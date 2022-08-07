ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelascopress.com

Always a Party in the Michigan International Speedway Infield

Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI — August 7, 2022. Race fans are known for the parties they throw at race tracks everywhere. But, especially the party in the infield of Michigan International Speedway the night before a NASCAR race. Camping spaces inside MIS sold out for the first time since 2012, and the attendance for the debut of the Next Gen car brought in the largest crowd at the Speedway since 2016.
BROOKLYN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Brooklyn, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Brooklyn, MI
Sports
ClickOnDetroit.com

Storms moving into SE Michigan as heat advisory continues

Heat Advisory: Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties until 10:00 PM Sunday Night. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit. The affects...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
abc17news.com

NASCAR’s Kyle Busch thankful family escaped mall shooting

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Kyle Busch’s tumultuous year took another turn. Busch and his family escaped the Mall of America in Minnesota after shots were fired, three days before racing at Michigan International Speedway. When shots were fired, Busch and his son were waiting in line to ride a roller coaster while his wife and their daughter were shopping elsewhere in the largest mall the U.S. The harrowing experience did not appear to give Busch a newfound perspective on his life and career. The two-time NASCR champion does not have a contract for next season and that appears to be his chief concern.
BROOKLYN, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say

ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Wallace
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mis#Usa Network#Firekeepers Casino 400#University Of Michigan
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Our favorite 15 photos from Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair

JACKSON, MI -- Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair saw huge crowds gathering for carnival rides and games and country music concerts. Headliner Hank Williams Jr. was a huge attraction, with concert attendees bringing model miniatures of him to sign, and many more coming to enjoy the music. Texas native Granger Smith opened for Williams, with many singing along and shouting out his signature, “yee yee.”
JACKSON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

‘Godfather of Shock Rock’ returning home for Michigan’s largest comic con

NOVI, MI - The “Godfather of Shock Rock,” himself has just been announced as one of the celebrity guests at Michigan’s largest comic con. Detroit’s own, Alice Cooper, will be at Motor City Comic Con’s second show of the year which runs from Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Cooper will appear all three days at the convention signing autographs for fans and taking photos with them.
NOVI, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
JONESVILLE, MI
WILX-TV

Traffic alert: Grand River Avenue in Brighton to see lane closures for resurfacing project

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Livingston County who travel along Grand River Avenue might need to find a new route Tuesday. There will be traffic shifts and lane closures as the first phase of a project to resurface Grand River Avenue will begin Tuesday. As underground utility work is done during the daytime, Grand River Avenue will be reduced to only one lane in each direction.
BRIGHTON, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy