Mississippi State

Business Insider

What is a relief payment check and am I eligible?

Florida's Governor said low-income families will receive $450 per child. Maine will be sending payments of up to $850 – more than any other state government. Some economists have warned relief payment checks may drive up inflation. Families across the US are feeling the strain of soaring prices but...
CNN

The 10 best credit cards of August 2022

If you're looking for a new credit card, our guide to the best credit cards takes you through the pros and cons of all the cards that earn cash back, travel points, or ones that can help you pay down your debt.
Motley Fool

Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Shock You

The size of the raise could be shocking, as it could be the highest in four decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
AOL Corp

15 worst states to live on just a Social Security check

The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's sole source of income. Yet for many seniors, Social Security is exactly that, which won't cover the cost of living in some states.
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
