Houston, TX

NBC Sports

Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team

Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB
NESN

Little Leaguer Comforts Opposing Pitcher In Viral Act Of Sportsmanship

The Little League World Series Southwest Region championship game had no shortage of sportsmanship Tuesday. A heartwarming moment started with a scare, as Texas East pitcher Kaiden Shelton drilled Oklahoma’s Isaiah Jarvis in the helmet on a pitch that got away from him. Jarvis spun to the ground and immediately grabbed his head but was okay and took his base once the shock wore off.
BASEBALL
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado absent from Astros' Tuesday lineup

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Christian Vazquez will start at catcher over Maldonado and hit eighth. This is the second time in three games that Maldonado has been held out of the lineup.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Watch LA Fans Give Former Astro Plenty of Boos

After sweeping the San Diego Padres this past weekend, the Dodgers welcomed the Minnesota Twins to Chavez Ravine for a quick two-game series. The Twins and Dodgers rarely ever see each other and they aren't necessarily on the same level as LA which doesn't make it an all too interesting matchup. However, one player who Minnesota signed this offseason does add some interest to this series.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Guardian

Bill Russell given Jackie Robinson treatment as NBA retires No 6 jersey

Bill Russell’s No 6 jersey is being retired across the NBA. The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association made the announcement on Thursday, permanently retiring the number worn by the 11-time champion, civil rights activist and someone good enough to have been enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.
NBA
