Suffered 'Thousands' of Concussions During NFL Career
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback and Hall of Famer Brett Favre was one of the toughest quarterbacks in the NFL, and it took a significant toll on his health despite the fact he didn't miss many games. During an appearance on The Bubba Army radio show this week (h/t TMZ...
Bleacher Report
Deshaun Watson Expected to Start for Browns vs. Jaguars amid Suspension Appeal by NFL
Despite being suspended for the first six games of the 2022 regular season, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will play in the team's first preseason game Friday. The Browns announced Wednesday that Watson is scheduled to start against the Jacksonville Jaguars. If Watson plays Friday, it will be his first...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Running Backs to Avoid in Drafts
The running back position is perhaps the hardest to evaluate in the fantasy football world. While the value of a great running back still arguably trumps anything, the position has generally been devalued in the modern NFL, and it perhaps carries the greatest injury risk. In other words, running backs...
Comments / 0