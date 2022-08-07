Read full article on original website
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
A Jackson native has made his mark on NASCAR through his manufacturing business
One Jackson native turned his manufacturing business into a hub for NASCAR. “For me to start the business in Jackson just made a lot of sense,” he said.
Always a Party in the Michigan International Speedway Infield
Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI — August 7, 2022. Race fans are known for the parties they throw at race tracks everywhere. But, especially the party in the infield of Michigan International Speedway the night before a NASCAR race. Camping spaces inside MIS sold out for the first time since 2012, and the attendance for the debut of the Next Gen car brought in the largest crowd at the Speedway since 2016.
MIS has biggest crowd since 2016, best TV ratings in 3 years
Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway had the track’s best attendance at a race since 2016, according to track officials. MIS also sold out the infield campsites for the race weekend – the first time that’s happened since 2012. Reasons for increased...
Top 50 recruits: Why Port Huron Northern DE Luke Fletcher committed to Eastern Michigan
MLive is spending the summer checking in on the top 2023 football recruits in Michigan. Each weekday, MLive will feature a new athlete. Today provides a look at Port Huron Northern defensive end Luke Fletcher, who is committed to Eastern Michigan. BIO. Height: 6-3 Weight: 240. Position: Defensive end; secondary...
Storms moving into SE Michigan as heat advisory continues
Heat Advisory: Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties until 10:00 PM Sunday Night. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit. The affects...
Michigan Football has ‘No. 1 Freak’ in college football
A year ago, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic released his annual College football Freaks List and Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson came in at No. 2, trailing only LT Evan Neal out of Alabama, who was named the No. 1 Freak in college football heading into the 2021 season. One year...
NASCAR’s Kyle Busch thankful family escaped mall shooting
BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Kyle Busch’s tumultuous year took another turn. Busch and his family escaped the Mall of America in Minnesota after shots were fired, three days before racing at Michigan International Speedway. When shots were fired, Busch and his son were waiting in line to ride a roller coaster while his wife and their daughter were shopping elsewhere in the largest mall the U.S. The harrowing experience did not appear to give Busch a newfound perspective on his life and career. The two-time NASCR champion does not have a contract for next season and that appears to be his chief concern.
Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say
ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
3 Person Hospitalised Following A Two-Car Crash On U.S. 127 (Jackson, MI)
Jackson County reported a two-car crash in the U.S. 127 Wednesday morning. The crash resulted in the hospitalization of three people. The crash happened on the Highway near Wetherby Road in Sutherneastern Jackson County. A Southbound White Kia Soul entered the [..]
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
Sign on the door signals permanent closure of Northwest Coney Island
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Northwest Coney Island has closed its doors permanently, according to a sign on the door and posts on the restaurant’s Facebook page and website. Northwest Coney Island officially closed Friday, July 22, according to the Facebook post, which also states the restaurant has been sold.
Traffic alert: Single block of Wildwood Avenue to close in Jackson through August
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A single block of Wildwood Avenue in Jackson will be closed through the end of August. The single block closed is between Steward Avenue and Lydia Street. City officials said the closure is due to a water main replacement. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and...
Lake Michigan drownings in 2022 outpacing prior years
GRAND HAVEN, MI – The three people in their early 20s who drowned earlier this week in Lake Michigan are the latest fatalities in a growing list of drowning deaths this year that is outpacing prior years. So far this year, Lake Michigan has seen at least 33 people...
Outraged rally crowd demands ‘shut down’ of Huron River polluter
MILFORD — Activists turned out in force on Wednesday to castigate a Wixom auto supplier responsible for overwhelming the city wastewater system with a toxic chemical release that sparked a ‘no contact’ advisory with the Huron River. The crowd at Heavner Canoe Rental in Milford was angry...
Our favorite 15 photos from Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair
JACKSON, MI -- Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair saw huge crowds gathering for carnival rides and games and country music concerts. Headliner Hank Williams Jr. was a huge attraction, with concert attendees bringing model miniatures of him to sign, and many more coming to enjoy the music. Texas native Granger Smith opened for Williams, with many singing along and shouting out his signature, “yee yee.”
‘Godfather of Shock Rock’ returning home for Michigan’s largest comic con
NOVI, MI - The “Godfather of Shock Rock,” himself has just been announced as one of the celebrity guests at Michigan’s largest comic con. Detroit’s own, Alice Cooper, will be at Motor City Comic Con’s second show of the year which runs from Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Cooper will appear all three days at the convention signing autographs for fans and taking photos with them.
Luke Bryan Injured at Cedar Point; Is Fowlerville Farm Show Still On?
Country star Luke Bryan and his family were at Ohio's famed Cedar Point amusement park Thursday, and according to a Instagram post from his wife Caroline, the day didn't quite go as planned, and things went a little awry. Another adventure in the books! Luke broke a finger and I...
Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
38-Year-Old Tyrel Caldwell Killed In A Vehicle Crash In Jackson (Jackson, MI)
The police reported a vehicle crash near the northern Jackson City limits on Cooper Street and Porter Street at about 6:45 a.m. Friday. The victim, 38-year-old Tyrel Caldwell, from Portage, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traffic alert: Grand River Avenue in Brighton to see lane closures for resurfacing project
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Livingston County who travel along Grand River Avenue might need to find a new route Tuesday. There will be traffic shifts and lane closures as the first phase of a project to resurface Grand River Avenue will begin Tuesday. As underground utility work is done during the daytime, Grand River Avenue will be reduced to only one lane in each direction.
