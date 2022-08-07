Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Man, vehicle sought in connection to deadly shooting of Philadelphia musician
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators are trying to identify a suspect and a vehicle wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of a Philadelphia musician. The Philadelphia Police Department shared photos Wednesday of a person and a car being sought in the July 27th murder of Joelil Foy. The suspect was seen...
NBC Philadelphia
Fight Over Woman May Be Cause of Deadly Shooting Outside Philly Popeye's, Cops Say
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A fight over a woman may have prompted a shooting outside a Philadelphia Popeye’s restaurant that left a young man dead and two others injured, police sources told NBC10 sister station Telemundo 62. The 19-year-old victim, who was also an employee...
Police release images of suspect wanted in murder of popular singing group member
Joelill Foy, 26, was shot and killed outside his home on the 1800 block of Sigel Street back on July 27.
phl17.com
Missing Whitman girl ran away, believed to be West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Wednesday. Police say 15-year-old Jaiden Alston was last seen at her home on the 2400 block of S. 5th Street. She is believed to be in the area of 55th & Market Streets, police say.
Young Philadelphia Mother and Son Reported Missing Since Monday
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A young mother from Philadelphia and her 6-year-old son have gone missing...
fox29.com
Man gunned down while visiting Philadelphia to mourn shooting death of 'Brotherly Love' singer
PHILADELPHIA - Family members of a man who was shot and killed over the weekend in Philadelphia say he was visiting the city to mourn the shooting death of a friend and local musician. Diniar Camp, 26, was found shot multiple times on the 1900 block of North 19th Street...
Police surround stolen FedEx truck in Southwest Philadelphia
Witness told police a man had locked himself inside the FedEx truck.
Philadelphia police officer charged with threatening, assaulting mother of his four children
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer is charged with threatening and assaulting a former partner and the mother of their four children. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Officer Ramon Chaulisant, 33, with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, theft, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, reckless endangerment of another person and harassment. Officer Chaulisant had been placed on administrative duty and had his service weapon confiscated by PPD prior to his arrest while an investigation was underway. "I want to thank PPD Internal Affairs and my office's Special Investigations Unit for effectively intervening in a highly dangerous situation for a...
Man Found Shot Inside Jeep Cherokee In North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting has left a man fighting for his life. Police say the investigation began when they spotted a black Jeep Cherokee traveling at a high rate of speed in North Philadelphia late Tuesday night. When the vehicle came to a stop at Ontario and Hope Streets, police say they found a shooting victim in the back passenger seat. Police rushed him to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators say they are working to find out where the shooting happened. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Deadly shooting outside North Philly Popeyes may have stemmed from love triangle
Philadelphia police say three people were sitting in a parked Honda in the lot when three armed suspects fired 47 bullets.
Police investigate mob violence that shook Germantown business owner's family
Zion Cuisine in Germantown is back up and running after a flash mob ransacked the restaurant on Aug. 6. The owner of the Caribbean restaurant says he feared for his family’s life, and the encounter has traumatized his two children.
Looting During Civil Unrest Leads to Prison Sentence
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Steven Pennycooke, 36, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to four years and nine months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine by United States District Court Judge John M. Gallagher for being a previously convicted felon illegally in possession of a firearm in connection with looting during a period of civil unrest and mandatory curfew in the City of Philadelphia in Spring 2020.
fox29.com
1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in North Philadelphia
A late night shooting in North Philadelphia left 1 dead and two others injured, police say. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the details.
Suspect Broke Into Philadelphia Family’s Home While They Slept in Bed, Used Their Stolen Credit Cards
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public to help identify a...
20 shots fired on West Philadelphia block, 2 injured
At least 20 shots were fired during a double shooting in West Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Police: $20,000 reward offered as suspect sought for Fourth of July killing in West Oak Lane
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for a man in connection to the death of a man on July 4, and now they are offering a reward for information. The victim, 39-year-old Tracey Owens, was reportedly found dead in the driver's seat of an Audi on the 2200 block of East Washington Lane on the Fourth of July.
2 dead after Megabus traveling to Philadelphia crashes on New Jersey Turnpike; 17 injured
Police say the bus, with 22 passengers on board, crashed after the driver lost control.
phl17.com
Kensington man charged with murder, stabbed a West Philadelphia woman in the neck: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man Saturday who stabbed and killed a woman in West Philadelphia. Police say 34-year-old Raymond Thompson from Kensington was arrested and charged with Murder and Possessing Instruments of Crime. The incident happened on the 5300 block of Chestnut Street around 8:20 am. Responding officers...
GoFundMe Set For Black Mother Of 6 Found Stabbed To Death In Philadelphia
Ashley Lockhart, a mother of six, was found stabbed to death in a minivan in Philadelphia. Her fiancé, Raymond Thompson, was charged. The post GoFundMe Set For Black Mother Of 6 Found Stabbed To Death In Philadelphia appeared first on NewsOne.
phl17.com
Man shot multiple times on State Road, pronounced at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood. The incident happened on the 7400 block of State Road just after 8:00 pm Monday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body by an...
