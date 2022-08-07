Downriver man thrown from motorcycle, killed in crash on Detroit freeway

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Downriver man has died after his motorcycle slammed into the back of a car on I-94 early Sunday morning.

Michigan State Police officials say a 36-year-old man from Brownstown Township was headed west on I-94 near I-96 on the city's west side around 2 a.m. at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclist hit the left rear of another vehicle and was then thrown from the bike and was then hit by other vehicles on the freeway, MSP officials said

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released the victim’s name.

Authorities say the driver of the car the motorcycle initially struck stopped at the scene and talked with troopers.

MSP officials say alcohol or drugs don’t appear to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation, pending review from the medical examiner.